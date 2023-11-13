Stock ENR SIEMENS ENERGY AG
PDF Report : Siemens Energy AG

Siemens Energy AG Stock price

Equities

ENR

DE000ENER6Y0

Renewable Energy Equipment & Services

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 11:37:44 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Siemens Energy AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
9.965 EUR +6.12% +5.35% -43.74%
01:18pm SIEMENS ENERGY : Barclays keeps its Buy rating ZD
01:10pm Deal on Siemens Energy guarantees to be presented Wednesday -sources RE
-40%
Financials

Sales 2023 * 31.21 B 33.38 B Sales 2024 * 32.80 B 35.08 B Capitalization 7,440 M 7,955 M
Net income 2023 * -4,255 M -4,550 M Net income 2024 * 560 M 599 M EV / Sales 2023 *
0,28x
Net Debt 2023 * 1,148 M 1,227 M Net Debt 2024 * 1,793 M 1,917 M EV / Sales 2024 *
0,28x
P/E ratio 2023 *
-1,79x
P/E ratio 2024 *
27,2x
Employees 94,000
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
0,21%
Free-Float 67.22%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Siemens Energy AG

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Siemens Energy AG

SIEMENS ENERGY : Barclays keeps its Buy rating ZD
Deal on Siemens Energy guarantees to be presented Wednesday -sources RE
'HB': Breakthrough on state guarantees for Siemens Energy DP
Siemens Energy recovery gains momentum - report on state aid DP
Siemens Energy $16 bln guarantee deal to be presented on Wednesday -sources RE
Seasonally strong November could still fuel share prices DP
Siemens Energy, Germany Reach Tentative Deal for Guarantees MT
European Equities Close Higher in Thursday Trading; EU Parliament Approves Data Act MT
Merck KGaA remains very firm at the top of the Dax after figures DP
Heavyweight Stocks Keep Germany's DAX in Green as Earnings Season Nears End MT
Siemens Energy secures provisional deal for guarantees - sources RE
SIEMENS ENERGY : UBS gives a Neutral rating ZD
Siemens Energy starts electrolyzer production in Berlin DP
Scholz confident about state guarantees for Siemens Energy DP
Analyst Recommendations on Siemens Energy AG

SIEMENS ENERGY : UBS gives a Neutral rating ZD
SIEMENS ENERGY : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating ZD
SIEMENS ENERGY : Baking in the initial expectations about 2024, more to come after the FY results Alphavalue
Press releases Siemens Energy AG

Green tide rising: Siemens opens Berlin electrolyzer factory AQ
Liquid Wind and industry leaders solidify partnership to accelerate eFuel production capacity, enabling significant reduction of CO2 emissions in hard-to-abate industries such as global shipping AQ
Siemens Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution EQ
Siemens Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution EQ
Siemens Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution EQ
News in other languages on Siemens Energy AG

WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 24. November 2023
Siemens Energy: risolta la crisi, trovata la liquidità
Beursagenda: buitenlandse fondsen
Gut behauptet - Siemens Energie Gewinner im DAX
Siemens Energy presentará el miércoles un acuerdo de garantía de 16.000 millones de dólares: fuentes
Quotes and Performance

1 day+5.91%
1 week+5.31%
Current month+18.09%
1 month-14.72%
3 months-27.83%
6 months-56.89%
Current year-43.76%
Highs and lows

1 week
8.77
Extreme 8.768
10.05
1 month
6.40
Extreme 6.402
11.78
Current year
6.40
Extreme 6.402
24.81
1 year
6.40
Extreme 6.402
24.81
3 years
6.40
Extreme 6.402
34.48
5 years
6.40
Extreme 6.402
34.48
10 years
6.40
Extreme 6.402
34.48
Managers and Directors - Siemens Energy AG

Managers TitleAgeSince
Christian Bruch CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 53 2020
Maria Ferraro DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 50 2020
Michael Andreas Hagmann IRC
 Investor Relations Contact - -
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Randy Zwirn BRD
 Director/Board Member 69 2020
Joe Kaeser CHM
 Chairman 65 2020
Ralf Peter Thomas BRD
 Director/Board Member 62 2020
ETFs positioned on Siemens Energy AG

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
AMUNDI STOXX EUROPE 600 ENERGY ESG SCREENED UCITS ETF DIST - EUR ETF Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist - EUR
4.18% 27 M€ -4.99% -
AMUNDI STOXX EUROPE 600 ENERGY ESG SCREENED UCITS ETF ACC - EUR ETF Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc - EUR
4.18% 149 M€ -0.88%
FIRST TRUST IPOX EUROPE EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES ETF - DISTRIBUTING - USD ETF First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF - Distributing - USD
3.99% 4 M€ +2.93% -
FIRST TRUST IPOX EUROPE EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES UCITS ETF - EUR ETF First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities UCITS ETF - EUR
3.99% 2 M€ +1.64%
FIRST TRUST INTERNATIONAL IPO ETF - USD ETF First Trust International IPO ETF - USD
3.27% 150 M€ +0.20% -
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 9.886 +5.28% 6 868 813
23-11-10 9.390 -3.00% 4,909,326
23-11-09 9.680 +6.30% 7,929,738
23-11-08 9.106 -2.34% 8,476,571
23-11-07 9.324 -0.66% 5,781,162

Delayed Quote Xetra, November 13, 2023 at 11:22 am EST

Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG specializes in the production and distribution of electricity and gas. The company also offers technical consulting and maintenance services for electrical installations. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - production, transmission and distribution of electricity and gas (66.2%); - design, construction, operation and maintenance of renewable energy production facilities (33.8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (9.4%), Europe/CIS/Middle East/Africa (41.2%), the United States (15.1%), America (14.2%), China (5.3%) and Asia and Australia (14.8%).
Sector
Renewable Energy Equipment & Services
Calendar
2023-11-14 - Q4 2023 Earnings Call
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Siemens Energy AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
9.390EUR
Average target price
15.91EUR
Spread / Average Target
+69.40%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Renewable Energy Equipment & Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG Stock Siemens Energy AG
-43.76% 7 938 M $
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD. Stock Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.
-20.00% 18 066 M $
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD Stock Trina Solar Co., Ltd
-51.04% 9 250 M $
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED Stock Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Limited
-42.36% 4 452 M $
GOODWE TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Stock GoodWe Technologies Co., Ltd.
-47.14% 2 870 M $
ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock Array Technologies, Inc.
-26.98% 2 119 M $
SHENZHEN HOPEWIND ELECTRIC CO., LTD. Stock Shenzhen Hopewind Electric Co., Ltd.
-11.23% 1 501 M $
SMART GÜNES ENERJISI TEKNOLOJILERI ARASTIRMA VE GELISTIRME ÜRETIM SANAYI VE TICARET A.S. Stock Smart Günes Enerjisi Teknolojileri Arastirma ve Gelistirme Üretim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.
+55.45% 1 453 M $
NEL ASA Stock Nel ASA
-45.72% 1 124 M $
SHINFOX ENERGY CO., LTD. Stock Shinfox Energy Co., Ltd.
+30.15% 731 M $
Other Renewable Energy Equipment & Services
