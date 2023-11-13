Siemens Energy AG Stock price
ENR
DE000ENER6Y0
Renewable Energy Equipment & Services
Real-time Estimate
|9.965 EUR
|+6.12%
|+5.35%
|-43.74%
|01:18pm
|SIEMENS ENERGY : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
|ZD
|01:10pm
|Deal on Siemens Energy guarantees to be presented Wednesday -sources
|RE
|Sales 2023 *
|31.21 B 33.38 B
|Sales 2024 *
|32.80 B 35.08 B
|Capitalization
|7,440 M 7,955 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-4,255 M -4,550 M
|Net income 2024 *
|560 M 599 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
0,28x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|1,148 M 1,227 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|1,793 M 1,917 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
0,28x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
-1,79x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
27,2x
|Employees
|94,000
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
0,21%
|Free-Float
|67.22%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
|1 day
|+5.91%
|1 week
|+5.31%
|Current month
|+18.09%
|1 month
|-14.72%
|3 months
|-27.83%
|6 months
|-56.89%
|Current year
|-43.76%
1 week
8.77
10.05
1 month
6.40
11.78
Current year
6.40
24.81
1 year
6.40
24.81
3 years
6.40
34.48
5 years
6.40
34.48
10 years
6.40
34.48
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Christian Bruch CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|53
|2020
Maria Ferraro DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|50
|2020
|Investor Relations Contact
|-
|-
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Randy Zwirn BRD
|Director/Board Member
|69
|2020
Joe Kaeser CHM
|Chairman
|65
|2020
|Director/Board Member
|62
|2020
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|4.18%
|27 M€
|-4.99%
|-
|4.18%
|149 M€
|-0.88%
|3.99%
|4 M€
|+2.93%
|-
|3.99%
|2 M€
|+1.64%
|3.27%
|150 M€
|+0.20%
|-
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|9.886
|+5.28%
|6 868 813
|23-11-10
|9.390
|-3.00%
|4,909,326
|23-11-09
|9.680
|+6.30%
|7,929,738
|23-11-08
|9.106
|-2.34%
|8,476,571
|23-11-07
|9.324
|-0.66%
|5,781,162
Delayed Quote Xetra, November 13, 2023 at 11:22 am ESTMore quotes
Siemens Energy AG specializes in the production and distribution of electricity and gas. The company also offers technical consulting and maintenance services for electrical installations. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - production, transmission and distribution of electricity and gas (66.2%); - design, construction, operation and maintenance of renewable energy production facilities (33.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (9.4%), Europe/CIS/Middle East/Africa (41.2%), the United States (15.1%), America (14.2%), China (5.3%) and Asia and Australia (14.8%).
Calendar
2023-11-14 - Q4 2023 Earnings Call
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
9.390EUR
Average target price
15.91EUR
Spread / Average Target
+69.40%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-43.76%
|7 938 M $
|-20.00%
|18 066 M $
|-51.04%
|9 250 M $
|-42.36%
|4 452 M $
|-47.14%
|2 870 M $
|-26.98%
|2 119 M $
|-11.23%
|1 501 M $
|+55.45%
|1 453 M $
|-45.72%
|1 124 M $
|+30.15%
|731 M $