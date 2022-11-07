Silvercorp Metals : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K

For the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Tabular amounts are in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated)
(Unaudited)
SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of (Loss) Income
(Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Six Months Ended
September 30,
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
3(a)(c)
$
51,739
$
58,435
$
115,331
$
117,254
Cost of mine operations
Production costs
25,398
22,771
51,542
45,256
Depreciation and amortization
7,354
6,878
14,912
13,092
Mineral resource taxes
1,308
1,703
2,848
3,116
Government fees and other taxes
4
556
710
1,340
1,401
General and administrative
5
2,762
2,761
5,426
5,273
37,378
34,823
76,068
68,138
Income from mine operations
14,361
23,612
39,263
49,116
Corporate general and administrative
5
3,476
3,749
7,033
7,587
Property evaluation and business development
71
244
203
634
Foreign exchange gain
(4,340
)
(2,063
)
(5,996
)
(1,613
)
Loss on equity investments desgined as FVTPL
9
1,596
4,142
4,267
4,864
Share of loss in associates
10
771
469
1,499
865
Loss on disposal of plant and equipment
11
51
51
320
136
Impairment of mineral rights and properties
12
20,211
-
20,211
-
Other (income) loss
(61
)
165
(231
)
4
Income from operations
(7,414
)
16,855
11,957
36,639
Finance income
6
1,096
1,344
2,418
2,697
Finance costs
6
(73
)
(86
)
(595
)
(174
)
Income before income taxes
(6,391
)
18,113
13,780
39,162
Income tax expense
7
3,811
5,355
9,898
10,172
Net (loss) income
$
(10,202
)
$
12,758
$
3,882
$
28,990
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
$
(1,712
)
$
9,393
$
8,457
$
21,605
Non-controlling interests
17
(8,490
)
3,365
(4,575
)
7,385
$
(10,202
)
$
12,758
$
3,882
$
28,990
(Loss) earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Company
Basic (loss) earnings per share
$
(0.01
)
$
0.05
$
0.05
$
0.12
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
$
(0.01
)
$
0.05
$
0.05
$
0.12
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic
176,693,226
176,285,864
177,007,901
176,120,380
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted
179,245,850
178,496,716
179,375,066
178,411,042
Approved on behalf of the Board:
(Signed) David Kong
Director
(Signed) Rui Feng
Director
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss)
(Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Six Months Ended
September 30,
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$
(10,202
)
$
12,758
$
3,882
$
28,990
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes:
Items that may subsequently be reclassified to net income or loss:
Currency translation adjustment, net of tax of $nil
(34,664
)
(4,864
)
(63,510
)
2,490
Share of other comprehensive (loss) income in associate
10
(606
)
(423
)
(1,004
)
3,182
Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to net income or loss:
Change in fair value on equity investments designated as FVTOCI, net of tax of $nil
9
(288
)
375
(1,239
)
870
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
$
(35,558
)
$
(4,912
)
$
(65,753
)
$
6,542
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
$
(30,700
)
$
(4,826
)
$
(56,159
)
$
5,727
Non-controlling interests
17
(4,858
)
(86
)
(9,594
)
815
$
(35,558
)
$
(4,912
)
$
(65,753
)
$
6,542
Total comprehensive income (income)
$
(45,760
)
$
7,846
$
(61,871
)
$
35,532
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
$
(32,412
)
$
4,567
$
(47,702
)
$
27,332
Non-controlling interests
(13,348
)
3,279
(14,169
)
8,200
$
(45,760
)
$
7,846
$
(61,871
)
$
35,532
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
As at
September 30,
As at
March 31,
Notes
2022
2022
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
20
$
166,370
$
113,302
Short-term investments
8
34,598
99,623
Trade and other receivables
1,346
3,615
Current portion of lease receivable
13
63
182
Inventories
7,767
9,124
Due from related parties
18
71
66
Income tax receivable
726
928
Prepaids and deposits
5,826
5,468
216,767
232,308
Non-current Assets
Long-term prepaids and deposits
1,800
974
Reclamation deposits
7,825
8,876
Other investments
9
12,318
17,768
Investment in associates
10
50,170
56,841
Plant and equipment
11
73,888
79,418
Mineral rights and properties
12
285,188
326,448
Deferred income tax assets
317
905
TOTAL ASSETS
$
648,273
$
723,538
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
39,075
$
39,667
Current portion of lease obligation
13
397
649
Deposits received
6,216
5,445
Income tax payable
143
277
45,831
46,038
Non-current Liabilities
Long-term portion of lease obligation
13
437
614
Deferred income tax liabilities
45,285
48,033
Environmental rehabilitation
14
7,735
8,739
Total Liabilities
99,288
103,424
Equity
Share capital
254,460
255,444
Equity reserves
(11,711
)
43,250
Retained earnings
219,943
213,702
Total equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company
462,692
512,396
Non-controlling interests
17
86,293
107,718
Total Equity
548,985
620,114
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
648,273
$
723,538
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Six Months Ended
September 30,
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash provided by
Operating activities
Net (loss) income
$
(10,202
)
$
12,758
$
3,882
$
28,990
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:
Finance costs
6
73
86
595
174
Income tax expense
7
3,811
5,355
9,898
10,172
Depreciation, amortization and depletion
7,797
7,361
15,822
14,060
Loss on equity investments desgined as FVTPL
9
1,596
4,142
4,267
4,864
Share of loss in associates
10
771
469
1,499
865
Impairment of mineral rights and properties
12
20,211
-
20,211
-
Loss on disposal of plant and equipment
11
51
51
320
136
Share-based compensation
15(b)
1,120
1,773
2,292
3,877
Reclamation expenditures
(7
)
(39
)
(15
)
(126
)
Income taxes paid
(4,348
)
(273
)
(6,645
)
(4,002
)
Interest paid
13
(12
)
(19
)
(26
)
(39
)
Changes in non-cash operating working capital
20
(6,797
)
(810
)
2,140
8,335
Net cash provided by operating activities
14,064
30,854
54,240
67,306
Investing activities
Plant and equipment
Additions
(4,539
)
(3,380
)
(6,706
)
(4,604
)
Proceeds on disposals
11
-
4
-
38
Mineral rights and properties
Capital expenditures
(6,852
)
(10,746
)
(22,770
)
(20,805
)
Acquisition
3
-
(3,093
)
-
(3,093
)
Reclamation deposits
Paid
(14
)
(16
)
(30
)
(59
)
Other investments
Acquisition
9
-
(4,306
)
(1,770
)
(6,917
)
Proceeds on disposals
9
-
205
504
974
Investment in associates
10
(187
)
-
(757
)
(4,960
)
Short-term investment
Purchase
(18,277
)
(52,343
)
(80,284
)
(74,229
)
Redemption
47,067
14,797
138,011
75,207
Principal received on lease receivable
13
54
54
109
108
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
17,252
(58,824
)
26,307
(38,340
)
Financing activities
Principal payments on lease obligation
13
(169
)
(155
)
(337
)
(311
)
Cash dividends distributed
15(c)
-
-
(2,216
)
(2,202
)
Non-controlling interests
Distribution
17
(3,629
)
-
(7,256
)
(3,896
)
Proceeds from issuance of common shares
-
418
-
1,172
