Silvercorp Metals : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K 11/07/2022 | 06:14am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Tabular amounts are in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited) SILVERCORP METALS INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of (Loss) Income (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, Notes 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 3(a)(c) $ 51,739 $ 58,435 $ 115,331 $ 117,254 Cost of mine operations Production costs 25,398 22,771 51,542 45,256 Depreciation and amortization 7,354 6,878 14,912 13,092 Mineral resource taxes 1,308 1,703 2,848 3,116 Government fees and other taxes 4 556 710 1,340 1,401 General and administrative 5 2,762 2,761 5,426 5,273 37,378 34,823 76,068 68,138 Income from mine operations 14,361 23,612 39,263 49,116 Corporate general and administrative 5 3,476 3,749 7,033 7,587 Property evaluation and business development 71 244 203 634 Foreign exchange gain (4,340 ) (2,063 ) (5,996 ) (1,613 ) Loss on equity investments desgined as FVTPL 9 1,596 4,142 4,267 4,864 Share of loss in associates 10 771 469 1,499 865 Loss on disposal of plant and equipment 11 51 51 320 136 Impairment of mineral rights and properties 12 20,211 - 20,211 - Other (income) loss (61 ) 165 (231 ) 4 Income from operations (7,414 ) 16,855 11,957 36,639 Finance income 6 1,096 1,344 2,418 2,697 Finance costs 6 (73 ) (86 ) (595 ) (174 ) Income before income taxes (6,391 ) 18,113 13,780 39,162 Income tax expense 7 3,811 5,355 9,898 10,172 Net (loss) income $ (10,202 ) $ 12,758 $ 3,882 $ 28,990 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company $ (1,712 ) $ 9,393 $ 8,457 $ 21,605 Non-controlling interests 17 (8,490 ) 3,365 (4,575 ) 7,385 $ (10,202 ) $ 12,758 $ 3,882 $ 28,990 (Loss) earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Company

Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.12 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.12 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic 176,693,226 176,285,864 177,007,901 176,120,380 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted 179,245,850 178,496,716 179,375,066 178,411,042 Approved on behalf of the Board: (Signed) David Kong Director (Signed) Rui Feng Director See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements 2 SILVERCORP METALS INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss) (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures) Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, Notes 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (10,202 ) $ 12,758 $ 3,882 $ 28,990 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes: Items that may subsequently be reclassified to net income or loss: Currency translation adjustment, net of tax of $nil (34,664 ) (4,864 ) (63,510 ) 2,490 Share of other comprehensive (loss) income in associate 10 (606 ) (423 ) (1,004 ) 3,182 Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to net income or loss: Change in fair value on equity investments designated as FVTOCI, net of tax of $nil 9 (288 ) 375 (1,239 ) 870 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes $ (35,558 ) $ (4,912 ) $ (65,753 ) $ 6,542 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company $ (30,700 ) $ (4,826 ) $ (56,159 ) $ 5,727 Non-controlling interests 17 (4,858 ) (86 ) (9,594 ) 815 $ (35,558 ) $ (4,912 ) $ (65,753 ) $ 6,542 Total comprehensive income (income) $ (45,760 ) $ 7,846 $ (61,871 ) $ 35,532 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company $ (32,412 ) $ 4,567 $ (47,702 ) $ 27,332 Non-controlling interests (13,348 ) 3,279 (14,169 ) 8,200 $ (45,760 ) $ 7,846 $ (61,871 ) $ 35,532 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements 3 SILVERCORP METALS INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) As at

September 30, As at

March 31, Notes 2022 2022 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 20 $ 166,370 $ 113,302 Short-term investments 8 34,598 99,623 Trade and other receivables 1,346 3,615 Current portion of lease receivable 13 63 182 Inventories 7,767 9,124 Due from related parties 18 71 66 Income tax receivable 726 928 Prepaids and deposits 5,826 5,468 216,767 232,308 Non-current Assets Long-term prepaids and deposits 1,800 974 Reclamation deposits 7,825 8,876 Other investments 9 12,318 17,768 Investment in associates 10 50,170 56,841 Plant and equipment 11 73,888 79,418 Mineral rights and properties 12 285,188 326,448 Deferred income tax assets 317 905 TOTAL ASSETS $ 648,273 $ 723,538 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 39,075 $ 39,667 Current portion of lease obligation 13 397 649 Deposits received 6,216 5,445 Income tax payable 143 277 45,831 46,038 Non-current Liabilities Long-term portion of lease obligation 13 437 614 Deferred income tax liabilities 45,285 48,033 Environmental rehabilitation 14 7,735 8,739 Total Liabilities 99,288 103,424 Equity Share capital 254,460 255,444 Equity reserves (11,711 ) 43,250 Retained earnings 219,943 213,702 Total equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company 462,692 512,396 Non-controlling interests 17 86,293 107,718 Total Equity 548,985 620,114 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 648,273 $ 723,538 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements 4 SILVERCORP METALS INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, Notes 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash provided by Operating activities Net (loss) income $ (10,202 ) $ 12,758 $ 3,882 $ 28,990 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Finance costs 6 73 86 595 174 Income tax expense 7 3,811 5,355 9,898 10,172 Depreciation, amortization and depletion 7,797 7,361 15,822 14,060 Loss on equity investments desgined as FVTPL 9 1,596 4,142 4,267 4,864 Share of loss in associates 10 771 469 1,499 865 Impairment of mineral rights and properties 12 20,211 - 20,211 - Loss on disposal of plant and equipment 11 51 51 320 136 Share-based compensation 15(b) 1,120 1,773 2,292 3,877 Reclamation expenditures (7 ) (39 ) (15 ) (126 ) Income taxes paid (4,348 ) (273 ) (6,645 ) (4,002 ) Interest paid 13 (12 ) (19 ) (26 ) (39 ) Changes in non-cash operating working capital 20 (6,797 ) (810 ) 2,140 8,335 Net cash provided by operating activities 14,064 30,854 54,240 67,306 Investing activities Plant and equipment Additions (4,539 ) (3,380 ) (6,706 ) (4,604 ) Proceeds on disposals 11 - 4 - 38 Mineral rights and properties Capital expenditures (6,852 ) (10,746 ) (22,770 ) (20,805 ) Acquisition 3 - (3,093 ) - (3,093 ) Reclamation deposits Paid (14 ) (16 ) (30 ) (59 ) Other investments Acquisition 9 - (4,306 ) (1,770 ) (6,917 ) Proceeds on disposals 9 - 205 504 974 Investment in associates 10 (187 ) - (757 ) (4,960 ) Short-term investment Purchase (18,277 ) (52,343 ) (80,284 ) (74,229 ) Redemption 47,067 14,797 138,011 75,207 Principal received on lease receivable 13 54 54 109 108 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 17,252 (58,824 ) 26,307 (38,340 ) Financing activities Principal payments on lease obligation 13 (169 ) (155 ) (337 ) (311 ) Cash dividends distributed 15(c) - - (2,216 ) (2,202 ) Non-controlling interests Distribution 17 (3,629 ) - (7,256 ) (3,896 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares - 418 - 1,172 Common shares repurchased as part of normal course issuer bid (1,197 ) - (2,078 ) - Net cash used in (provided by) financing activities (4,995 ) 263 (11,887 ) (5,237 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (10,212 ) (1,822 ) (15,592 ) (535 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 16,109 (29,529 ) 53,068 23,194 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 150,261 171,458 113,302 118,735 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 166,370 $ 141,929 $ 166,370 $ 141,929 Supplementary cash flow information 20 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements 5 SILVERCORP METALS INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share figures) Share capital Equity reserves Total equity attributable to the Notes Number

