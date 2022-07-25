Terrain Minerals : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Lort River Rare Earth Project

In May 2022, Terrain was granted the Lort River rare earths (REE) project tenements. This large tenement package is directly adjacent to emerging clay hosted rare earth discoveries in the region. During the quarter, Terrain conducted a review of historic data further highlighting the exploration potential at the Lort River Project. Terrain intends to continue its systematic approach to exploration with the aim of advancing towards drilling at the Lort River Project.

About Lort River Project:

The new tenements cover a total area of 320km2 of highly prospective exploration acreage for REE within the now tightly held and emerging southern Esperance clay hosted REE province of Western Australia. The project areas are predominately situated over freehold agricultural land and located within 50km of the town and port of Esperance and located between other ASX explorers who have already demonstrated the existence of clay hosted REE within the region (Refer to Diagram 1).

Companies operating within the region are having success with identifying clay hosted rare earth mineralisation within this newly emerging rare earth mineral province. These include Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX: MEK) at the Cascade Project (which is located to the east of Terrain's Lort River Project) with grades up to 4,029ppm TREO reported. In addition, Odette Six Metals Ltd have also reported clay hosted REE.