Common shares repurchased as part of normal course issuer bid
(1,197
)
-
(2,078
)
-
Net cash used in (provided by) financing activities
(4,995
)
263
(11,887
)
(5,237
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(10,212
)
(1,822
)
(15,592
)
(535
)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
16,109
(29,529
)
53,068
23,194
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
150,261
171,458
113,302
118,735
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
$
166,370
$
141,929
$
166,370
$
141,929
Supplementary cash flow information
20
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share figures)
Share capital
Equity reserves
Total equity attributable to the
Notes
Number
of shares
Amount
Share option reserve
Reserves
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
Retained earnings
equity
holders
of the
Company
Non-controlling interests
Total equity
Balance, April 1, 2021
175,742,544
$
250,199
$
16,610
$
25,409
$
(12,550
)
$
187,906
$
467,574
$
98,154
$
565,728
Options exercised
443,333
1,568
(396
)
-
-
-
1,172
-
1,172
Restricted share units vested
245,714
1,141
(1,141
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share-based compensation
-
-
3,877
-
-
-
3,877
-
3,877
Dividends declared
-
-
-
-
-
(2,202
)
(2,202
)
-
(2,202
)
Distribution to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,896
)
(3,896
)
Contribution to reserves
-
-
-
425
-
(425
)
-
-
-
Comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
5,727
21,605
27,332
8,200
35,532
Balance, September 30, 2021
176,431,591
$
252,908
$
18,950
$
25,834
$
(6,823
)
$
206,884
$
497,753
$
102,458
$
600,211
Options exercised
353,750
960
(224
)
-
-
-
736
-
736
Restricted share units vested
320,458
1,576
(1,576
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share-based compensation
-
-
2,219
-
-
-
2,219
-
2,219
Dividends declared
-
-
-
-
-
(2,211
)
(2,211
)
-
(2,211
)
Distribution to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,200
)
(1,200
)
Comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
4,870
9,029
13,899
6,460
20,359
Balance, March 31, 2022
177,105,799
$
255,444
$
19,369
$
25,834
$
(1,953
)
$
213,702
$
512,396
$
107,718
$
620,114
Restricted share units vested
214,375
1,094
(1,094
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share-based compensation
15(b)
-
-
2,292
-
-
-
2,292
-
2,292
Dividends declared
15(c)
-
-
-
-
-
(2,216
)
(2,216
)
-
(2,216
)
Common shares repurchased as part of normal course issuer bid
15(d)
(838,237
)
(2,078
)
-
-
-
(2,078
)
(2,078
)
Distribution to non-controlling interests
17
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,256
)
(7,256
)
Comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
-
(56,159
)
8,457
(47,702
)
(14,169
)
(61,871
)
Balance, September 30, 2022
176,481,937
$
254,460
$
20,567
$
25,834
$
(58,112
)
$
219,943
$
462,692
$
86,293
$
548,985
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated)
1.
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Silvercorp Metals Inc., along with its subsidiary companies (collectively the "Company"), is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The Company's producing mines are located in China, and current exploration and development projects are located in China and Mexico.
The Company is a publicly listed company incorporated in the Province of British Columbia, Canada, with limited liability under the legislation of the Province of British Columbia. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American.
The head office, registered address and records office of the Company are located at 1066 West Hastings Street, Suite 1750, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6E 3X1.
Operating results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the year ending March 31, 2023.
2.
SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
(a)
Statement of Compliance
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") of the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). These condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements follow the same significant accounting policies set out in note 2 to the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorized for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors dated November 2, 2022.
(b)
Basis of Consolidation
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly or partially owned subsidiaries.
Subsidiaries are consolidated from the date on which the Company obtains control up to the date of the disposition of control. Control is achieved when the Company has power over the subsidiary, is exposed or has rights to variable returns from its involvement with the subsidiary and has the ability to use its power to affect its returns.
SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated)
For non-wholly owned subsidiaries over which the Company has control, the net assets attributable to outside equity shareholders are presented as "non-controlling interests" in the equity section of the consolidated balance sheets. Net income for the period that is attributable to the non-controlling interests is calculated based on the ownership of the non-controlling interest shareholders in the subsidiary. Adjustments to recognize the non-controlling interests' share of changes to the subsidiary's equity are made even if this results in the non-controlling interests having a deficit balance. Changes in the Company's ownership interest in a subsidiary that do not result in a loss of control are recorded as equity transactions. The carrying amount of non-controlling interests is adjusted to reflect the change in the non-controlling interests' relative interests in the subsidiary and the difference between the adjustment to the carrying amount of non-controlling interest and the Company's share of proceeds received and/or consideration paid is recognized directly in equity and attributed to equity holders of the Company.
Balances, transactions, revenues and expenses between the Company and its subsidiaries are eliminated on consolidation.
Details of the Company's significant subsidiaries which are consolidated are as follows:
Proportion of ownership interest held
Country of
September 30,
March 31,
Name of subsidiaries
Principal activity
incorporation
2022
2022
Mineral properties
Silvercorp Metals China Inc.
Holding company
Canada
100
%
100
%
Silvercorp Metals (China) Inc.
Holding company
China
100
%
100
%
0875786 B.C. LTD.
Holding company
Canada
100
%
100
%
Fortune Mining Limited
Holding company
BVI (i)
100
%
100
%
Fortune Copper Limited
Holding company
BVI
100
%
100
%
Fortune Gold Mining Limited
Holding company
BVI
100
%
100
%
Victor Resources Ltd.
Holding company
BVI
100
%
100
%
Yangtze Mining Ltd.
Holding company
BVI
100
%
100
%
Victor Mining Ltd.
Holding company
BVI
100
%
100
%
Yangtze Mining (H.K.) Ltd.
Holding company
Hong Kong
100
%
100
%
Fortune Gold Mining (H.K.) Limited
Holding company
Hong Kong
100
%
100
%
Wonder Success Limited
Holding company
Hong Kong
100
%
100
%
New Infini Silver Inc. ("New Infini")
Holding company
Canada
46.1
%
46.1
%
Infini Metals Inc.
Holding company
BVI
46.1
%
46.1
%
Infini Resources (Asia) Co. Ltd.
Holding company
Hong Kong
46.1
%
46.1
%
Golden Land (Asia) Ltd.
Holding company
Hong Kong
46.1
%
46.1
%
Henan Huawei Mining Co. Ltd. ("Henan Huawei")
Mining
China
80
%
80
%
Ying Mining District
Henan Found Mining Co. Ltd. ("Henan Found")
Mining
China
77.5
%
77.5
%
Xinshao Yunxiang Mining Co., Ltd. ("Yunxiang")
Mining
China
70
%
70
%
BYP
Guangdong Found Mining Co. Ltd. ("Guangdong Found")
Mining
China
99
%
99
%
GC
Infini Resources S.A. de C.V.
Mining
Mexico
46.1
%
46.1
%
La Yesca
Shanxi Xinbaoyuan Mining Co., Ltd. ("Xinbaoyuan")
Mining
China
77.5
%
77.5
%
Kuanping
(i) British Virgin Islands ("BVI")
(c)
Significant Accounting Judgments and Estimates
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements follow the same significant accounting judgments and estimates set out in note 2 to the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022.
SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated)
3.
SEGMENTED INFORMATION
The Company's reportable operating segments are components of the Company where separate financial information is available that is evaluated regularly by the Company's Chief Executive Officer who is the Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM"). The operational segments are determined based on the Company's management and internal reporting structure. Operating segments are summarized as follows:
Operational Segments
Subsidiaries Included in the Segment
Properties Included in the Segment
Mining
Henan Luoning
Henan Found and Henan Huawei
Ying Mining District
Hunan
Yunxiang
BYP
Guangdong
Guangdong Found
GC
Other
Infini Resources S.A. de C.V.
La Yesca, Kuanping
Administrative
Vancouver
Silvercorp Metals Inc. and holding companies
Beijing
Silvercorp Metals (China) Inc.
(a)
Segmented information for operating results is as follows:
Three months ended September 30, 2021
Mining
Administrative
Henan
Statement of operations:
Luoning
Hunan(1)
Guangdong
Other
Beijing
Vancouver
Total
Revenue
$
43,959
$
-
$
7,780
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
51,739
Costs of mine operations
(31,033
)
(102
)
(6,239
)
(4
)
-
-
(37,378
)
Income from mine operations
12,926
(102
)
1,541
(4
)
-
-
14,361
Operating (expenses) income
(24
)
(106
)
15
(2
)
(483
)
(964
)
(1,564
)
Impairment of mineral rights and properties
-
-
-
(20,211
)
-
-
(20,211
)
Finance items
614
(8
)
140
-
65
212
1,023
Income tax expenses
(2,523
)
171
(211
)
-
-
(1,248
)
(3,811
)
Net income (loss)
$
10,993
$
(45
)
$
1,485
$
(20,217
)
$
(418
)
$
(2,000
)
$
(10,202
)
Attributed to:
Equity holders of the Company
8,613
(25
)
1,471
(9,660
)
(418
)
(1,693
)
(1,712
)
Non-controlling interests
2,380
(20
)
14
(10,557
)
-
(307
)
(8,490
)
Net income (loss)
$
10,993
$
(45
)
$
1,485
$
(20,217
)
$
(418
)
$
(2,000
)
$
(10,202
)
(1)
Hunan's BYP project was placed on care and maintenance starting August 2014.
Three months ended September 30, 2021
Mining
Administrative
Henan
Statement of operations:
Luoning
Hunan
Guangdong
Other
Beijing
Vancouver
Total
Revenue
$
47,102
$
-
$
11,333
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
58,435
Costs of mine operations
(27,800
)
(131
)
(6,879
)
(13
)
-
-
(34,823
)
Income from mine operations
19,302
(131
)
4,454
(13
)
-
-
23,612
Operating expenses
(291
)
8
59
92
(508
)
(6,117
)
(6,757
)
Finance items
667
(8
)
106
-
54
439
1,258
Income tax expenses
(4,411
)
(87
)
(875
)
-
-
18
(5,355
)
Net income (loss)
$
15,267
$
(218
)
$
3,744
$
79
$
(454
)
$
(5,660
)
$
12,758
Attributed to:
Equity holders of the Company
11,955
(147
)
3,707
35
(454
)
(5,703
)
9,393
Non-controlling interests
3,312
(71
)
37
44
-
43
3,365
Net income (loss)
$
15,267
$
(218
)
$
3,744
$
79
$
(454
)
$
(5,660
)
$
12,758
SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated)
Six months ended September 30, 2022
Mining
Administrative
Henan
Luoning
Hunan(1)
Guangdong
Other
Beijing
Vancouver
Total
Statement of income:
Revenue
$
96,921
$
-
$
18,410
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
115,331
Costs of mine operations
(62,581
)
(220
)
(13,251
)
(16
)
-
-
(76,068
)
Income from mine operations
34,340
(220
)
5,159
(16
)
-
-
39,263
Operating (expenses) income
16
(204
)
(145
)
(3
)
(904
)
(5,855
)
(7,095
)
Impairment of mineral rights and properties
-
-
-
(20,211
)
-
-
(20,211
)
Finance items, net
1,561
(15
)
271
-
150
(144
)
1,823
Income tax expenses
(6,741
)
62
(664
)
-
-
(2,555
)
(9,898
)
Net income (loss)
$
29,176
$
(377
)
$
4,621
$
(20,230
)
$
(754
)
$
(8,554,
)
$
3,882
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
22,793
(250
)
4,576
(9,668
)
(754
)
(8,240
)
8,457
Non-controlling interests
6,383
(127
)
45
(10,562
)
-
(314
)
(4,575
)
Net income (loss)
$
29,176
$
(377
)
$
4,621
$
(20,230
)
$
(754
)
$
(8,554
)
$
3,882
(1)
Hunan's BYP project was placed on care and maintenance in August 2014.
