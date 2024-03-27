Notice of Changes of Officers

March 27, 2024Doc. No.: NR240327-2E

Kyoto, Japan - March 27, 2024 - SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. announces the following changes of its officers, which will be effective after the resolution at the 83rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, which is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2024.

1. New Corporate Auditor (effective from June 21, 2024)
Name New position & capacity Former position & capacity Main concurrent positions
Masao Tomonaga Corporate Auditor Senior Executive Officer
2. Corporate Auditor to Resign (effective from June 21, 2024)
Name New position & capacity Former position & capacity Main concurrent positions
Akio Umeda

Advisor (non-standing)

Corporate Auditor

Note: Akio Umeda is appointed Chair Professor of Doshisha University (effective from April 1, 2024)

