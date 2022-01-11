Tesla sold a record 70,847 China-made vehicles in Dec -CPCA

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker
Tesla Inc sold 70,847 China-made vehicles in December,
the highest monthly rate since it started manufacturing in
Shanghai in 2019, data from the China Passenger Car Association
(CPCA) showed on Tuesday.
Tesla's December sales, which included 245 for export, were
almost three times the amount achieved in the same month last
year and 34% higher than November's sales.
It also brought Tesla's total China sales for last year to
473,078, according to Reuters' calculations. The last monthly
record was in October, when the U.S. carmaker sold 56,006
China-made vehicles.
Tesla's Shanghai factory, which started delivering vehicles
at the end of 2019, makes electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y
sport-utility vehicles for domestic and international markets,
including Germany and Japan.
The automaker said during its third-quarter results in
October that the Shanghai plant's potential annual output
exceeded 450,000 vehicles.
China's EV market is dominated by domestic brands including
BYD and Wuling - a local marque that is part of
General Motors. Tesla is only the foreign brand in the
top 10, according to Shanghai-based consultancy Automobility.
The CPCA also said Chinese EV maker Nio Inc
delivered 10,489 cars last month, a year-on-year increase of
49.7%, while Xpeng Inc delivered 16,000 vehicles.
Volkswagen AG said it sold more than 13,787 ID.
series EVs in China in December, the fourth consecutive month in
which the ID. family has delivered more than 10,000 units in
China.
CPCA said passenger car sales in December in China totalled
2.14 million, down 7.7% from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens,
Kirsten Donovan)