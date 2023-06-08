Stock 2531 TAKARA HOLDINGS INC.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Takara Holdings Inc.

News Takara Holdings Inc.

Equities

2531

JP3459600007

Delayed Japan Exchange
Other stock markets
 01:00:00 2023-11-30 am EST 		Intraday chart for Takara Holdings Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
1,215.00 JPY +1.97% +2.27% +16.27%
04:38am Takara Standard Repurchases 476,700 Shares on Thursday MT
Nov. 09 Takara Holdings Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 3,000,000 shares, representing 1.5% for ¥3,000 million. CI

Summary

Search
Unlock all the news: Be the first to know and act before the market!
100% Free Registration
Takara : 2Q Results, ended 09/30/23_FS
PU
Takara : We have issued "TaKaRa Group Report 2023."
PU
Takara : Notice Regarding Approval of Matters Related to Acquisition of Treasury Stock and the Cancellation of Treasury Stock
PU
Takara : We have posted the Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
PU
Takara : Notice Regarding Completion of Acquisition of Membership Interest in Japanese Food Wholesalers to Strengthen Overseas Japanese Food Wholesaler Network in the United States
PU
Takara Standard Repurchases 476,700 Shares on Thursday
MT
Takara Holdings Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 3,000,000 shares, representing 1.5% for ¥3,000 million.
CI
Takara Holdings Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
Takara Holdings’ Attributable Profit Declines 5.3% in Fiscal Q1 as Higher Expenses, Deferred Income Taxes Offset Increased Sales
MT
Takara : We have posted the Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
PU
Takara : 1Q Results, ended 06/30/23_FS
PU
ExaWizards Enters into Alliance with Takara Printing
MT
Takara Standard Repurchases 1.3 Million Shares
MT
Takara Standard Skips Treasury Shares Repurchase in July
MT
Takara : We have updated "Message from the President."
PU
Nikkei posts first weekly loss in 11 on profit-taking
RE
Japan's Nikkei drops over 1% on profit-taking, set for first weekly drop in 11
RE
Takara's Fiscal Year Attributable Income Edges 2% Higher
MT
Takara : Prepares TaKaRa Group Medium-Term Management Plan for 2025(the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026)
PU
Takara : Notice Regarding Payment of Dividends from Retained Earnings
PU
No results for this search
All News Analyst Reco. Highlights Insiders Transcripts Press Releases Official Publications Other languages MarketScreener Editorial Features MarketScreener Strategies

Filters

Announcement Date

Since

Until

  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Takara Holdings Inc. - Japan Exchange
  4. News Takara Holdings Inc.
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer