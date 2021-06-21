Log in
    TENAGA   MYL5347OO009

TENAGA NASIONAL

(TENAGA)
Tenaga Nasional : REPAIR WORK OF BURNT CABLES AT PENANG BRIDGE SLATED TO COMPLETE ALMOST TWO WEEKS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

06/21/2021 | 01:31am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

S.A. 2021/06/91 (HQ)

REPAIR WORK OF BURNT CABLES AT PENANG BRIDGE SLATED

TO COMPLETE ALMOST TWO WEEKS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

  • High voltage cable will come into operation on June 25th, 2021, 11 days ahead of schedule

Repair work of Tenaga Nasional Berhad's (TNB) high voltage cables that caught fire at KM3.2 of the Penang Bridge 22nd February 2021 is expected to be completed and will come into operation on 25th June 2021, almost two weeks earlier than scheduled.

TNB Chief Grid Officer Datuk Ir. Husaini Husin said, TNB's quick and continuous commitment with the cooperation from Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) have enabled the progress of the repair work to be ahead of the scheduled date on 6th July 2021, despite having to deal with rough seas.

"Repair work which started on 4th March 2021 include the replacement of three high voltage cables from Bukit Tengah Main Intake Substation (PMU) to Bayan Mutiara for about 1km in length.

"Throughout the repair period, traffic flow at Penang Bridge has not been disrupted at all as TNB conducted repairs via sea route. The repair work also has not affected the reliability and stability of the electricity supply to Pulau Pinang," he said.

He said, TNB uses boats and barges to transport equipment as well as spare parts, apart from carrying out the cable laying work completely using a barge.

Despite the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0, work on replacing the cable continues by adhering to strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) and upon getting the approval from the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA).

S.A. 2021/06/91 (HQ)

"TNB's priority is to repair the damaged cable so that our customers in Pulau Pinang can continue to receive stable and reliable electricity supply, in line with our Customer Centricity

core value," added Husaini.

"TNB is grateful for the cooperation shown by various parties including Pulau Pinang State

Government; Energy Commission (Pulau Pinang, Kedah and Perlis); LLM; PLUS; Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia; Royal Malaysia Police and Penang Port Sdn. Bhd."

An investigation report of the incident is being prepared and will be finalised together with PLUS in July 2021.

Released in Kuala Lumpur on 21 June 2021 at 12:00 noon

Kindly forward all press enquiries to Fitri Majid at 013-3626923 /

Grace Tan at 016-6626229 / Nasir Aziz at 018-9434524

or email us at media@tnb.com.my

Head of Grid Maintenance Kamarol Zaman Razak (second from left) inspecting the repair work on its first day on March 4th, 2021.

Also present, Head of Grid Maintenance (North) Ir. Muhamad Shah Rizal Suleiman (third from left); Principal Engineer (Lines & Cable), Grid Maintenance (North), Ir. Ts. Kamarulzaman Mohd Dahari (left) and Engineer (Cable), Grid Maintenance (North) Muhammad Faird Ismail (right).

Page 2 of 3

S.A. 2021/06/91 (HQ)

The repair work of the high voltage cable which caught fire at KM3.2 of the Penang Bridge is being carried out using barges and water transport to ensure the traffic flow at the bridge remain undisrupted.

TNB Chief Grid Officer Datuk Ir. Husaini Husin

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

TNB - Tenaga Nasional Berhad published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 05:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
