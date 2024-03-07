PARIS, FRANCE, March 7,2024– Tarkett, a world leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, releases today its 2023Corporate Social & Environmental Responsibility (CSR) Report. Fully audited by an independent third party, this report outlines the company’s significant sustainability performance.

“Our sustainability performance over the past year contributes actively to Tarkett's ambition: to be the easiest, the most innovative and the most sustainable flooring and sports surfaces company to work for and to work with. As part of our climate roadmap, we have successfully reduced our greenhouse gas emissions atour production sites by 47% in the last fouryears1, notably through improved energy efficiency and sourcing renewable electricity.I am also very proud that we have increased the proportion of women in management positions throughout 2023, well in line with our 2025 target" said Fabrice Barthélemy, CEO of Tarkett.

Early 2023, Tarkett’s climate roadmap was approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and the company joined the Europe’s Climate Leaders Ranking by Financial Times and Statista. CDP, recognized as the gold standard of environmental reporting, granted Tarkett’s climate action with a leadership level A- score. Tarkett is the only flooring and sports surfaces manufacturer to reach such a high level of maturity in 2023. Moreover, the sustainability rating agency EcoVadis gave a Gold Medal to Tarkett and ranked the company among the top 2% performing companies of all 100 000 rated organizations in 175 countries.

Lower Emissions

In 2023, 44% of the company’s total energy consumption came from renewable energies, with 13 production sites purchasing 100% electricity coming from renewable energies. At the same time, our scope 3 value chain emissions decreased by 1 4 % v ersus 2019 .





Less Waste

In 2023, Tarkett used 154,000 tons of recycled materials as an alternative to virgin materials, which represents 18% of our raw materials used , with the goal of reaching 30% by 2030. This progress helps avoid 188,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions compared to the use of virgin primary raw materials. This is equivalent to the annual greenhouse gas emissions of 105,000 cars.

Tarkett has reached strong progress with ReStart ® , its take-back and recycling program , by transforming end-of-use flooring and recycled materials into new floors. In the last 1 3 years, the company has collected the equivalent of 1 2 Eiffel Towers (11 9 ,000 tons) of flooring through Re S tart ® , into its eight flooring recycling centers.

ReStart ® is now deployed in 2 9 different countries , including in Europe, No rth America, Brazil, India, Malaysia and Australia .

Tarkett’s successful collaboration with IKEA continued: 11 post-use flooring take-backs have been made from IKEA stores across Europe. Since the first take - back experience from IKEA Stockholm in 2020, more than 150 tons - corresponding to 50,000 sqm - have been collected from IKEA stores in 13 countries across Europe, avoiding a total of 500 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

Within Tarkett Sports Division, our FieldTurf’s Goal Zero infill take-back program in North America helps diverting job-site waste from landfill and facilitating its reuse and recycling. In 2023, 46 projects were completed, recovering old artificial turf and recycling 146 tons of materials. The Goal Zero program was strengthened by opening a new regeneration facility in Pennsylvania (USA).





Greater Well-Being

Coping with the most stringent world standards in terms of indoor air quality , 99% of our flooring solutions have low volatile organic compounds emission levels , which is ten times lower than the strictest world standards .





Supporting teams and local communities

Tarkett has made further progress in terms of supporting its teams and local communities . Committed to d iversity & i nclusion, the share of women in management positions reached 2 9 % in 202 3 , very close to achieving our 2025 target of 30%.

Since the launch of Tarkett Academy , 60 000 professionals and students have been trained as professional installers and in flooring installation techniques in 9 countries .

Since the launch of our Tarkett Cares program supporting local communities, our teams were involved in over 9 00 community initiatives, with employees volunteering 3, 8 00 days and over 1. 2 million euros of product donations.





To find out more & download the CSR key figures, visit our website.

Media Contact

Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

Tarkett – communication@tarkett.com

About Tarkett

With a history of more than 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating turnover of € 3.4 billion in 2023. The Group has close to 12,000 employees, 23 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 34 production sites. Tarkett creates and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build “The Way to Better Floors,” the Group is committed to circular economy and sustainability, in line with its Tarkett Human‐Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT) www.tarkett‐group.com

1 This reduction refers to absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions from fuel combustion, purchased electricity and steam consumption at Tarkett’s 34 production sites in 20 countries and from car leasing between 2019 and 2023.

Attachment