of shares Amount Share option reserve Reserves Accumulated other comprehensive loss Retained earnings equity

holders

of the

Company Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance, April 1, 2021 175,742,544 $ 250,199 $ 16,610 $ 25,409 $ (12,550 ) $ 187,906 $ 467,574 $ 98,154 $ 565,728 Options exercised 443,333 1,568 (396 ) - - - 1,172 - 1,172 Restricted share units vested 245,714 1,141 (1,141 ) - - - - - - Share-based compensation - - 3,877 - - - 3,877 - 3,877 Dividends declared - - - - - (2,202 ) (2,202 ) - (2,202 ) Distribution to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (3,896 ) (3,896 ) Contribution to reserves - - - 425 - (425 ) - - - Comprehensive income - - - - 5,727 21,605 27,332 8,200 35,532 Balance, September 30, 2021 176,431,591 $ 252,908 $ 18,950 $ 25,834 $ (6,823 ) $ 206,884 $ 497,753 $ 102,458 $ 600,211 Options exercised 353,750 960 (224 ) - - - 736 - 736 Restricted share units vested 320,458 1,576 (1,576 ) - - - - - - Share-based compensation - - 2,219 - - - 2,219 - 2,219 Dividends declared - - - - - (2,211 ) (2,211 ) - (2,211 ) Distribution to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (1,200 ) (1,200 ) Comprehensive income - - - - 4,870 9,029 13,899 6,460 20,359 Balance, March 31, 2022 177,105,799 $ 255,444 $ 19,369 $ 25,834 $ (1,953 ) $ 213,702 $ 512,396 $ 107,718 $ 620,114 Restricted share units vested 214,375 1,094 (1,094 ) - - - - - - Share-based compensation 15(b) - - 2,292 - - - 2,292 - 2,292 Dividends declared 15(c) - - - - - (2,216 ) (2,216 ) - (2,216 ) Common shares repurchased as part of normal course issuer bid 15(d) (838,237 ) (2,078 ) - - - (2,078 ) (2,078 ) Distribution to non-controlling interests 17 - - - - - - - (7,256 ) (7,256 ) Comprehensive income (loss) - - - - (56,159 ) 8,457 (47,702 ) (14,169 ) (61,871 ) Balance, September 30, 2022 176,481,937 $ 254,460 $ 20,567 $ 25,834 $ (58,112 ) $ 219,943 $ 462,692 $ 86,293 $ 548,985 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements 6 SILVERCORP METALS INC. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated) 1. CORPORATE INFORMATION Silvercorp Metals Inc., along with its subsidiary companies (collectively the "Company"), is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The Company's producing mines are located in China, and current exploration and development projects are located in China and Mexico. The Company is a publicly listed company incorporated in the Province of British Columbia, Canada, with limited liability under the legislation of the Province of British Columbia. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American. The head office, registered address and records office of the Company are located at 1066 West Hastings Street, Suite 1750, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6E 3X1. Operating results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the year ending March 31, 2023. 2. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (a) Statement of Compliance These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") of the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). These condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements follow the same significant accounting policies set out in note 2 to the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorized for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors dated November 2, 2022. (b) Basis of Consolidation These condensed consolidated interim financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly or partially owned subsidiaries. Subsidiaries are consolidated from the date on which the Company obtains control up to the date of the disposition of control. Control is achieved when the Company has power over the subsidiary, is exposed or has rights to variable returns from its involvement with the subsidiary and has the ability to use its power to affect its returns. 7 SILVERCORP METALS INC. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated) For non-wholly owned subsidiaries over which the Company has control, the net assets attributable to outside equity shareholders are presented as "non-controlling interests" in the equity section of the consolidated balance sheets. Net income for the period that is attributable to the non-controlling interests is calculated based on the ownership of the non-controlling interest shareholders in the subsidiary. Adjustments to recognize the non-controlling interests' share of changes to the subsidiary's equity are made even if this results in the non-controlling interests having a deficit balance. Changes in the Company's ownership interest in a subsidiary that do not result in a loss of control are recorded as equity transactions. The carrying amount of non-controlling interests is adjusted to reflect the change in the non-controlling interests' relative interests in the subsidiary and the difference between the adjustment to the carrying amount of non-controlling interest and the Company's share of proceeds received and/or consideration paid is recognized directly in equity and attributed to equity holders of the Company. Balances, transactions, revenues and expenses between the Company and its subsidiaries are eliminated on consolidation. Details of the Company's significant subsidiaries which are consolidated are as follows: Proportion of ownership interest held Country of September 30, March 31, Name of subsidiaries Principal activity incorporation 2022 2022 Mineral properties Silvercorp Metals China Inc. Holding company Canada 100 % 100 % Silvercorp Metals (China) Inc. Holding company China 100 % 100 % 0875786 B.C. LTD. Holding company Canada 100 % 100 % Fortune Mining Limited Holding company BVI (i) 100 % 100 % Fortune Copper Limited Holding company BVI 100 % 100 % Fortune Gold Mining Limited Holding company BVI 100 % 100 % Victor Resources Ltd. Holding company BVI 100 % 100 % Yangtze Mining Ltd. Holding company BVI 100 % 100 % Victor Mining Ltd. Holding company BVI 100 % 100 % Yangtze Mining (H.K.) Ltd. Holding company Hong Kong 100 % 100 % Fortune Gold Mining (H.K.) Limited Holding company Hong Kong 100 % 100 % Wonder Success Limited Holding company Hong Kong 100 % 100 % New Infini Silver Inc. ("New Infini") Holding company Canada 46.1 % 46.1 % Infini Metals Inc. Holding company BVI 46.1 % 46.1 % Infini Resources (Asia) Co. Ltd. Holding company Hong Kong 46.1 % 46.1 % Golden Land (Asia) Ltd. Holding company Hong Kong 46.1 % 46.1 % Henan Huawei Mining Co. Ltd. ("Henan Huawei") Mining China 80 % 80 % Ying Mining District Henan Found Mining Co. Ltd. ("Henan Found") Mining China 77.5 % 77.5 % Xinshao Yunxiang Mining Co., Ltd. ("Yunxiang") Mining China 70 % 70 % BYP Guangdong Found Mining Co. Ltd. ("Guangdong Found") Mining China 99 % 99 % GC Infini Resources S.A. de C.V. Mining Mexico 46.1 % 46.1 % La Yesca Shanxi Xinbaoyuan Mining Co., Ltd. ("Xinbaoyuan") Mining China 77.5 % 77.5 % Kuanping (i) British Virgin Islands ("BVI") (c) Significant Accounting Judgments and Estimates These condensed consolidated interim financial statements follow the same significant accounting judgments and estimates set out in note 2 to the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022. 8 SILVERCORP METALS INC. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated) 3. SEGMENTED INFORMATION The Company's reportable operating segments are components of the Company where separate financial information is available that is evaluated regularly by the Company's Chief Executive Officer who is the Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM"). The operational segments are determined based on the Company's management and internal reporting structure. Operating segments are summarized as follows: Operational Segments Subsidiaries Included in the Segment Properties Included in the Segment Mining Henan Luoning Henan Found and Henan Huawei Ying Mining District Hunan Yunxiang BYP Guangdong Guangdong Found GC Other Infini Resources S.A. de C.V. La Yesca, Kuanping Administrative Vancouver Silvercorp Metals Inc. and holding companies Beijing Silvercorp Metals (China) Inc. (a) Segmented information for operating results is as follows: Three months ended September 30, 2021 Mining Administrative Henan Statement of operations: Luoning Hunan(1) Guangdong Other Beijing Vancouver Total Revenue $ 43,959 $ - $ 7,780 $ - $ - $ - $ 51,739 Costs of mine operations (31,033 ) (102 ) (6,239 ) (4 ) - - (37,378 ) Income from mine operations 12,926 (102 ) 1,541 (4 ) - - 14,361 Operating (expenses) income (24 ) (106 ) 15 (2 ) (483 ) (964 ) (1,564 ) Impairment of mineral rights and properties - - - (20,211 ) - - (20,211 ) Finance items 614 (8 ) 140 - 65 212 1,023 Income tax expenses (2,523 ) 171 (211 ) - - (1,248 ) (3,811 ) Net income (loss) $ 10,993 $ (45 ) $ 1,485 $ (20,217 ) $ (418 ) $ (2,000 ) $ (10,202 ) Attributed to: Equity holders of the Company 8,613 (25 ) 1,471 (9,660 ) (418 ) (1,693 ) (1,712 ) Non-controlling interests 2,380 (20 ) 14 (10,557 ) - (307 ) (8,490 ) Net income (loss) $ 10,993 $ (45 ) $ 1,485 $ (20,217 ) $ (418 ) $ (2,000 ) $ (10,202 ) (1) Hunan's BYP project was placed on care and maintenance starting August 2014. Three months ended September 30, 2021 Mining Administrative Henan Statement of operations: Luoning Hunan Guangdong Other Beijing Vancouver Total Revenue $ 47,102 $ - $ 11,333 $ - $ - $ - $ 58,435 Costs of mine operations (27,800 ) (131 ) (6,879 ) (13 ) - - (34,823 ) Income from mine operations 19,302 (131 ) 4,454 (13 ) - - 23,612 Operating expenses (291 ) 8 59 92 (508 ) (6,117 ) (6,757 ) Finance items 667 (8 ) 106 - 54 439 1,258 Income tax expenses (4,411 ) (87 ) (875 ) - - 18 (5,355 ) Net income (loss) $ 15,267 $ (218 ) $ 3,744 $ 79 $ (454 ) $ (5,660 ) $ 12,758 Attributed to: Equity holders of the Company 11,955 (147 ) 3,707 35 (454 ) (5,703 ) 9,393 Non-controlling interests 3,312 (71 ) 37 44 - 43 3,365 Net income (loss) $ 15,267 $ (218 ) $ 3,744 $ 79 $ (454 ) $ (5,660 ) $ 12,758 9 SILVERCORP METALS INC. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated) Six months ended September 30, 2022 Mining Administrative Henan Luoning Hunan(1) Guangdong Other Beijing Vancouver Total Statement of income: Revenue $ 96,921 $ - $ 18,410 $ - $ - $ - $ 115,331 Costs of mine operations (62,581 ) (220 ) (13,251 ) (16 ) - - (76,068 ) Income from mine operations 34,340 (220 ) 5,159 (16 ) - - 39,263 Operating (expenses) income 16 (204 ) (145 ) (3 ) (904 ) (5,855 ) (7,095 ) Impairment of mineral rights and properties - - - (20,211 ) - - (20,211 ) Finance items, net 1,561 (15 ) 271 - 150 (144 ) 1,823 Income tax expenses (6,741 ) 62 (664 ) - - (2,555 ) (9,898 ) Net income (loss) $ 29,176 $ (377 ) $ 4,621 $ (20,230 ) $ (754 ) $ (8,554, ) $ 3,882 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 22,793 (250 ) 4,576 (9,668 ) (754 ) (8,240 ) 8,457 Non-controlling interests 6,383 (127 ) 45 (10,562 ) - (314 ) (4,575 ) Net income (loss) $ 29,176 $ (377 ) $ 4,621 $ (20,230 ) $ (754 ) $ (8,554 ) $ 3,882 (1) Hunan's BYP project was placed on care and maintenance in August 2014. Six months ended September 30, 2021 Mining Administrative Henan Luoning Hunan Guangdong Other Beijing Vancouver Total Statement of income: Revenue $ 94,520 $ - $ 22,734 $ - $ - $ - $ 117,254 Costs of mine operations (53,975 ) (261 ) (13,889 ) (13 ) - - (68,138 ) Income from mine operations 40,545 (261 ) 8,845 (13 ) - - 49,116 Operating expenses (223 ) 60 45 36 (1,060 ) (11,335 ) (12,477 ) Finance items, net 1,310 (17 ) 165 - 96 969 2,523 Income tax expenses (7,566 ) (102 ) (1,065 ) - - (1,439 ) (10,172 ) Net income (loss) $ 34,066 $ (320 ) $ 7,990 $ 23 $ (964 ) $ (11,805 ) $ 28,990 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 26,639 (213 ) 7,911 10 (964 ) (11,778 ) 21,605 Non-controlling interests 7,427 (107 ) 79 13 - (27 ) 7,385 Net income (loss) $ 34,066 $ (320 ) $ 7,990 $ 23 $ (964 ) $ (11,805 ) $ 28,990 10 SILVERCORP METALS INC. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated) (b) Segmented information for assets and liabilities is as follows: September 30, 2022 Mining Administrative Henan Statement of financial position items: Luoning Hunan Guangdong Other Beijing Vancouver Total Current assets $ 114,234 $ 720 $ 16,730 $ 600 $ 7,746 $ 76,737 $ 216,767 Plant and equipment 55,506 3,142 13,477 156 694 913 73,888 Mineral rights and properties 236,143 6,736 29,699 12,610 - - 285,188 Investment in associates - - - - - 50,170 50,170 Other investments 63 - - - - 12,255 12,318 Reclamation deposits 3,462 - 4,356 - - 7 7,825 Long-term prepaids and deposits 1,286 93 421 - - - 1,800 Deferred income tax assets - - 317 - - - 317 Total assets $ 410,694 $ 10,691 $ 65,000 $ 13,366 $ 8,440 $ 140,082 $ 648,273 Current liabilities $ 37,537 $ 448 $ 4,532 $ 471 $ 218 $ 2,625 $ 45,831 Long-term portion of lease obligation - - - - - 437 437 Deferred income tax liabilities 44,290 995 - - - - 45,285 Environmental rehabilitation 5,324 943 1,468 - - - 7,735 Total liabilities $ 87,151 $ 2,386 $ 6,000 $ 471 $ 218 $ 3,062 $ 99,288 March 31, 2022 Mining Administrative Henan Statement of financial position items: Luoning Hunan Guangdong Other Beijing Vancouver Total Current assets $ 141,376 $ 870 $ 14,919 $ 1,566 $ 8,570 $ 65,007 $ 232,308 Plant and equipment 58,189 3,708 15,282 163 864 1,212 79,418 Mineral rights and properties 254,071 7,571 32,091 32,715 - - 326,448 Investment in associates - - - - - 56,841 56,841 Other investments 72 - - - - 17,696 17,768 Reclamation deposits 3,996 - 4,872 - - 8 8,876 Long-term prepaids and deposits 588 104 282 - - - 974 Deferred income tax assets - - 905 - - - 905 Total assets $ 458,292 $ 12,253 $ 68,351 $ 34,444 $ 9,434 $ 140,764 $ 723,538 Current liabilities $ 37,161 $ 545 $ 5,155 $ 2 $ 295 $ 2,880 $ 46,038 Long-term portion of lease obligation - - - - - 614 614 Deferred income tax liabilities 46,849 1,184 - - - - 48,033 Environmental rehabilitation 6,053 1,044 1,642 - - - 8,739 Total liabilities $ 90,063 $ 2,773 $ 6,797 $ 2 $ 295 $ 3,494 $ 103,424 11 SILVERCORP METALS INC. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated) (c) Sales by metal The sales generated for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were all earned in China and were comprised of: Three months ended September, 2022 Henan Luoning Guangdong Total Silver (Ag) $ 26,064 $ 1,651 $ 27,715 Gold (Au) 1,579 - 1,579 Lead (Pb) 13,294 1,406 14,700 Zinc (Zn) 2,128 4,290 6,418 Other 894 433 1,327 $ 43,959 $ 7,780 $ 51,739 Three months ended September, 2021 Henan Luoning Guangdong Total Silver (Ag) $ 30,306 $ 2,499 $ 32,805 Gold (Au) 1,186 - 1,186 Lead (Pb) 12,859 2,551 15,410 Zinc (Zn) 1,731 6,090 7,821 Other 1,020 193 1,213 $ 47,102 $ 11,333 $ 58,435 Six months ended September 30, 2022 Henan Luoning Guangdong Total Silver (Ag) $ 58,390 $ 3,774 $ 62,164 Gold (Au) 3,332 - 3,332 Lead (Pb) 28,329 3,486 31,815 Zinc (Zn) 4,667 10,253 14,920 Other 2,203 897 3,100 $ 96,921 $ 18,410 $ 115,331 Six months ended September 30, 2021 Henan Luoning Guangdong Total Silver (Ag) 61,230 $ 5,569 $ 66,799 Gold (Au) 2,694 - 2,694 Lead (Pb) 25,046 4,764 29,810 Zinc (Zn) 3,345 11,844 15,189 Other 2,205 557 2,762 $ 94,520 $ 22,734 $ 117,254 12 SILVERCORP METALS INC. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated) (d) Major customers For the six months ended September 30, 2022, three major customers (six months ended September 30, 2021 - four major customers) each accounted for 23%, 21%, and 16% (six months ended September 30, 2021 - 20%, 17%, 17%, and 17%), and collectively 60% (six months ended September 30, 2021 - 71%) of the total sales of the Company. 4.GOVERNMENT FEES AND OTHER TAXES Government fees and other taxes consist of: Three months ended

