Notice of Changes of Officers ＜SCREEN HD＞

March 27, 2024 Doc. No.: NR240327-2E

Kyoto, Japan - March 27, 2024 - SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. announces the following changes of its officers, which will be effective after the resolution at the 83rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, which is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2024.

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.

Name New position & capacity Former position & capacity Main concurrent positions Masao Tomonaga Corporate Auditor Senior Executive Officer

Name New position & capacity Former position & capacity Main concurrent positions Akio Umeda Advisor (non-standing) Corporate Auditor ―

Note: Akio Umeda is appointed Chair Professor of Doshisha University (effective from April 1, 2024)