Six months ended September 30, 2021
Mining
Administrative
Henan
Luoning
Hunan
Guangdong
Other
Beijing
Vancouver
Total
Statement of income:
Revenue
$
94,520
$
-
$
22,734
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
117,254
Costs of mine operations
(53,975
)
(261
)
(13,889
)
(13
)
-
-
(68,138
)
Income from mine operations
40,545
(261
)
8,845
(13
)
-
-
49,116
Operating expenses
(223
)
60
45
36
(1,060
)
(11,335
)
(12,477
)
Finance items, net
1,310
(17
)
165
-
96
969
2,523
Income tax expenses
(7,566
)
(102
)
(1,065
)
-
-
(1,439
)
(10,172
)
Net income (loss)
$
34,066
$
(320
)
$
7,990
$
23
$
(964
)
$
(11,805
)
$
28,990
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
26,639
(213
)
7,911
10
(964
)
(11,778
)
21,605
Non-controlling interests
7,427
(107
)
79
13
-
(27
)
7,385
Net income (loss)
$
34,066
$
(320
)
$
7,990
$
23
$
(964
)
$
(11,805
)
$
28,990
SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated)
(b)
Segmented information for assets and liabilities is as follows:
September 30, 2022
Mining
Administrative
Henan
Statement of financial position items:
Luoning
Hunan
Guangdong
Other
Beijing
Vancouver
Total
Current assets
$
114,234
$
720
$
16,730
$
600
$
7,746
$
76,737
$
216,767
Plant and equipment
55,506
3,142
13,477
156
694
913
73,888
Mineral rights and properties
236,143
6,736
29,699
12,610
-
-
285,188
Investment in associates
-
-
-
-
-
50,170
50,170
Other investments
63
-
-
-
-
12,255
12,318
Reclamation deposits
3,462
-
4,356
-
-
7
7,825
Long-term prepaids and deposits
1,286
93
421
-
-
-
1,800
Deferred income tax assets
-
-
317
-
-
-
317
Total assets
$
410,694
$
10,691
$
65,000
$
13,366
$
8,440
$
140,082
$
648,273
Current liabilities
$
37,537
$
448
$
4,532
$
471
$
218
$
2,625
$
45,831
Long-term portion of lease obligation
-
-
-
-
-
437
437
Deferred income tax liabilities
44,290
995
-
-
-
-
45,285
Environmental rehabilitation
5,324
943
1,468
-
-
-
7,735
Total liabilities
$
87,151
$
2,386
$
6,000
$
471
$
218
$
3,062
$
99,288
March 31, 2022
Mining
Administrative
Henan
Statement of financial position items:
Luoning
Hunan
Guangdong
Other
Beijing
Vancouver
Total
Current assets
$
141,376
$
870
$
14,919
$
1,566
$
8,570
$
65,007
$
232,308
Plant and equipment
58,189
3,708
15,282
163
864
1,212
79,418
Mineral rights and properties
254,071
7,571
32,091
32,715
-
-
326,448
Investment in associates
-
-
-
-
-
56,841
56,841
Other investments
72
-
-
-
-
17,696
17,768
Reclamation deposits
3,996
-
4,872
-
-
8
8,876
Long-term prepaids and deposits
588
104
282
-
-
-
974
Deferred income tax assets
-
-
905
-
-
-
905
Total assets
$
458,292
$
12,253
$
68,351
$
34,444
$
9,434
$
140,764
$
723,538
Current liabilities
$
37,161
$
545
$
5,155
$
2
$
295
$
2,880
$
46,038
Long-term portion of lease obligation
-
-
-
-
-
614
614
Deferred income tax liabilities
46,849
1,184
-
-
-
-
48,033
Environmental rehabilitation
6,053
1,044
1,642
-
-
-
8,739
Total liabilities
$
90,063
$
2,773
$
6,797
$
2
$
295
$
3,494
$
103,424
SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated)
(c)
Sales by metal
The sales generated for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were all earned in China and were comprised of:
Three months ended September, 2022
Henan Luoning
Guangdong
Total
Silver (Ag)
$
26,064
$
1,651
$
27,715
Gold (Au)
1,579
-
1,579
Lead (Pb)
13,294
1,406
14,700
Zinc (Zn)
2,128
4,290
6,418
Other
894
433
1,327
$
43,959
$
7,780
$
51,739
Three months ended September, 2021
Henan Luoning
Guangdong
Total
Silver (Ag)
$
30,306
$
2,499
$
32,805
Gold (Au)
1,186
-
1,186
Lead (Pb)
12,859
2,551
15,410
Zinc (Zn)
1,731
6,090
7,821
Other
1,020
193
1,213
$
47,102
$
11,333
$
58,435
Six months ended September 30, 2022
Henan Luoning
Guangdong
Total
Silver (Ag)
$
58,390
$
3,774
$
62,164
Gold (Au)
3,332
-
3,332
Lead (Pb)
28,329
3,486
31,815
Zinc (Zn)
4,667
10,253
14,920
Other
2,203
897
3,100
$
96,921
$
18,410
$
115,331
Six months ended September 30, 2021
Henan Luoning
Guangdong
Total
Silver (Ag)
61,230
$
5,569
$
66,799
Gold (Au)
2,694
-
2,694
Lead (Pb)
25,046
4,764
29,810
Zinc (Zn)
3,345
11,844
15,189
Other
2,205
557
2,762
$
94,520
$
22,734
$
117,254
SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated)
(d)
Major customers
For the six months ended September 30, 2022, three major customers (six months ended September 30, 2021 - four major customers) each accounted for 23%, 21%, and 16% (six months ended September 30, 2021 - 20%, 17%, 17%, and 17%), and collectively 60% (six months ended September 30, 2021 - 71%) of the total sales of the Company.
4.GOVERNMENT FEES AND OTHER TAXES
Government fees and other taxes consist of:
Three months ended
September 30,
Six months ended
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Government fees
$
25
$
17
$
36
$
28
Other taxes
531
693
1,304
1,373
$
556
$
710
$
1,340
$
1,401
Government fees include environmental protection fees paid to the state and local Chinese government. Other taxes were composed of surtax on value-added tax, land usage levy, stamp duty and other miscellaneous levies, duties and taxes imposed by the state and local Chinese government.
5.GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE
General and administrative expenses consist of:
Three months ended September 30,2022
Three months ended September 30, 2021
Corporate
Mines
Total
Corporate
Mines
Total
Amortization and depreciation
$
142
$
301
$
443
$
144
$
343
$
487
Office and administrative expenses
460
767
1,227
379
707
1,086
Professional fees
55
111
166
192
113
305
Salaries and benefits
1,699
1,583
3,282
1,366
1,598
2,964
Share-based compensation
1,120
-
1,120
1,668
-
1,668
$
3,476
$
2,762
$
6,238
$
3,749
$
2,761
$
6,510
Six months ended September 30, 2022
Six months ended September 30, 2021
Corporate
Mines
Total
Corporate
Mines
Total
Amortization and depreciation
$
291
$
618
$
909
$
290
$
678
$
968
Office and administrative expenses
815
1,386
2,201
947
1,392
2,339
Professional fees
363
233
596
337
219
556
Salaries and benefits
3,272
3,189
6,461
2,354
2,984
5,338
Share-based compensation
2,292
-
2,292
3,659
-
3,659
$
7,033
$
5,426
$
12,459
$
7,587
$
5,273
$
12,860
SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated)
6.
FINANCE ITEMS
Finance items consist of:
Three months ended
September 30,
Six months ended
September 30,
Finance income
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income
$
1,096
$
1,344
$
2,418
$
2,537
Dividend income
-
-
-
160
$
1,096
$
1,344
$
2,418
$
2,697
Three months ended
September 30,
Six months ended
September 30,
Finance costs
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest on lease obligation
$
12
19
$
26
$
39
Impairment charges for expected credit loss against bond investments (Note 8)
-
-
445
-
Unwinding of discount of environmental rehabilitation provision (Note 14)
61
67
124
135
$
73
$
86
$
595
$
174
7.
