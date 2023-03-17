Advanced search
    CXM   US85208T1079

SPRINKLR, INC.

(CXM)
03:45:48 2023-03-17 pm EDT
10.59 USD   +2.57%
02:39pSprinklr Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms for the Fourth Consecutive Year
BU
03/14Sprinklr Study Finds 60% of Brands Struggle with Ineffective AI for Customer Service
BU
03/10Sprinklr Named a Challenger in 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms
AQ
Sprinklr Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms for the Fourth Consecutive Year

03/17/2023 | 02:39pm EDT
Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms for the fourth year in a row.

“Many marketers are spending a significant amount of budget producing content without optimizing the value it delivers back to the business. They’re unable to personalize the content they produce, scale it across regions, or understand the performance of each asset,” said Ragy Thomas, Founder and CEO, Sprinklr. “We believe that being named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms for the fourth year in a row highlights our ability to solve the most complex content marketing challenges – helping brands reduce production costs, optimize engagement, and ultimately realize value from every single piece of content they produce.”

Sprinklr Marketing gives brands a single, unified platform for executing campaigns, analyzing performance, mitigating risk, and optimizing content across 30+ digital channels.

According to a Gartner® Peer Insights™ review, “[Sprinklr’s] AI powered platform integrates with every stage of the marketing lifecycle further providing a seamless customer experience. I have leveraged this tool to drive personalized and consistent engagements across omni-channel platforms. The no-code feature not only helps you deploy campaigns easily but makes the job very efficient.” -- Marketing automation manager in the education industry.

To download the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms report, click here.

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 616 M - -
Net income 2023 -64,4 M - -
Net cash 2023 537 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -42,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 694 M 2 694 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,50x
EV / Sales 2024 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 3 245
Free-Float 44,7%
Technical analysis trends SPRINKLR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 10,32 $
Average target price 11,33 $
Spread / Average Target 9,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ragy Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Manish Sarin Chief Financial Officer
Pavitar Singh Chief Technology Officer
Jacob Scott Chief Compliance Officer & Deputy General Counsel
Neeraj Agrawal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPRINKLR, INC.26.32%2 694
ORACLE CORPORATION3.77%228 997
SAP SE16.86%139 559
SERVICENOW, INC.13.94%89 805
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.10.27%35 917
HUBSPOT, INC.38.04%19 713