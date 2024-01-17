Official TECHTARGET, INC. press release

Global technology media and purchase intent data and services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) announced the 2023 winners of the “TechTarget StorageTM Products of the Year” Awards. It is the 22nd year in a row the Company has given these awards to top performers across the Storage market.

These awards recognize the best data storage products in the industry and our editorial staff appointed a team of independent experts and editors to select this year’s winning products. The team evaluated the products according to their innovation, value, performance, functionality and ease of use.

The awards cover the following four categories of the storage market: Backup and Disaster Recovery Hardware, Software and Services; Cloud Storage; Disk and Disk Subsystems; and Storage System and Application Software.

The full list of winners was announced on TechTarget Storage.

Only products released or significantly upgraded during the previous year were considered.

The Winners

Category: Backup and Disaster Recovery Hardware, Software and Services

Gold: HYCU R-Cloud

Silver: Commvault Data Protection Platform

Bronze: Zerto 10

Category: Cloud Storage

Gold: Pure Storage Evergreen//One

Silver: Ctera Enterprise File Services Platform 7.5

Bronze: Portworx Enterprise 3.0

Category: Disk and Disk Subsystems

Gold: Infinidat InfiniBox SSA II F4316T

Silver: Dell PowerStore with PowerStoreOS 3.5

Bronze: Western Digital OpenFlex Data24 NVMe-oF Storage Platform 3200 Series

Category: Storage System and Application Software

Gold: Hammerspace Release 5

Silver: HPE GreenLake for Block Storage powered by HPE Alletra Storage MP

Bronze: Dell VxRail VD-4000

About TechTarget Storage

TechTarget Storage is a storage-focused website providing IT professionals and the community with the latest storage news, articles, tips and expert advice. Other storage information includes webcasts and industry white papers covering all areas of storage, such as cloud storage, primary storage devices, storage architecture and strategy, and more.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and more than 1,000 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