INCOME TAX
The significant components of income tax expense are as follows:
Three months ended
September 30,
Six months ended
September 30,
Income tax expense
2022
2021
2022
2021
Current
$
2,422
$
3,181
$
6,411
$
7,144
Deferred
1,389
2,174
3,487
3,028
$
3,811
$
5,355
$
9,898
$
10,172
8.
SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS
As at September 30, 2022, short-term investments consist of the following:
Amount
Interest rates
Maturity
Bonds
$
7,484
5.50% - 13.00%
April 9, 2022 - January 16, 2025
Money market instruments
27,114
$
34,598
During the six months ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded impairment charges of $0.4 million against the bond investment issued by a Chinese real estate developing companies as the Company observed financial difficulty of the bond issuer. The impairment charge was included in finance costs on the condensed consolidated interim statement of income.
As at September 30, 2022, the carrying value and face value of the bond investments that impaired was $2.1 million and $12.7 million, respectively.
As at March 31, 2022, short-term investments consist of the following:
Amount
Interest rates
Maturity
Bonds
$
9,168
5.50% - 13.00%
April 9, 2022 - January 16, 2025
Money market instruments
90,455
$
99,623
As at March 31, 2022, the carrying value and face value of the bond investments that impaired was $1.7 million and $11.2 million, respectively.
SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated)
9.
OTHER INVESTMENTS
September 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
Equity investments designated as FVTOCI
Public companies
$
1,006
$
2,383
Private companies
63
71
1,069
2,454
Equity investments designated as FVTPL
Public companies
7,802
11,533
Private companies
3,447
3,781
11,249
15,314
Total
$
12,318
$
17,768
Investments in publicly traded companies represent equity interests of other publicly-trading mining companies that the Company has acquired through the open market or through private placements. Investment in equity instruments that are held for trading are classified as FVTPL. For other investment in equity instruments, the Company can make an irrevocable election, on an instrument-by-instrument basis, to designate them as FVTOCI.
The continuity of such investments is as follows:
Fair Value
Accumulated fair value change included in OCI
Accumulated fair value change included in P&L
April 1, 2021
$
15,733
$
(22,810
)
$
7,188
Loss on equity investments designated as FVTOCI
(1,526
)
(1,526
)
-
Loss equity investments designated as FVTPL
(3,485
)
-
(3,485
)
Acquisition
8,235
-
Disposal
(1,362
)
-
Impact of foreign currency translation
173
-
March 31, 2022
$
17,768
$
(24,336
)
$
3,703
Loss on equity investments designated as FVTOCI
(1,239
)
(1,239
)
-
Loss equity investments designated as FVTPL
(4,267
)
-
(4,267
)
Acquisition
1,770
-
-
Disposal
(504
)
-
-
Impact of foreign currency translation
(1,210
)
-
-
September 30, 2022
$
12,318
$
(25,575
)
$
(564
)
SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated)
10.
INVESTMENT IN ASSOCIATES
(a)
Investment in New Pacific Metals Corp.
New Pacific Metals Corp. ("NUAG") is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: NUAG) and NYSE American (symbol: NEWP). NUAG is a related party of the Company by way of two common directors and one common officer, and the Company accounts for its investment in NUAG using the equity method as it is able to exercise significant influence over the financial and operating policies of NUAG.
During the six months ended September 30, 2022, the Company acquired 260,200 common shares of NUAG from the public market (six month ended September 30, 2021- nil) for a total cost of $0.8 million (six months ended September 30, 2021, $nil).
As at September 30, 2022, the Company owned 44,302,416 common shares of NUAG (March 31, 2022 - 44,042,216), representing an ownership interest of 28.3% (March 31, 2022 - 28.2%).
The summary of the investment in NUAG common shares and its market value as at the respective reporting dates are as follows:
Number of shares
Amount
Value of NUAG's common shares per quoted market price
Balance, April 1, 2021
43,917,216
$
50,399
$
181,257
Purchase from open market
125,000
352
Share of net loss
(1,715
)
Share of other comprehensive income
95
Foreign exchange impact
306
Balance, March 31, 2022
44,042,216
$
49,437
$
140,275
Purchase from open market
260,200
757
Share of net loss
(1,250
)
Share of other comprehensive loss
(1,025
)
Foreign exchange impact
(4,284
)
Balance, September 30, 2022
44,302,416
$
43,635
$
93,408
(b)
Investment in Whitehorse Gold Corp.
Whitehorse Gold Corp. ("WHG") is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol: WHG). WHG is a related party of the Company by way of one common director, and the Company accounts for its investment in WHG using the equity method as it is able to exercise significant influence over the financial and operating policies of WHG.
On May 14, 2021, the Company participated in a brokered private placement of WHG and purchased 4,000,000 units at a cost of $5.0 million. Each unit was comprised of one WHG common share and one common share purchase warrant at exercise price of CAD$2 per share. The common share purchase warrant expires on May 14, 2026.
16
SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated)
As at September 30, 2022, the Company owned 15,514,285 common shares of WHG (March 31, 2022 - 15,514,285), representing an ownership interest of 28.9% (March 31, 2022 - 29.3%).
The summary of the investment in WHG common shares and its market value as at the respective reporting dates are as follows:
Number of shares
Amount
Value of WHG's common shares per quoted market price
Balance, April 1, 2021
11,514,285
$
3,058
$
15,108
Participation in private placement
4,000,000
4,960
Share of net loss
(473
)
Foreign exchange impact
(141
)
Balance, March 31, 2022
15,514,285
$
7,404
$
6,208
Share of net loss
(249
)
Share of other comprehensive income
21
Foreign exchange impact
(641
)
Balance, September 30, 2022
15,514,285
$
6,535
$
5,320
11.
PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
Plant and equipment consist of:
Cost
Land use rights and building
Office equipment
Machinery
Motor vehicles
Construction in progress
Total
Balance as at April 1, 2021
$
110,151
$
9,660
$
31,074
$
7,537
$
1,342
$
159,764
Additions
1,613
967
2,575
763
3,647
9,565
Disposals
(293
)
(68
)
(539
)
(245
)
-
(1,145
)
Reclassification of asset groups
2,100
154
191
-
(2,445
)
-
Impact of foreign currency translation
3,676
296
1,078
258
59
5,367
Balance as at March 31, 2022
$
117,247
$
11,009
$
34,379
$
8,313
$
2,603
$
173,551
Additions
221
738
1,099
504
5,238
7,800
Disposals
(372
)
(53
)
(441
)
(233
)
-
(1,099
)
Reclassification of asset groups
2,491
-
12
-
(2,503
)
-
Impact of foreign currency translation
(13,038
)
(1,196
)
(3,859
)
(925
)
(441
)
(19,459
)
Ending balance as at September 30, 2022
$
106,549
$
10,498
$
31,190
$
7,659
$
4,897
$
160,793
Impairment, accumulated depreciation and amortization
Balance as at April 1, 2021
$
(51,570
)
$
(6,246
)
$
(21,171
)
$
(5,048
)
$
-
$
(84,035
)
Disposals
158
64
419
220
-
861
Depreciation and amortization
(4,422
)
(867
)
(2,172
)
(649
)
-
(8,110
)
Impact of foreign currency translation
(1,750
)
(183
)
(741
)
(175
)
-
(2,849
)
Balance as at March 31, 2022
$
(57,584
)
$
(7,232
)
$
(23,665
)
$
(5,652
)
$
-
$
(94,133
)
Disposals
146
47
376
210
-
779
Depreciation and amortization
(2,205
)
(476
)
(1,068
)
(327
)
-
(4,076
)
Impact of foreign currency translation
6,442
770
2,682
631
-
10,525
Ending balance as at September 30, 2022
$
(53,201
)
$
(6,891
)
$
(21,675
)
$
(5,138
)
$
-
$
(86,905
)
Carrying amounts
Balance as at March 31, 2022
$
59,663
$
3,777
$
10,714
$
2,661
$
2,603
$
79,418
Ending balance as at September 30, 2022
$
53,348
$
3,607
$
9,515
$
2,521
$
4,897
$
73,888
SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated)
Carrying amounts as at September 30, 2022
Ying Mining District
BYP
GC
Other
Total
Land use rights and building
$
39,361
$
2,504
$
10,145
$
1,338
$
53,348
Office equipment
2,942
13
440
212
3,607
Machinery
7,062
118
2,279
56
9,515
Motor vehicles
2,001
17
346
157
2,521
Construction in progress
4,140
490
267
-
4,897
Total
$
55,506
$
3,142
$
13,477
$
1,763
$
73,888
Carrying amounts as at March 31, 2022
Ying Mining District
BYP
GC
Other
Total
Land use rights and building
$
42,953
$
2,965
$
12,027
$
1,718
$
59,663
Office equipment
2,973
16
516
272
3,777
Machinery
8,225
155
2,276
58
10,714
Motor vehicles
2,127
20
323
191
2,661
Construction in progress
1,911
552
140
-
2,603
Total
$
58,189
$
3,708
$
15,282
$
2,239
$
79,418
12.
MINERAL RIGHTS AND PROPERTIES
Mineral rights and properties consist of:
Producing and development properties
Exploration and evaluation properties
Cost
Ying Mining District
BYP
GC
RZY
Kuanping
La Yesca
Total
Balance as at April 1, 2021
$
348,000
$
64,609
$
115,610
$
185
$
-
$
16,747
$
545,151
Capitalized expenditures
37,307
-
4,507
-
24
2,588
44,426
Acquisition (Note 3)
-
-
-
-
13,135
-
13,135
Environmental rehabilitation
(68
)
(18
)
898
-
-
-
812
Derecognition
-
-
-
(185
)
-
-
(185
)
Foreign currency translation impact
12,096
501
3,891
-
221
-
16,709
Balance as at March 31, 2022
$
397,335
$
65,092
$
124,906
$
-
$
13,380
$
19,335
$
620,048
Capitalized expenditures
20,958
-
2,493
-
752
879
25,082
Foreign currency translation impact
(45,068
)
(1,710
)
(13,911
)
-
(1,522
)
-
(62,211
)
Ending balance as at September 30, 2022
$
373,225
$
63,382
$
113,488
$
-
$
12,610
$
20,214
$
582,919
Impairment and accumulated depletion
Balance as at April 1, 2021
$
(122,977
)
$
(57,264
)
$
(87,296
)
$
(185
)
$
-
$
-
$
(267,722
)
Depletion
(15,974
)
-
(2,595
)
-
-
-
(18,569
)
Derecognition
-
-
-
185
-
-
185
Foreign currency translation impact
(4,313
)
(257
)
(2,924
)
-
-
-
(7,494
)
Balance as at March 31, 2022
$
(143,264
)
$
(57,521
)
$
(92,815
)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(293,600
)
Impairment
-
-
-
-
(20,214
)
(20,214
)
Depletion
(10,221
)
-
(1,273
)
-
-
-
(11,494
)
Foreign currency translation impact
16,403
875
10,299
-
-
-
27,577
Ending balance as at September 30, 2022
$
(137,082
)
$
(56,646
)
$
(83,789
)
$
-
$
-
$
(20,214
)
$
(297,731
)
Carrying amounts
Balance as at March 31, 2022
$
254,071
$
7,571
$
32,091
$
-
$
13,380
$
19,335
$
326,448
Ending balance as at September 30, 2022
$
236,143
$
6,736
$
29,699
$
-
$
12,610
$
-
$
285,188
During the six months ended September 30, 2022, the Company completed the review and evaluation on the results of the drilling program completed in Fiscal 2022. The Company does not plan to undertake further significant work at the La Yesca Project in the near future. As a result, the decision was taken to impair fully the value of the La Yesca Project and recognized an impairment charge of $20.2 million.
SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated)
13.
LEASES
The following table summarizes changes in the Company's lease receivable and lease obligation related to the Company's office lease and sublease.
Lease Receivable
Lease Obligation
Balance, April 1, 2021
$
396
$
1,741
Addition
-
149
Interest accrual
15
72
Interest received or paid
(15
)
(72
)
Principal repayment
(217
)
(637
)
Foreign exchange impact
3
10
Balance, March 31, 2022
$
182
$
1,263
Interest accrual
3
26
Interest received or paid
(3
)
(26
)
Principal repayment
(109
)
(337
)
Foreign exchange impact
(10
)
(92
)
Balance, September 30, 2022
$
63
$
834
Less: current portion
(63
)
(397
)
Non-current portion
$
-
$
437
The following table presents a reconciliation of the Company's undiscounted cash flows to their present value for its lease receivable and lease obligation as at September 30, 2022:
Lease Receivable
Lease Obligation
Within 1 year
$
64
$
415
Between 2 to 5 years
-
468
Total undiscounted amount
64
883
Less future interest
(1
)
(49
)
Total discounted amount
$
63
$
834
Less: current portion
(63
)
(397
)
Non-current portion
$
-
$
437
The lease receivable and lease obligation were discounted using an estimated incremental borrowing rate of 5%.
SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated)
14.
ENVIRONMENTAL REHABILITATION OBLIGATION
The following table presents the reconciliation of the beginning and ending obligations associated with the retirement of the properties:
Balance, April 1, 2021
$
7,863
Reclamation expenditures
(467
)
Unwinding of discount of environmental rehabilitation
269
Revision of provision
812
Foreign exchange impact
262
Balance, March 31, 2022
$
8,739
Reclamation expenditures
(165
)
Unwinding of discount of environmental rehabilitation
124
Foreign exchange impact
(963
)
Balance, September 30, 2022
$
7,735
15.
SHARE CAPITAL
(a) Authorized
Unlimited number of common shares without par value. All shares issued as at September 30, 2022 were fully paid.
