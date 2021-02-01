DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Sustainability SFC Energy delivers EFOY Pro Fuel Cells for Smart City project in Itanagar, India and successfully completes the project 2021-02-01 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SFC Energy AG - Press Release SFC Energy delivers EFOY Pro Fuel Cells for Smart City project in Itanagar, India and successfully completes the project Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, February 1, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has successfully completed a smart city project in Itanagar, the Northeast Indian state capital in cooperation with its Indian partner FC TecNrgy Pvt Ltd., the System Integrator for the project. For this, SFC Energy delivered 30 EFOY Pro 2400 fuel cells. The order became revenue effective in 2020. In this way, SFC Energy is helping to harness the increasing interdependence of the physical and digital world for the benefit of cities. Numerous Indian metropolises experience occasional power outages. If the power remains off for two or more hours, important applications such as environmental sensors, monitoring systems or wireless routers no longer work and have to be painstakingly restarted afterwards. In these smart city applications, the EFOY Pro 2400 fuel cell with its output power of 110 watts (W) functions as a powerful, reliable and, above all, environmentally friendly emergency power generator that is connected with a compact 50 Ah battery pack. In the event of a power outage, it is capable of permanently bridging downtimes of up to 100 hours with only 10 litres of Methanol. Thus, environmentally friendly fuel cell technology by SFC Energy ensures the security of supply and protects the connected systems at the critically important locations in a city, as they are shut down uncontrollably less often. Where appropriate, the EFOY Pro 2400 fuel cell can also be hybridised with a solar panel and thus unfold its full flexibility. "Digitalisation offers numerous opportunities for cities, for example, to manage traffic more intelligently, use illumination more efficiently or monitor environmental conditions. We want to harness the possibilities of the digital transformation process within the framework of smart city applications. Sustainable and above all environmentally friendly energy is the starting point for a connected city. This is where we come in with our powerful and environmentally friendly fuel cell technology and ensure an efficient and reliable power supply," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG. Additional information on SFC Energy's fuel cell solutions for Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas, and Industry at sfc.com. About SFC Energy Group SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With more than 45,000 fuel cells sold worldwide, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in Clean Energy & Mobility, Defense & Security, Oil & Gas and Industry markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578). SFC Press Contact: Jens Jüttner Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-32 Email: pr@sfc.com Web: sfc.com SFC IR Contact: CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH Susan Hoffmeister Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-33 Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com Web: crossalliance.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-02-01 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: SFC Energy AG Eugen-Saenger-Ring 7 85649 Brunnthal Germany Phone: +49 (89) 673 592 - 100 Fax: +49 (89) 673 592 - 169 E-mail: ir@sfc.com Internet: www.sfc.com ISIN: DE0007568578 WKN: 756857 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1163936 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

