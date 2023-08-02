ROMGAZ PRESS RELEASE

August 2, 2023

Regarding the Investment Objective: Development of Iernut

Power Plant by Building a New Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plant

On August 1, 2023, the Order to start work on the investment objective in Iernut was issued;

Iernut Power Plant Branch to the executor Duro Felguera S.A. of the site for starting the works to accomplish the investment objective;

The deadline for completion of the investment objective is 16 months.

Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ" S.A. (ROMGAZ) informs its shareholders and investors regarding the handover by Iernut Power Plant Branch to the executor Duro Felguera S.A. of the site for starting the works to accomplish the investment objective: "Development of Iernut Power Plant by Building a New Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plant ".

The Handover Protocol/Report of the site, concluded on August 1, 2023, constitutes the Order to start the works on the objective.

In compliance with the provisions of Law No. 24/2017 and F.S.A. Regulation No. 5/2018, S.N.G.N. ROMGAZ S.A. informed its shareholders and investors upon the signing on April 3, 2023 of the Procurement Contract No. 40928/April 3, 2023 with Duro Felguera S.A., having as scope "Completion of works and commissioning of investment objective: «Development of Iernut Iernut Power Plant by Building a New Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Power Plant»".

The deadline for completion of the investment objective is 16 months from the date of the works start order, with the possibility of extension according to the provisions of the contract.

Razvan POPESCU, ROMGAZ Chief Executive Officer: "On August 1, 2023, by issuing the order to start the works, the construction of Iernut Power Plant, with an installed capacity of 430 MW, a strategic project for ROMGAZ as well as for Romania, enters the straight line. Thus, we manage to continue the investment project and effectively enter the stage of developing the new contract for putting the plant into operation in the shortest possible time. We will closely monitor the progress of the contract for the completion of the works and will continue to regularly inform the capital market and the investors in relation to the progress made."

∗∗∗∗

About (CTE) Iernut Power Plant

Situated in an important hub of the National Energy System, in the center of Transylvania, (CTE) Iernut Powerplant is located in Mures County, on the left bank of Mures River, between Iernut and Cuci and it is provided with all the facilities needed for operation: natural gas supply station (SRM Cuci - belonging to Transgaz), raw water for preparing working and cooling fluid (Mures River) and the possibility to connect to SEN (High Voltage Power Station 110/220/400 kv Transelectrica) for discharging the produced electricity.

By taking over CTE Iernut in 2023, Romgaz became an important electricity producer of the National Energy System (SEN). The Power Production Branch (SPEE) Iernut operates and maintains Iernut Powerplant.