(b) Share-based compensation
The Company has a share-based compensation plan (the "Plan") which consists of stock options, restricted share units (the "RSUs") and performance share units (the "PSUs"). The Plan allows for the maximum number of common shares to be reserved for issuance on any share-based compensation to be a rolling 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares from time to time. Furthermore, no more than 3% of the reserve may be granted in the form of RSUs and PSUs.
For the three and six months ended September 30, 2022, a total of $1.1 million and $2.3 million, respectively (three and six months ended September 30, 2021 - $1.7 million and $3.9 million, respectively) in share-based compensation expense was recognized and included in the general and administrative expenses and property evaluation and business development expenses on the condensed consolidated interim statements of income.
20
SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated)
(i)
Stock options
The following is a summary of option transactions:
Number
of shares
Weighted average exercise price per share CAD$
Balance, April 1, 2021
1,862,418
$
5.45
Options exercised
(797,083
)
2.98
Options cancelled/forfeited
(70,000
)
7.46
Balance, March 31, 2022
995,335
$
7.28
Option granted
535,000
3.93
Options cancelled/forfeited
(132,000
)
6.01
Balance, September 30, 2022
1,398,335
$
6.12
The following table summarizes information about stock options outstanding as at September 30, 2022:
Exercise price
Number of
options outstanding
at September 30,
Weighted
average
remaining
contractual life
Weighted
average
exercise
price in
Number of
options
exercisable
at September 30,
Weighted
average
exercise
price in
in CAD$
2022
(Years)
CAD$
2022
CAD$
$
3.93
478,000
4.57
$
3.93
-
$
-
$
5.46
505,335
2.65
$
5.46
336,338
$
5.46
$
9.45
415,000
3.12
$
9.45
212,500
$
9.45
$3.93 to $9.45
1,398,335
3.45
$
6.12
548,838
$
7.00
During the three and six months ended September 30, 2022, a total of nil and 535,000, respectively, options with a life of five years were granted to directors, officers, and employees at exercise prices of CAD$3.93 per share subject to a vesting schedule over a three-year term with 1/6 of the options vesting every six months from the date of grant until fully vested.
The fair value of stock options granted during the six months ended September 30, 2022 were calculated as of the date of grant using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following weighted average assumptions:
Six months ended September 30,
2022
Risk free interest rate
2.49
%
Expected life of option in years
2.75 years
Expected volatility
62.53
%
Expected dividend yield
0.81
%
Estimated forfeiture rate
9.81
%
Weighted average share price at date of grant
$3.93 CAD
Subsequent to September 30, 2022, a total of 2,500 options with exercise prices of CAD$9.45 was forfeited.
SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated)
(ii)
RSUs
The following is a summary of RSUs transactions:
Number of shares
Weighted average grant date closing price
per share $CAD
Balance, April 1, 2021
1,249,336
$
6.28
Granted
1,000,000
6.40
Forfeited
(46,999
)
6.63
Distributed
(566,172
)
5.90
Balance, March 31, 2022
1,636,165
$
6.47
Granted
961,000
3.93
Forfeited
(122,122
)
5.41
Distributed
(214,375
)
6.53
Balance, September 30, 2022
2,260,668
$
5.44
Subsequent to September 30, 2022, a total of 86,166 RSUs with grant prices of CAD$6.40 were distributed.
(c)
Cash dividends declared
During the three and six months ended September 30, 2022, dividends of $nil and $2.2 million, respectively, (three months ended September 30, 2021 - $nil and $2.2 million, respectively) were declared and paid.
(d)
Normal course issuer bid
On August 25, 2021, the Company announced a normal course issuer bid (the "2021 NCIB") which allows it to repurchase and cancel up to 7,054,000 of its own common shares until August 26, 2022. A total of 739,960 common shares were repurchased under 2021 NCIB at a weighted average price of CAD$3.25.
On August 24, 2022, the Company announced a normal course issuer bid (the "2022 NCIB", together with the 2021 NCIB, the "NCIB Programs") which allows it to repurchase and cancel up to 7,079,407 of its own common shares until August 28, 2023.
During the three and six months ended September 30, 2022, the Company repurchased a total of 503,247 and 838,237, respectively, common shares at a cost of $1.2 million and $2.1 million, respectively, under the NCIB Programs. All shares bought were subsequently cancelled.
16.
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
September 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
Change in fair value on equity investments designated as FVTOCI
$
24,282
$
23,043
Share of other comprehensive loss in associate
1,498
494
Currency translation adjustment
32,332
(21,584
)
Balance, end of the period
$
58,112
$
1,953
The change in fair value on equity investments designated as FVTOCI, share of other comprehensive loss in associates, and currency translation adjustment are net of tax of $nil for all periods presented.
SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated)
17.
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
The continuity of non-controlling interests is summarized as follows:
Henan Found
Henan Huawei
Yunxiang
Guangdong Found
New Infini
Total
Balance, April 1, 2021
$
78,564
$
5,182
$
3,032
$
(351
)
$
11,727
$
98,154
Share of net income (loss)
12,639
182
(185
)
154
(140
)
12,650
Share of other comprehensive income
1,732
194
68
16
-
2,010
Distributions
(3,266
)
(630
)
-
-
(1,200
)
(5,096
)
Balance, March 31, 2022
$
89,669
$
4,928
$
2,915
$
(181
)
$
10,387
$
107,718
Share of net income (loss)
6,639
(256
)
(127
)
45
(10,876
)
(4,575
)
Share of other comprehensive loss
(8,826
)
(523
)
(177
)
(68
)
-
(9,594
)
Distributions
(6,626
)
(630
)
-
-
-
(7,256
)
Balance, September 30, 2022
$
80,856
$
3,519
$
2,611
$
(204
)
$
(489
)
$
86,293
As at September 30, 2022, non-controlling interests in Henan Found, Henan Huawei, Yunxiang, Guangdong Found and New Infini were 22.5%, 20%, 30%, 1%, and 53.9%, respectively (March 31, 2022 - 22.5%, 20%, 30%, 1%, and 53.9%, respectively).
18.
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Related party transactions are made on terms agreed upon by the related parties. The balances with related parties are unsecured, non-interest bearing, and due on demand. Related party transactions not disclosed elsewhere in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements are as follows:
September 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
NUAG (a)
$
67
$
43
WHG (b)
4
23
$
71
$
66
(a)
The Company recovers costs for services rendered to NUAG and expenses incurred on behalf of NUAG pursuant to a services and administrative costs reallocation agreement. During the three and six months ended September 30, 2022, the Company recovered $0.2 million and $0.3 million, respectively, (three and six months ended September 30, 2021 - $0.2 million and $0.3 million, respectively) from NUAG for services rendered and expenses incurred on behalf of NUAG. The costs recovered from NUAG were recorded as a direct reduction of general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.