September 30, Six months ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Government fees $ 25 $ 17 $ 36 $ 28 Other taxes 531 693 1,304 1,373 $ 556 $ 710 $ 1,340 $ 1,401 Government fees include environmental protection fees paid to the state and local Chinese government. Other taxes were composed of surtax on value-added tax, land usage levy, stamp duty and other miscellaneous levies, duties and taxes imposed by the state and local Chinese government. 5.GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE General and administrative expenses consist of: Three months ended September 30,2022 Three months ended September 30, 2021 Corporate Mines Total Corporate Mines Total Amortization and depreciation $ 142 $ 301 $ 443 $ 144 $ 343 $ 487 Office and administrative expenses 460 767 1,227 379 707 1,086 Professional fees 55 111 166 192 113 305 Salaries and benefits 1,699 1,583 3,282 1,366 1,598 2,964 Share-based compensation 1,120 - 1,120 1,668 - 1,668 $ 3,476 $ 2,762 $ 6,238 $ 3,749 $ 2,761 $ 6,510 Six months ended September 30, 2022 Six months ended September 30, 2021 Corporate Mines Total Corporate Mines Total Amortization and depreciation $ 291 $ 618 $ 909 $ 290 $ 678 $ 968 Office and administrative expenses 815 1,386 2,201 947 1,392 2,339 Professional fees 363 233 596 337 219 556 Salaries and benefits 3,272 3,189 6,461 2,354 2,984 5,338 Share-based compensation 2,292 - 2,292 3,659 - 3,659 $ 7,033 $ 5,426 $ 12,459 $ 7,587 $ 5,273 $ 12,860 13 SILVERCORP METALS INC. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated) 6. FINANCE ITEMS Finance items consist of: Three months ended

September 30, Six months ended

September 30, Finance income 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income $ 1,096 $ 1,344 $ 2,418 $ 2,537 Dividend income - - - 160 $ 1,096 $ 1,344 $ 2,418 $ 2,697 Three months ended

September 30, Six months ended

September 30, Finance costs 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest on lease obligation $ 12 19 $ 26 $ 39 Impairment charges for expected credit loss against bond investments (Note 8) - - 445 - Unwinding of discount of environmental rehabilitation provision (Note 14) 61 67 124 135 $ 73 $ 86 $ 595 $ 174 7. INCOME TAX The significant components of income tax expense are as follows: Three months ended

