Tenaga Nasional : REPAIR WORK OF BURNT CABLES AT PENANG BRIDGE SLATED TO COMPLETE ALMOST TWO WEEKS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

PRESS RELEASE

S.A. 2021/06/91 (HQ)

REPAIR WORK OF BURNT CABLES AT PENANG BRIDGE SLATED

TO COMPLETE ALMOST TWO WEEKS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

High voltage cable will come into operation on June 25th, 2021, 11 days ahead of schedule

Repair work of Tenaga Nasional Berhad's (TNB) high voltage cables that caught fire at KM3.2 of the Penang Bridge 22nd February 2021 is expected to be completed and will come into operation on 25th June 2021, almost two weeks earlier than scheduled.

TNB Chief Grid Officer Datuk Ir. Husaini Husin said, TNB's quick and continuous commitment with the cooperation from Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) have enabled the progress of the repair work to be ahead of the scheduled date on 6th July 2021, despite having to deal with rough seas.

"Repair work which started on 4th March 2021 include the replacement of three high voltage cables from Bukit Tengah Main Intake Substation (PMU) to Bayan Mutiara for about 1km in length.

"Throughout the repair period, traffic flow at Penang Bridge has not been disrupted at all as TNB conducted repairs via sea route. The repair work also has not affected the reliability and stability of the electricity supply to Pulau Pinang," he said.

He said, TNB uses boats and barges to transport equipment as well as spare parts, apart from carrying out the cable laying work completely using a barge.

Despite the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0, work on replacing the cable continues by adhering to strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) and upon getting the approval from the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA).