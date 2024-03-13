SmarTone Introduces Hong Kong's First "Staff Verification Code"

Assist in Identifying Staff Calls to Further Protect Customers

(Hong Kong, 11 March 2024) With a strong commitment to network security, SmarTone launches Hong Kong's first "Staff Verification Code", an anti-scam solution to combat the increasing number of fraudulent phone calls, further protecting customers and minimising the risk associated with phone scams.

When customers receive a phone call claiming to be a SmarTone staff and have doubts about its authenticity, they can now request the caller to send a code for identity verification:

A "Staff Verification Code" will be sent exclusively through SmarTone CARE App or SMS via the Registered Sender ID "#SmarTone", and it will include a one-time four-digit code.

Customers can confirm the identity of the SmarTone staff instantly, by verifying the code read out by the caller, protecting them from falling into phone scammers' traps.

In addition to the "Staff Verification Code", SmarTone was among the first to participate in the Office of the Communications Authority's "SMS Sender Registration Scheme" in December last year. Customers are advised to exercise caution and stay vigilant when dealing with suspicious SMS, by paying attention to the sender's name, especially if it starts with the prefix "#", such as "#SmarTone".

SmarTone is committed to providing comprehensive protection for our customers and continuously enhancing our anti-scam measures. Along with the above mentioned measures, customers are encouraged to keep the following tips in mind, including:

Only trust SmarTone's official social media and WhatsApp accounts, which are officially verified with the official ✓ symbol. Exercise caution when engaging with unverified accounts.

SmarTone will only use links with the official registered domain names "smartone.com", "s-rewards.hk" and "smartonesolutions.com.hk" in our communications. Customers should verify the URL before clicking on any links and double-check the domain name after entering the website to ensure its authenticity.

"s-rewards.hk" and "smartonesolutions.com.hk" in our communications. Customers should verify the URL before clicking on any links and double-check the domain name after entering the website to ensure its authenticity. SmarTone has set up a special WhatsApp customer service hotline at 9660 2688. If customers have any doubts about SmarTone-related information, please contact us to verify its authenticity and report it.