September 30, Six months ended

September 30, Income tax expense 2022 2021 2022 2021 Current $ 2,422 $ 3,181 $ 6,411 $ 7,144 Deferred 1,389 2,174 3,487 3,028 $ 3,811 $ 5,355 $ 9,898 $ 10,172 8. SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS As at September 30, 2022, short-term investments consist of the following: Amount Interest rates Maturity Bonds $ 7,484 5.50% - 13.00% April 9, 2022 - January 16, 2025 Money market instruments 27,114 $ 34,598 During the six months ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded impairment charges of $0.4 million against the bond investment issued by a Chinese real estate developing companies as the Company observed financial difficulty of the bond issuer. The impairment charge was included in finance costs on the condensed consolidated interim statement of income. As at September 30, 2022, the carrying value and face value of the bond investments that impaired was $2.1 million and $12.7 million, respectively. As at March 31, 2022, short-term investments consist of the following: Amount Interest rates Maturity Bonds $ 9,168 5.50% - 13.00% April 9, 2022 - January 16, 2025 Money market instruments 90,455 $ 99,623 As at March 31, 2022, the carrying value and face value of the bond investments that impaired was $1.7 million and $11.2 million, respectively. 14 SILVERCORP METALS INC. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated) 9. OTHER INVESTMENTS September 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Equity investments designated as FVTOCI Public companies $ 1,006 $ 2,383 Private companies 63 71 1,069 2,454 Equity investments designated as FVTPL Public companies 7,802 11,533 Private companies 3,447 3,781 11,249 15,314 Total $ 12,318 $ 17,768 Investments in publicly traded companies represent equity interests of other publicly-trading mining companies that the Company has acquired through the open market or through private placements. Investment in equity instruments that are held for trading are classified as FVTPL. For other investment in equity instruments, the Company can make an irrevocable election, on an instrument-by-instrument basis, to designate them as FVTOCI. The continuity of such investments is as follows: Fair Value Accumulated fair value change included in OCI Accumulated fair value change included in P&L April 1, 2021 $ 15,733 $ (22,810 ) $ 7,188 Loss on equity investments designated as FVTOCI (1,526 ) (1,526 ) - Loss equity investments designated as FVTPL (3,485 ) - (3,485 ) Acquisition 8,235 - Disposal (1,362 ) - Impact of foreign currency translation 173 - March 31, 2022 $ 17,768 $ (24,336 ) $ 3,703 Loss on equity investments designated as FVTOCI (1,239 ) (1,239 ) - Loss equity investments designated as FVTPL (4,267 ) - (4,267 ) Acquisition 1,770 - - Disposal (504 ) - - Impact of foreign currency translation (1,210 ) - - September 30, 2022 $ 12,318 $ (25,575 ) $ (564 ) 15 SILVERCORP METALS INC. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated) 10. INVESTMENT IN ASSOCIATES (a) Investment in New Pacific Metals Corp. New Pacific Metals Corp. ("NUAG") is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: NUAG) and NYSE American (symbol: NEWP). NUAG is a related party of the Company by way of two common directors and one common officer, and the Company accounts for its investment in NUAG using the equity method as it is able to exercise significant influence over the financial and operating policies of NUAG. During the six months ended September 30, 2022, the Company acquired 260,200 common shares of NUAG from the public market (six month ended September 30, 2021- nil) for a total cost of $0.8 million (six months ended September 30, 2021, $nil). As at September 30, 2022, the Company owned 44,302,416 common shares of NUAG (March 31, 2022 - 44,042,216), representing an ownership interest of 28.3% (March 31, 2022 - 28.2%). The summary of the investment in NUAG common shares and its market value as at the respective reporting dates are as follows: Number of shares Amount Value of NUAG's common shares per quoted market price Balance, April 1, 2021 43,917,216 $ 50,399 $ 181,257 Purchase from open market 125,000 352 Share of net loss (1,715 ) Share of other comprehensive income 95 Foreign exchange impact 306 Balance, March 31, 2022 44,042,216 $ 49,437 $ 140,275 Purchase from open market 260,200 757 Share of net loss (1,250 ) Share of other comprehensive loss (1,025 ) Foreign exchange impact (4,284 ) Balance, September 30, 2022 44,302,416 $ 43,635 $ 93,408 (b) Investment in Whitehorse Gold Corp. Whitehorse Gold Corp. ("WHG") is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol: WHG). WHG is a related party of the Company by way of one common director, and the Company accounts for its investment in WHG using the equity method as it is able to exercise significant influence over the financial and operating policies of WHG. On May 14, 2021, the Company participated in a brokered private placement of WHG and purchased 4,000,000 units at a cost of $5.0 million. Each unit was comprised of one WHG common share and one common share purchase warrant at exercise price of CAD$2 per share. The common share purchase warrant expires on May 14, 2026. 16 SILVERCORP METALS INC. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated) As at September 30, 2022, the Company owned 15,514,285 common shares of WHG (March 31, 2022 - 15,514,285), representing an ownership interest of 28.9% (March 31, 2022 - 29.3%). The summary of the investment in WHG common shares and its market value as at the respective reporting dates are as follows: Number of shares Amount Value of WHG's common shares per quoted market price Balance, April 1, 2021 11,514,285 $ 3,058 $ 15,108 Participation in private placement 4,000,000 4,960 Share of net loss (473 ) Foreign exchange impact (141 ) Balance, March 31, 2022 15,514,285 $ 7,404 $ 6,208 Share of net loss (249 ) Share of other comprehensive income 21 Foreign exchange impact (641 ) Balance, September 30, 2022 15,514,285 $ 6,535 $ 5,320 11. PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Plant and equipment consist of: Cost Land use rights and building Office equipment Machinery Motor vehicles Construction in progress Total Balance as at April 1, 2021 $ 110,151 $ 9,660 $ 31,074 $ 7,537 $ 1,342 $ 159,764 Additions 1,613 967 2,575 763 3,647 9,565 Disposals (293 ) (68 ) (539 ) (245 ) - (1,145 ) Reclassification of asset groups 2,100 154 191 - (2,445 ) - Impact of foreign currency translation 3,676 296 1,078 258 59 5,367 Balance as at March 31, 2022 $ 117,247 $ 11,009 $ 34,379 $ 8,313 $ 2,603 $ 173,551 Additions 221 738 1,099 504 5,238 7,800 Disposals (372 ) (53 ) (441 ) (233 ) - (1,099 ) Reclassification of asset groups 2,491 - 12 - (2,503 ) - Impact of foreign currency translation (13,038 ) (1,196 ) (3,859 ) (925 ) (441 ) (19,459 ) Ending balance as at September 30, 2022 $ 106,549 $ 10,498 $ 31,190 $ 7,659 $ 4,897 $ 160,793 Impairment, accumulated depreciation and amortization Balance as at April 1, 2021 $ (51,570 ) $ (6,246 ) $ (21,171 ) $ (5,048 ) $ - $ (84,035 ) Disposals 158 64 419 220 - 861 Depreciation and amortization (4,422 ) (867 ) (2,172 ) (649 ) - (8,110 ) Impact of foreign currency translation (1,750 ) (183 ) (741 ) (175 ) - (2,849 ) Balance as at March 31, 2022 $ (57,584 ) $ (7,232 ) $ (23,665 ) $ (5,652 ) $ - $ (94,133 ) Disposals 146 47 376 210 - 779 Depreciation and amortization (2,205 ) (476 ) (1,068 ) (327 ) - (4,076 ) Impact of foreign currency translation 6,442 770 2,682 631 - 10,525 Ending balance as at September 30, 2022 $ (53,201 ) $ (6,891 ) $ (21,675 ) $ (5,138 ) $ - $ (86,905 ) Carrying amounts Balance as at March 31, 2022 $ 59,663 $ 3,777 $ 10,714 $ 2,661 $ 2,603 $ 79,418 Ending balance as at September 30, 2022 $ 53,348 $ 3,607 $ 9,515 $ 2,521 $ 4,897 $ 73,888 17 SILVERCORP METALS INC. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated) Carrying amounts as at September 30, 2022 Ying Mining District BYP GC Other Total Land use rights and building $ 39,361 $ 2,504 $ 10,145 $ 1,338 $ 53,348 Office equipment 2,942 13 440 212 3,607 Machinery 7,062 118 2,279 56 9,515 Motor vehicles 2,001 17 346 157 2,521 Construction in progress 4,140 490 267 - 4,897 Total $ 55,506 $ 3,142 $ 13,477 $ 1,763 $ 73,888 Carrying amounts as at March 31, 2022 Ying Mining District BYP GC Other Total Land use rights and building $ 42,953 $ 2,965 $ 12,027 $ 1,718 $ 59,663 Office equipment 2,973 16 516 272 3,777 Machinery 8,225 155 2,276 58 10,714 Motor vehicles 2,127 20 323 191 2,661 Construction in progress 1,911 552 140 - 2,603 Total $ 58,189 $ 3,708 $ 15,282 $ 2,239 $ 79,418 12. MINERAL RIGHTS AND PROPERTIES Mineral rights and properties consist of: Producing and development properties Exploration and evaluation properties Cost Ying Mining District BYP GC RZY Kuanping La Yesca Total Balance as at April 1, 2021 $ 348,000 $ 64,609 $ 115,610 $ 185 $ - $ 16,747 $ 545,151 Capitalized expenditures 37,307 - 4,507 - 24 2,588 44,426 Acquisition (Note 3) - - - - 13,135 - 13,135 Environmental rehabilitation (68 ) (18 ) 898 - - - 812 Derecognition - - - (185 ) - - (185 ) Foreign currency translation impact 12,096 501 3,891 - 221 - 16,709 Balance as at March 31, 2022 $ 397,335 $ 65,092 $ 124,906 $ - $ 13,380 $ 19,335 $ 620,048 Capitalized expenditures 20,958 - 2,493 - 752 879 25,082 Foreign currency translation impact (45,068 ) (1,710 ) (13,911 ) - (1,522 ) - (62,211 ) Ending balance as at September 30, 2022 $ 373,225 $ 63,382 $ 113,488 $ - $ 12,610 $ 20,214 $ 582,919 Impairment and accumulated depletion Balance as at April 1, 2021 $ (122,977 ) $ (57,264 ) $ (87,296 ) $ (185 ) $ - $ - $ (267,722 ) Depletion (15,974 ) - (2,595 ) - - - (18,569 ) Derecognition - - - 185 - - 185 Foreign currency translation impact (4,313 ) (257 ) (2,924 ) - - - (7,494 ) Balance as at March 31, 2022 $ (143,264 ) $ (57,521 ) $ (92,815 ) $ - $ - $ - $ (293,600 ) Impairment - - - - (20,214 ) (20,214 ) Depletion (10,221 ) - (1,273 ) - - - (11,494 ) Foreign currency translation impact 16,403 875 10,299 - - - 27,577 Ending balance as at September 30, 2022 $ (137,082 ) $ (56,646 ) $ (83,789 ) $ - $ - $ (20,214 ) $ (297,731 ) Carrying amounts Balance as at March 31, 2022 $ 254,071 $ 7,571 $ 32,091 $ - $ 13,380 $ 19,335 $ 326,448 Ending balance as at September 30, 2022 $ 236,143 $ 6,736 $ 29,699 $ - $ 12,610 $ - $ 285,188 During the six months ended September 30, 2022, the Company completed the review and evaluation on the results of the drilling program completed in Fiscal 2022. The Company does not plan to undertake further significant work at the La Yesca Project in the near future. As a result, the decision was taken to impair fully the value of the La Yesca Project and recognized an impairment charge of $20.2 million. 18 SILVERCORP METALS INC. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated) 13. LEASES The following table summarizes changes in the Company's lease receivable and lease obligation related to the Company's office lease and sublease. Lease Receivable Lease Obligation Balance, April 1, 2021 $ 396 $ 1,741 Addition - 149 Interest accrual 15 72 Interest received or paid (15 ) (72 ) Principal repayment (217 ) (637 ) Foreign exchange impact 3 10 Balance, March 31, 2022 $ 182 $ 1,263 Interest accrual 3 26 Interest received or paid (3 ) (26 ) Principal repayment (109 ) (337 ) Foreign exchange impact (10 ) (92 ) Balance, September 30, 2022 $ 63 $ 834 Less: current portion (63 ) (397 ) Non-current portion $ - $ 437 The following table presents a reconciliation of the Company's undiscounted cash flows to their present value for its lease receivable and lease obligation as at September 30, 2022: Lease Receivable Lease Obligation Within 1 year $ 64 $ 415 Between 2 to 5 years - 468 Total undiscounted amount 64 883 Less future interest (1 ) (49 ) Total discounted amount $ 63 $ 834 Less: current portion (63 ) (397 ) Non-current portion $ - $ 437 The lease receivable and lease obligation were discounted using an estimated incremental borrowing rate of 5%. 19 SILVERCORP METALS INC. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated) 14. ENVIRONMENTAL REHABILITATION OBLIGATION The following table presents the reconciliation of the beginning and ending obligations associated with the retirement of the properties: Balance, April 1, 2021 $ 7,863 Reclamation expenditures (467 ) Unwinding of discount of environmental rehabilitation 269 Revision of provision 812 Foreign exchange impact 262 Balance, March 31, 2022 $ 8,739 Reclamation expenditures (165 ) Unwinding of discount of environmental rehabilitation 124 Foreign exchange impact (963 ) Balance, September 30, 2022 $ 7,735 15. SHARE CAPITAL (a) Authorized Unlimited number of common shares without par value. All shares issued as at September 30, 2022 were fully paid. (b) Share-based compensation The Company has a share-based compensation plan (the "Plan") which consists of stock options, restricted share units (the "RSUs") and performance share units (the "PSUs"). The Plan allows for the maximum number of common shares to be reserved for issuance on any share-based compensation to be a rolling 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares from time to time. Furthermore, no more than 3% of the reserve may be granted in the form of RSUs and PSUs. For the three and six months ended September 30, 2022, a total of $1.1 million and $2.3 million, respectively (three and six months ended September 30, 2021 - $1.7 million and $3.9 million, respectively) in share-based compensation expense was recognized and included in the general and administrative expenses and property evaluation and business development expenses on the condensed consolidated interim statements of income. 20 SILVERCORP METALS INC. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated) (i) Stock options The following is a summary of option transactions: Number

