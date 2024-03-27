＜SCREEN HD＞
Kyoto, Japan - March 27, 2024 - SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. announces the following changes of its officers, which will be effective after the resolution at the 83rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, which is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2024.
- SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.
- SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.
|Name
|New position & capacity
|Former position & capacity
|Main concurrent positions
|Masao Tomonaga
|Corporate Auditor
|Senior Executive Officer
|Name
|New position & capacity
|Former position & capacity
|Main concurrent positions
|Akio Umeda
Advisor (non-standing)
|Corporate Auditor
|―
Note: Akio Umeda is appointed Chair Professor of Doshisha University (effective from April 1, 2024)
SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.
Tel: +81-75-414-7131 URL: www.screen.co.jp/en/contact/info
Information contained in the news release are current on the date of publication, but may be subject to change without notice.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2024 07:02:06 UTC.