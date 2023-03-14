By Adriano Marchese

Canadian stocks were firmly higher midday Tuesday, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index rising by 225.04 points in the session. Most sectors were pushing higher, led by energy, technology and technology services, while consumer durables and health-technology were the only sectors posting minor losses. Canadian Securities Exchange-listed TerrAscend Corp. said it intends to apply to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was 1.19% higher at 19821.62 mid-trading, and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose by 1.09% to 1190.43.

TerrAscend shares were 5.5% higher at 2.32 Canadian dollars ($1.69) after the Toronto-based cannabis operator said it is considering reorganizing its business to meet the requirements necessary to apply for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. TerrAscend said it also would need to gain the approval of shareholders for the listing to go through.

Other market movers:

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. shares were down 17% midday, off their lows and reaching C$0.08 after the Toronto-based medical cannabis company said it launched an overnight marketed offering. No details of the offering were disclosed.