of shares Weighted average exercise price per share CAD$ Balance, April 1, 2021 1,862,418 $ 5.45 Options exercised (797,083 ) 2.98 Options cancelled/forfeited (70,000 ) 7.46 Balance, March 31, 2022 995,335 $ 7.28 Option granted 535,000 3.93 Options cancelled/forfeited (132,000 ) 6.01 Balance, September 30, 2022 1,398,335 $ 6.12 The following table summarizes information about stock options outstanding as at September 30, 2022: Exercise price Number of

options outstanding

at September 30, Weighted

average

remaining

contractual life Weighted

average

exercise

price in Number of

options

exercisable

at September 30, Weighted

average

exercise

price in in CAD$ 2022 (Years) CAD$ 2022 CAD$ $ 3.93 478,000 4.57 $ 3.93 - $ - $ 5.46 505,335 2.65 $ 5.46 336,338 $ 5.46 $ 9.45 415,000 3.12 $ 9.45 212,500 $ 9.45 $3.93 to $9.45 1,398,335 3.45 $ 6.12 548,838 $ 7.00 During the three and six months ended September 30, 2022, a total of nil and 535,000, respectively, options with a life of five years were granted to directors, officers, and employees at exercise prices of CAD$3.93 per share subject to a vesting schedule over a three-year term with 1/6 of the options vesting every six months from the date of grant until fully vested. The fair value of stock options granted during the six months ended September 30, 2022 were calculated as of the date of grant using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following weighted average assumptions: Six months ended September 30,

2022 Risk free interest rate 2.49 % Expected life of option in years 2.75 years Expected volatility 62.53 % Expected dividend yield 0.81 % Estimated forfeiture rate 9.81 % Weighted average share price at date of grant $3.93 CAD Subsequent to September 30, 2022, a total of 2,500 options with exercise prices of CAD$9.45 was forfeited. 21 SILVERCORP METALS INC. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated) (ii) RSUs The following is a summary of RSUs transactions: Number of shares Weighted average grant date closing price

