Solasia Pharma K K : Announces Exercise Price Revisions Associated with Series 12 Warrants

To: All Concerned Parties June 30, 2021 Company Name: Solasia Pharma K.K. Representative: Yoshihiro Arai, President & CEO (Code number: 4597, TSE Mothers Section) Contact: Toshio Miyashita, CFO, Director Tel: 81-3-5843-8049 URL: https://solasia.co.jp/en/

Solasia Announces Exercise Price Revisions Associated with Series 12 Warrants

Solasia Pharma K.K. (TSE: 4597, Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan, President & CEO: Yoshihiro Arai, hereinafter "Solasia") today announces that its Board of Directors has decided to revise the exercise price of Series 12 warrants issued on August 31, 2020 to allottee Macquarie Bank Limited (hereinafter the "Allotee") in accordance with stipulations included in clause 10 of issuance guidelines covering the same warrants. At the same meeting, the Board of Directors also decided to terminate the Allottee's obligation (commitment) to exercise these warrants effective on the date of this notice.

For more details regarding Series 12 warrants and conditions associated with this revision of the exercise price, see the August 13, 2020 Solasia news release entitled "Solasia Announces Finance via Issuance of Unsecured Straight Bond and Warrant (in Japanese version)."

1. Details of Warrants Subject to Exercise Price Revision (1) Series name Series 12 warrants issued by Solasia (2) Allotment date August 31, 2020 (3) Number of warrants issued 90,000 (100 shares per warrant) (4) Number of warrants affected by revision 90,000 (5) Minimum exercise price JPY121

2. Termination of Warrant Exercise Commitment

Solasia and the Allottee have agreed to revise a portion of the purchase agreement associated with these Series 12 warrants (hereafter the "Purchase Agreement"), thereby terminating the Allottee's warrant exercise obligation (commitment) effective on the date of this notice.

3. Reasons for Exercise Price Revision and Termination of Warrant Exercise Commitment

On August 31, 2020, Solasia issued unsecured straight bonds, Series 11 warrants, and Series 12 warrants. The bonds were fully redeemed in March 2021, while Series 11 warrants were exercised to completion in May of the same year. Series 12 warrants remain unexercised.

As announced today in a separate release, pipeline product SP-02 (darinaparsin) as a treatment for relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma has been completed its R&D and an application for New Drug Application has been submitted to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW). Having submitted this application, Solasia will invest in and conduct further development of SP-02 as a treatment for other types of cancer while anticipating a future rollout in China, where it maintains its own sales network. Additionally, as announced on March 22, 2021, Solasia has finalized its decision to continue investing in the development of pipeline product SP-05 until the completion of associated clinical trials primarily because interim analyses conducted during the product's phase 3 clinical trial returned favorable results. These uses of funds are all in accordance with the uses described in Solasia's corresponding news release, dated August 13, 2020. However, Solasia has revised the exercise price of Series 12 warrants to increase the likelihood of procuring the funds necessary for these investments in development.

Under certain conditions, the Purchase Agreement between Solasia and the Allottee allows the former to specify a period during which the latter cannot exercise its warrants. However, the agreement does not allow Solasia to specify this period while the agreement's warrant exercise obligation (commitment) remains in effect for the Allottee. Accordingly, the two parties have agreed to terminate the warrant exercise obligation (commitment) to facilitate flexible fund procurement predicated upon current stock prices.

4. Future Outlook

Solasia believes that the above decisions concerning Series 12 warrants will contribute to medium- to long- term improvements in corporate value and shareholder value. However, it also anticipates that the impact of these decisions on financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 will be negligible and has therefore made no changes to its corresponding forecast, which was released on February 10, 2021.

1