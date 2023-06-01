Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. System1, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SST   US87200P1093

SYSTEM1, INC.

(SST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:09:53 2023-06-01 pm EDT
3.840 USD   +8.78%
12:48pSystem1 Named Microsoft Advertising's Global Supply Partner of the Year
BU
06:12aNorth American Morning Briefing: Attention Turns -2-
DJ
05/18North American Morning Briefing: Stocks to Extend -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

System1 Named Microsoft Advertising's Global Supply Partner of the Year

06/01/2023 | 12:48pm EDT
System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced today that it has been named Microsoft Advertising’s 2023 Global Supply Partner of the Year.

System1 has been chosen as the Global Supply Partner from the Microsoft Advertising regional winners that were announced in March. The highly coveted award is given to the supply partner who has shown excellence in partnership with Microsoft Advertising across the board.

“Our deeply collaborative partnership with Microsoft allows us to adapt to new trends in the search space, and it has been critical to our success at System1. I’m excited for what the future will bring for our partnership,” said System1 CEO, Michael Blend.

“Microsoft has been an amazing partner of System1’s for many years. This recognition validates the collaboration and hard work between both the System1 and Microsoft teams, and it is a great honor and a testament to the strength of our partnership,” said Kerstin Gibson, Senior Vice President Strategic Partnerships, System1.

“Microsoft Advertising is honored to present System1 with the Global Supply Partner of the Year award. We were thrilled by the quality of nominations from partners; inspiring us with their commitment to partnership, dedication to their clients and are proud to celebrate our global winners for their extraordinary work,” said Katherine Eills, Global Partner Marketing Director and Awards Lead, Microsoft Advertising.

About System1, Inc.

System1 combines best-in-class technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP). System1’s RAMP is omnichannel and omnivertical, and built for a privacy-centric world. RAMP enables the building of powerful brands across multiple consumer verticals, the development & growth of a suite of privacy-focused products, and the delivery of high-intent customers to advertising partners. For more information, visit www.system1.com.

Source: System1, Inc.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 829 M - -
Net income 2022 -141 M - -
Net Debt 2022 202 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,74x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 319 M 319 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 320
Free-Float 52,2%
Managers and Directors
Michael Blend Chairman
Tridivesh Kidambi Chief Financial Officer
Jen Robinson Chief Technology Officer
Frank R. Martire Independent Director
Moujan Kazerani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SYSTEM1, INC.-24.73%319
ACCENTURE PLC14.65%193 198
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.01%145 500
SIEMENS AG18.28%129 520
IBM-8.10%116 766
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.03%86 339
