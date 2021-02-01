Log in
SFC ENERGY AG

(F3C)
SFC Energy delivers EFOY Pro Fuel Cells for Smart City project in Itanagar, India and successfully completes the project

02/01/2021 | 01:33am EST
DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Sustainability 
SFC Energy delivers EFOY Pro Fuel Cells for Smart City project in Itanagar, India and successfully completes the 
project 
2021-02-01 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
SFC Energy AG - Press Release 
SFC Energy delivers EFOY Pro Fuel Cells for Smart City project in Itanagar, India and successfully completes the 
project 
Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, February 1, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of 
hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has successfully completed a 
smart city project in Itanagar, the Northeast Indian state capital in cooperation with its Indian partner FC TecNrgy 
Pvt Ltd., the System Integrator for the project. For this, SFC Energy delivered 30 EFOY Pro 2400 fuel cells. The order 
became revenue effective in 2020. 
In this way, SFC Energy is helping to harness the increasing interdependence of the physical and digital world for the 
benefit of cities. Numerous Indian metropolises experience occasional power outages. If the power remains off for two 
or more hours, important applications such as environmental sensors, monitoring systems or wireless routers no longer 
work and have to be painstakingly restarted afterwards. 
In these smart city applications, the EFOY Pro 2400 fuel cell with its output power of 110 watts (W) functions as a 
powerful, reliable and, above all, environmentally friendly emergency power generator that is connected with a compact 
50 Ah battery pack. In the event of a power outage, it is capable of permanently bridging downtimes of up to 100 hours 
with only 10 litres of Methanol. Thus, environmentally friendly fuel cell technology by SFC Energy ensures the security 
of supply and protects the connected systems at the critically important locations in a city, as they are shut down 
uncontrollably less often. Where appropriate, the EFOY Pro 2400 fuel cell can also be hybridised with a solar panel and 
thus unfold its full flexibility. 
"Digitalisation offers numerous opportunities for cities, for example, to manage traffic more intelligently, use 
illumination more efficiently or monitor environmental conditions. We want to harness the possibilities of the digital 
transformation process within the framework of smart city applications. Sustainable and above all environmentally 
friendly energy is the starting point for a connected city. This is where we come in with our powerful and 
environmentally friendly fuel cell technology and ensure an efficient and reliable power supply," says Dr. Peter 
Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG. 
Additional information on SFC Energy's fuel cell solutions for Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, 
and Industry at sfc.com. 
About SFC Energy Group 
SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power 
solutions. With more than 45,000 fuel cells sold worldwide, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. 
The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & 
Security, Oil & Gas and Industry markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates 
production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime 
Standard (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578). 
SFC Press Contact: 
Jens Jüttner 
Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-32 
Email: pr@sfc.com 
Web: sfc.com 
SFC IR Contact: 
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH 
Susan Hoffmeister 
Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-33 
Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com 
Web: crossalliance.de 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-01 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      SFC Energy AG 
              Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7 
              85649 Brunnthal 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (89) 673 592 - 100 
Fax:          +49 (89) 673 592 - 169 
E-mail:       ir@sfc.com 
Internet:     www.sfc.com 
ISIN:         DE0007568578 
WKN:          756857 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1163936 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1163936 2021-02-01

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2021 01:32 ET (06:32 GMT)