(b)
The Company recovers costs for services rendered to WHG and expenses incurred on behalf of WHG pursuant to a services and administrative costs reallocation agreement. During the three and six months ended September 30, 2022, the Company recovered $0.04 million and $0.1 million, respectively (three and six months ended September 30, 2021 - $0.04 million and $0.1 million, respectively), from WHG for services rendered and expenses incurred on behalf of WHG. The costs recovered from WHG were recorded as a direct reduction of general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.
SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated)
19.
FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
The Company manages its exposure to financial risks, including liquidity risk, foreign exchange risk, interest rate risk, credit risk and equity price risk in accordance with its risk management framework. The Company's Board of Directors has overall responsibility for the establishment and oversight of the Company's risk management framework and reviews the Company's policies on an ongoing basis.
(a) Fair value
The Company classifies its fair value measurements within a fair value hierarchy, which reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements as defined in IFRS 13, Fair Value Measurement ("IFRS 13").
Level 1 - Unadjusted quoted prices at the measurement date for identical assets or liabilities in active markets.
Level 2 - Observable inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1, such as quoted prices for similar assets and liabilities in active markets; quoted prices for identical or similar assets and liabilities in markets that are not active; or other inputs that are observable or can be corroborated by observable market data.
Level 3 - Unobservable inputs which are supported by little or no market activity.
The following tables set forth the Company's financial assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value level on a recurring basis within the fair value hierarchy as at September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 that are not otherwise disclosed. As required by IFRS 13, the assets and liabilities are classified in their entirety based on the lowest level of input that is significant to the fair value measurement.
Fair value as at September 30, 2022
Recurring measurements
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Financial assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
166,370
$
-
$
-
$
166,370
Short-term investments - money market instruments
27,114
-
-
27,114
Investments in public companies
8,808
-
-
8,808
Investments in private companies
-
-
3,510
3,510
Fair value as at March 31, 2022
Recurring measurements
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Financial assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
113,302
$
-
$
-
$
113,302
Short-term investments - money market instruments
90,455
-
-
90,455
Investments in public companies
13,916
-
-
13,916
Investments in private companies
-
-
3,852
3,852
Financial assets classified within Level 3 are equity investments in private companies owned by the Company. Significant unobservable inputs are used to determine the fair value of the financial assets, which includes recent arm's length transactions of the investee, the investee's financial performance as well as any changes in planned milestones of the investees.
SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated)
Fair value of the other financial instruments excluded from the table above approximates their carrying amount as at September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, due to the short-term nature of these instruments.
There were no transfers into or out of Level 3 during the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.
(b) Liquidity risk
Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will not be able to meet its short-term business requirements. The Company has in place a planning and budgeting process to help determine the funds required to support the Company's normal operating requirements on an ongoing basis and its expansion plans.
In the normal course of business, the Company enters into contracts that give rise to commitments for future minimum payments. The following summarizes the remaining contractual maturities of the Company's financial liabilities and operating commitments on an undiscounted basis.
September 30, 2022
Within a year
2-5 years
Total
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
39,075
$
-
$
39,075
Lease obligation
415
468
883
Deposits received
6,216
-
6,216
Total Contractual Obligation
$
45,706
$
468
$
46,174
March 31, 2022
Within a year
2-5 years
Total
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
39,667
$
-
$
39,667
Lease obligation
677
666
1,343
Deposits received
5,445
-
5,445
Total Contractual Obligation
$
45,789
$
666
$
46,455
(c) Foreign exchange risk
The Company reports its financial statements in US dollars. The functional currency of the head office, Canadian subsidiaries and all intermediate holding companies is the Canadian dollar ("CAD")and the functional currency of all Chinese subsidiaries is the Chinese yuan ("RMB"). The functional currency of New Infini and its subsidiaries is the US dollar ("USD"). The Company is exposed to foreign exchange risk when the Company undertakes transactions and holds assets and liabilities in currencies other than its functional currencies.
SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated)
The Company currently does not engage in foreign exchange currency hedging. The Company's exposure to currency risk affect net income is summarized as follows:
September 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
Financial assets denominated in U.S. Dollars
$
74,257
$
59,272
As at September 30,2022, with other variables unchanged, a 10% strengthening (weakening) of the CAD against the USD would have decreased (increased) net income by approximately $7.4 million.
(d) Interest rate risk
The Company is exposed to interest rate risk on its cash equivalents and short-term investments. As at September 30, 2022, all of its interest-bearing cash equivalents and short-term investments earn interest at market rates that are fixed to maturity or at variable interest rates with terms of less than one year. The Company monitors its exposure to changes in interest rates on cash equivalents and short-term investments. Due to the short-term nature of these financial instruments, fluctuations in interest rates would not have a significant impact on the Company's net income.
(e) Credit risk
Credit risk is the risk that one party to a financial instrument will fail to discharge an obligation and cause the other party to incur a financial loss. The Company is exposed to credit risk primarily associated to accounts receivable, due from related parties, cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments. The carrying amount of assets included on the balance sheet represents the maximum credit exposure.
The Company undertakes credit evaluations on counterparties as necessary, requests deposits from customers prior to delivery, and has monitoring processes intended to mitigate credit risks. There were no material amounts in trade or other receivables which were past due on September 30, 2022 (at March 31, 2022 - $nil).
(f) Equity price risk
The Company holds certain marketable securities that will fluctuate in value as a result of trading on financial markets. As the Company's marketable securities holdings are mainly in mining companies, the value will also fluctuate based on commodity prices. Based upon the Company's portfolio as at September 30, 2022, a 10% increase (decrease) in the market price of the securities held, ignoring any foreign currency effects, would have resulted in an increase (decrease) to the net income (loss) and other comprehensive income (loss) of $0.8 million and $0.1 million, respectively.
SILVERCORP METALS INC.
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated)
20.
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Six Months Ended
September 30,
Changes in non-cash operating working capital:
2022
2021
2022
2021
Trade and other receivables
$
1,170
$
(177
)
$
1,372
$
(39
)
Inventories
186
(2,530
)
174
1,082
Prepaids and deposits
(199
)
103
(1,096
)
(1,580
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(10,983
)
3,991
248
6,929
Deposits received
3,022
(2,200
)
1,453
1,954
Due from a related party
7
3
(11
)
(11
)
$
(6,797
)
$
(810
)
$
2,140
$
8,335
Three Months Ended September 30,
Six Months Ended September 30,
Non-cash capital transactions:
2022
2021
2022
2021
Environmental rehablitation expenditure paid from reclamation deposit
$
126
$
34
$
150
$
56
Additions of plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
566
$
(1,286
)
$
1,094
$
(1,465
)
Capital expenditures of mineral rights and properties included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
5,284
$
1,311
$
2,312
$
1,379
September 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
Cash on hand and at bank
$
46,629
$
72,782
Bank term deposits and short-term money market investments
Silvercorp Metals Inc. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 11:13:27 UTC.