per share $CAD Balance, April 1, 2021 1,249,336 $ 6.28 Granted 1,000,000 6.40 Forfeited (46,999 ) 6.63 Distributed (566,172 ) 5.90 Balance, March 31, 2022 1,636,165 $ 6.47 Granted 961,000 3.93 Forfeited (122,122 ) 5.41 Distributed (214,375 ) 6.53 Balance, September 30, 2022 2,260,668 $ 5.44 Subsequent to September 30, 2022, a total of 86,166 RSUs with grant prices of CAD$6.40 were distributed. (c) Cash dividends declared During the three and six months ended September 30, 2022, dividends of $nil and $2.2 million, respectively, (three months ended September 30, 2021 - $nil and $2.2 million, respectively) were declared and paid. (d) Normal course issuer bid On August 25, 2021, the Company announced a normal course issuer bid (the "2021 NCIB") which allows it to repurchase and cancel up to 7,054,000 of its own common shares until August 26, 2022. A total of 739,960 common shares were repurchased under 2021 NCIB at a weighted average price of CAD$3.25. On August 24, 2022, the Company announced a normal course issuer bid (the "2022 NCIB", together with the 2021 NCIB, the "NCIB Programs") which allows it to repurchase and cancel up to 7,079,407 of its own common shares until August 28, 2023. During the three and six months ended September 30, 2022, the Company repurchased a total of 503,247 and 838,237, respectively, common shares at a cost of $1.2 million and $2.1 million, respectively, under the NCIB Programs. All shares bought were subsequently cancelled. 16. ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS September 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Change in fair value on equity investments designated as FVTOCI $ 24,282 $ 23,043 Share of other comprehensive loss in associate 1,498 494 Currency translation adjustment 32,332 (21,584 ) Balance, end of the period $ 58,112 $ 1,953 The change in fair value on equity investments designated as FVTOCI, share of other comprehensive loss in associates, and currency translation adjustment are net of tax of $nil for all periods presented. 22 SILVERCORP METALS INC. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated) 17. NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS The continuity of non-controlling interests is summarized as follows: Henan Found Henan Huawei Yunxiang Guangdong Found New Infini Total Balance, April 1, 2021 $ 78,564 $ 5,182 $ 3,032 $ (351 ) $ 11,727 $ 98,154 Share of net income (loss) 12,639 182 (185 ) 154 (140 ) 12,650 Share of other comprehensive income 1,732 194 68 16 - 2,010 Distributions (3,266 ) (630 ) - - (1,200 ) (5,096 ) Balance, March 31, 2022 $ 89,669 $ 4,928 $ 2,915 $ (181 ) $ 10,387 $ 107,718 Share of net income (loss) 6,639 (256 ) (127 ) 45 (10,876 ) (4,575 ) Share of other comprehensive loss (8,826 ) (523 ) (177 ) (68 ) - (9,594 ) Distributions (6,626 ) (630 ) - - - (7,256 ) Balance, September 30, 2022 $ 80,856 $ 3,519 $ 2,611 $ (204 ) $ (489 ) $ 86,293 As at September 30, 2022, non-controlling interests in Henan Found, Henan Huawei, Yunxiang, Guangdong Found and New Infini were 22.5%, 20%, 30%, 1%, and 53.9%, respectively (March 31, 2022 - 22.5%, 20%, 30%, 1%, and 53.9%, respectively). 18. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Related party transactions are made on terms agreed upon by the related parties. The balances with related parties are unsecured, non-interest bearing, and due on demand. Related party transactions not disclosed elsewhere in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements are as follows: September 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 NUAG (a) $ 67 $ 43 WHG (b) 4 23 $ 71 $ 66 (a) The Company recovers costs for services rendered to NUAG and expenses incurred on behalf of NUAG pursuant to a services and administrative costs reallocation agreement. During the three and six months ended September 30, 2022, the Company recovered $0.2 million and $0.3 million, respectively, (three and six months ended September 30, 2021 - $0.2 million and $0.3 million, respectively) from NUAG for services rendered and expenses incurred on behalf of NUAG. The costs recovered from NUAG were recorded as a direct reduction of general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income. (b) The Company recovers costs for services rendered to WHG and expenses incurred on behalf of WHG pursuant to a services and administrative costs reallocation agreement. During the three and six months ended September 30, 2022, the Company recovered $0.04 million and $0.1 million, respectively (three and six months ended September 30, 2021 - $0.04 million and $0.1 million, respectively), from WHG for services rendered and expenses incurred on behalf of WHG. The costs recovered from WHG were recorded as a direct reduction of general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income. 23 SILVERCORP METALS INC. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated) 19. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS The Company manages its exposure to financial risks, including liquidity risk, foreign exchange risk, interest rate risk, credit risk and equity price risk in accordance with its risk management framework. The Company's Board of Directors has overall responsibility for the establishment and oversight of the Company's risk management framework and reviews the Company's policies on an ongoing basis. (a) Fair value The Company classifies its fair value measurements within a fair value hierarchy, which reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements as defined in IFRS 13, Fair Value Measurement ("IFRS 13"). Level 1 - Unadjusted quoted prices at the measurement date for identical assets or liabilities in active markets. Level 2 - Observable inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1, such as quoted prices for similar assets and liabilities in active markets; quoted prices for identical or similar assets and liabilities in markets that are not active; or other inputs that are observable or can be corroborated by observable market data. Level 3 - Unobservable inputs which are supported by little or no market activity. The following tables set forth the Company's financial assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value level on a recurring basis within the fair value hierarchy as at September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 that are not otherwise disclosed. As required by IFRS 13, the assets and liabilities are classified in their entirety based on the lowest level of input that is significant to the fair value measurement. Fair value as at September 30, 2022 Recurring measurements Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Financial assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 166,370 $ - $ - $ 166,370 Short-term investments - money market instruments 27,114 - - 27,114 Investments in public companies 8,808 - - 8,808 Investments in private companies - - 3,510 3,510 Fair value as at March 31, 2022 Recurring measurements Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Financial assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 113,302 $ - $ - $ 113,302 Short-term investments - money market instruments 90,455 - - 90,455 Investments in public companies 13,916 - - 13,916 Investments in private companies - - 3,852 3,852 Financial assets classified within Level 3 are equity investments in private companies owned by the Company. Significant unobservable inputs are used to determine the fair value of the financial assets, which includes recent arm's length transactions of the investee, the investee's financial performance as well as any changes in planned milestones of the investees. 24 SILVERCORP METALS INC. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated) Fair value of the other financial instruments excluded from the table above approximates their carrying amount as at September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, due to the short-term nature of these instruments. There were no transfers into or out of Level 3 during the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. (b) Liquidity risk Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will not be able to meet its short-term business requirements. The Company has in place a planning and budgeting process to help determine the funds required to support the Company's normal operating requirements on an ongoing basis and its expansion plans. In the normal course of business, the Company enters into contracts that give rise to commitments for future minimum payments. The following summarizes the remaining contractual maturities of the Company's financial liabilities and operating commitments on an undiscounted basis. September 30, 2022 Within a year 2-5 years Total Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 39,075 $ - $ 39,075 Lease obligation 415 468 883 Deposits received 6,216 - 6,216 Total Contractual Obligation $ 45,706 $ 468 $ 46,174 March 31, 2022 Within a year 2-5 years Total Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 39,667 $ - $ 39,667 Lease obligation 677 666 1,343 Deposits received 5,445 - 5,445 Total Contractual Obligation $ 45,789 $ 666 $ 46,455 (c) Foreign exchange risk The Company reports its financial statements in US dollars. The functional currency of the head office, Canadian subsidiaries and all intermediate holding companies is the Canadian dollar ("CAD")and the functional currency of all Chinese subsidiaries is the Chinese yuan ("RMB"). The functional currency of New Infini and its subsidiaries is the US dollar ("USD"). The Company is exposed to foreign exchange risk when the Company undertakes transactions and holds assets and liabilities in currencies other than its functional currencies. 25 SILVERCORP METALS INC. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated) The Company currently does not engage in foreign exchange currency hedging. The Company's exposure to currency risk affect net income is summarized as follows: September 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Financial assets denominated in U.S. Dollars $ 74,257 $ 59,272 As at September 30,2022, with other variables unchanged, a 10% strengthening (weakening) of the CAD against the USD would have decreased (increased) net income by approximately $7.4 million. (d) Interest rate risk The Company is exposed to interest rate risk on its cash equivalents and short-term investments. As at September 30, 2022, all of its interest-bearing cash equivalents and short-term investments earn interest at market rates that are fixed to maturity or at variable interest rates with terms of less than one year. The Company monitors its exposure to changes in interest rates on cash equivalents and short-term investments. Due to the short-term nature of these financial instruments, fluctuations in interest rates would not have a significant impact on the Company's net income. (e) Credit risk Credit risk is the risk that one party to a financial instrument will fail to discharge an obligation and cause the other party to incur a financial loss. The Company is exposed to credit risk primarily associated to accounts receivable, due from related parties, cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments. The carrying amount of assets included on the balance sheet represents the maximum credit exposure. The Company undertakes credit evaluations on counterparties as necessary, requests deposits from customers prior to delivery, and has monitoring processes intended to mitigate credit risks. There were no material amounts in trade or other receivables which were past due on September 30, 2022 (at March 31, 2022 - $nil). (f) Equity price risk The Company holds certain marketable securities that will fluctuate in value as a result of trading on financial markets. As the Company's marketable securities holdings are mainly in mining companies, the value will also fluctuate based on commodity prices. Based upon the Company's portfolio as at September 30, 2022, a 10% increase (decrease) in the market price of the securities held, ignoring any foreign currency effects, would have resulted in an increase (decrease) to the net income (loss) and other comprehensive income (loss) of $0.8 million and $0.1 million, respectively. 26 SILVERCORP METALS INC. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements as at September 30, 2022 and for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (Tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars, except numbers for share and per share figures or otherwise stated) 20. SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, Changes in non-cash operating working capital: 2022 2021 2022 2021 Trade and other receivables $ 1,170 $ (177 ) $ 1,372 $ (39 ) Inventories 186 (2,530 ) 174 1,082 Prepaids and deposits (199 ) 103 (1,096 ) (1,580 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (10,983 ) 3,991 248 6,929 Deposits received 3,022 (2,200 ) 1,453 1,954 Due from a related party 7 3 (11 ) (11 ) $ (6,797 ) $ (810 ) $ 2,140 $ 8,335 Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, Non-cash capital transactions: 2022 2021 2022 2021 Environmental rehablitation expenditure paid from reclamation deposit $ 126 $ 34 $ 150 $ 56 Additions of plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 566 $ (1,286 ) $ 1,094 $ (1,465 ) Capital expenditures of mineral rights and properties included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 5,284 $ 1,311 $ 2,312 $ 1,379 September 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Cash on hand and at bank $ 46,629 $ 72,782 Bank term deposits and short-term money market investments 119,741 40,520 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 166,370 $ 113,302 27 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Silvercorp Metals Inc. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 11:13:27 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about SILVERCORP METALS INC. 06:14a Silvercorp Metals : CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K PU 11/04 Whitehorse Gold Plans $3 Million Private Placement; Down Nearly 6% MT 11/04 Transcript : Silvercorp Metals Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 04, 2022 CI 11/04 Whitehorse Gold Corp. announced that it expects to receive CAD 3 million in funding fro.. CI 11/03 Silvercorp : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot AQ 11/03 Silvercorp Metals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E.. CI 11/03 Earnings Flash (SVM.TO) SILVERCORP METALS Reports Q2 Revenue US$51.7 Million MT 11/03 Earnings Flash (SVM.TO) SILVERCORP METALS Reports Q2 EPS US$0.04 MT 11/03 Silvercorp reports adjusted net income of $6.7 million, $0.04 per share, and cash flow .. AQ 10/13 Silvercorp Metals Says Gold and Silver Production from its China Mines Rose in its Fisc.. MT Analyst Recommendations on SILVERCORP METALS INC. 05/30 Silvercorp Metals Reiterated at Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets Following Fiscal .. MT 2021 Silvercorp Metals : Raymond James Adjusts Silvercorp Metals PT to CA$7.. MT 2021 Silvercorp Metals : Raymond James Starts Silvercorp Metals at Market P.. MT