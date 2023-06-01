System1 Named Microsoft Advertising's Global Supply Partner of the Year

System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced today that it has been named Microsoft Advertising’s 2023 Global Supply Partner of the Year.

System1 has been chosen as the Global Supply Partner from the Microsoft Advertising regional winners that were announced in March. The highly coveted award is given to the supply partner who has shown excellence in partnership with Microsoft Advertising across the board.

“Our deeply collaborative partnership with Microsoft allows us to adapt to new trends in the search space, and it has been critical to our success at System1. I’m excited for what the future will bring for our partnership,” said System1 CEO, Michael Blend.

“Microsoft has been an amazing partner of System1’s for many years. This recognition validates the collaboration and hard work between both the System1 and Microsoft teams, and it is a great honor and a testament to the strength of our partnership,” said Kerstin Gibson, Senior Vice President Strategic Partnerships, System1.

“Microsoft Advertising is honored to present System1 with the Global Supply Partner of the Year award. We were thrilled by the quality of nominations from partners; inspiring us with their commitment to partnership, dedication to their clients and are proud to celebrate our global winners for their extraordinary work,” said Katherine Eills, Global Partner Marketing Director and Awards Lead, Microsoft Advertising.

About System1, Inc.

System1 combines best-in-class technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP). System1’s RAMP is omnichannel and omnivertical, and built for a privacy-centric world. RAMP enables the building of powerful brands across multiple consumer verticals, the development & growth of a suite of privacy-focused products, and the delivery of high-intent customers to advertising partners. For more information, visit www.system1.com.

Source: System1, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230601005918/en/