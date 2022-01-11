Log in
Tesla sold a record 70,847 China-made vehicles in Dec -CPCA

01/11/2022 | 03:48am EST
People walk past a showroom outside Tesla China headquarters in Beijing

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 70,847 China-made vehicles in December, the highest monthly rate since it started manufacturing in Shanghai in 2019, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Tuesday.

Tesla's December sales, which included 245 for export, were almost three times the amount achieved in the same month last year and 34% higher than November's sales.

It also brought Tesla's total China sales for last year to 473,078, according to Reuters' calculations. The last monthly record was in October, when the U.S. carmaker sold 56,006 China-made vehicles.

Tesla's Shanghai factory, which started delivering vehicles at the end of 2019, makes electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles for domestic and international markets, including Germany and Japan.

The automaker said during its third-quarter results in October that the Shanghai plant's potential annual output exceeded 450,000 vehicles.

China's EV market is dominated by domestic brands including BYD and Wuling - a local marque that is part of General Motors. Tesla is only the foreign brand in the top 10, according to Shanghai-based consultancy Automobility.

The CPCA also said Chinese EV maker Nio Inc delivered 10,489 cars last month, a year-on-year increase of 49.7%, while Xpeng Inc delivered 16,000 vehicles. Volkswagen AG said it sold more than 13,787 ID. series EVs in China in December, the fourth consecutive month in which the ID. family has delivered more than 10,000 units in China.

CPCA said passenger car sales in December in China totalled 2.14 million, down 7.7% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 3.03% 1058.12 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.28% 187.26 Delayed Quote.5.79%
XPENG INC. -5.37% 42.63 Delayed Quote.-15.30%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 52 315 M - -
Net income 2021 5 230 M - -
Net cash 2021 10 074 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 231x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 065 B 1 065 B -
EV / Sales 2021 20,2x
EV / Sales 2022 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,1%
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-2.82%1 064 913
NIO INC.-8.74%45 983
XPENG INC.-15.30%36 507
LI AUTO INC.-14.21%27 985
FISKER INC.-0.89%4 626
ARRIVAL-12.53%4 268