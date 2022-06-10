Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. SSP Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSPG   GB00BGBN7C04

SSP GROUP PLC

(SSPG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-10 am EDT
244.00 GBX   -3.56%
05/24FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Slightly Down, Outperforming Peers
DJ
05/24Sterling Extends Losses After UK PMI Data
DJ
05/24FTSE 100 Lower Ahead of Expected Weaker U.S. Open
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SSP : Aviation Leader John Clark Promoted to Senior Vice President of Development, Airports and Airlines

06/10/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SSP America, a division of SSP Group, has promoted John Clark to Senior Vice President of Development, Airports and Airlines. John will serve as the key executive interface between American and Canadian airlines and SSP America. He will be a key liaison with airport executives and various industry associations.

Pat Murray Deputy Chief Executive Officer commented, "John's leadership was particularly crucial during the last few years as the industry worked collaboratively through the Airport Retail and Restaurant Association to advocate for measures which mitigated the pandemic's impact on our business. John's expertise and steady leadership were crucial as we navigated the pandemic."

With SSP America since 2015 John is a highly accomplished, senior airport executive with extensive, firsthand knowledge of airport operations across North America having served as director and CEO of three U.S. airports. John is an accredited airport executive, having served on the board of directors for the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE); as chair of Airports Council International North America (ACI-NA) as well as on the Council's board of directors; on the executive committee of Airports Council International's (ACI) World Governing Board and as the chair of the Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC).

Michael Svagdis, Chief Executive Officer also weighed in on John's announcement by sharing, "the North American aviation restaurant industry, and SSP America, have gone through incredible change in the last few years. John's leadership and passion for our company are critical to making sure we work collaboratively with our industry partners. Our goal is to ultimately deliver a world-class culinary experience and create rewarding career opportunities for our team members, and John is a key part of our ability to achieve those goals."

Disclaimer

SSP Group plc published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 16:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SSP GROUP PLC
05/24FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Slightly Down, Outperforming Peers
DJ
05/24Sterling Extends Losses After UK PMI Data
DJ
05/24FTSE 100 Lower Ahead of Expected Weaker U.S. Open
DJ
05/24British restaurant chains gird for sharper sting from inflation
RE
05/24Sterling Faces Hit From Rising UK-EU Tensions
DJ
05/24TRANSCRIPT : SSP Group plc, H1 2022 Earnings Call, May 24, 2022
CI
05/24SSP : Interim Results Presentation 2022
PU
05/24Rising UK Borrowing Costs Jeopardize Cost-of-Living Crisis Support
DJ
05/24Upper Crust owner upbeat on sales after reporting smaller loss
RE
05/24Foodservice Company SSP's Fiscal H1 Loss Narrows as Travel Sector Rebound Drives Revenu..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SSP GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 035 M 2 549 M 2 549 M
Net income 2022 -40,5 M -50,8 M -50,8 M
Net Debt 2022 1 335 M 1 672 M 1 672 M
P/E ratio 2022 -46,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 014 M 2 522 M 2 522 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart SSP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
SSP Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 253,00 GBX
Average target price 324,41 GBX
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Francis Coveney Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Owen Davies Chief Financial Officer, Director & Deputy CEO
Miles Eric Collins Director-Group Finance
Michael Clasper Chairman
Mark Smith Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSP GROUP PLC5.37%2 581
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-9.77%11 876
ARAMARK-8.39%8 880
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.-10.41%5 466
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.87%3 460
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.49%2 734