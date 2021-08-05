Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Blackstone Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BX   US09260D1072

THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

(BX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AIG profit beats estimates on general insurance, retirement gains

08/05/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The AIG logo is seen at its building in New York's financial district

(Reuters) - American International Group Inc beat second-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, driven by strong performance in its general insurance and life and retirement units.

The U.S. insurer posted underwriting income of $463 million in its general insurance business in the quarter, compared with a loss of $343 million a year earlier, when it booked large losses related to the pandemic.

The business saw $118 million of catastrophe losses, compared to $674 million in the prior year.

Global insurers last year faced a sharp rise in payouts related to the health crisis, but many have now seen a fall in coronavirus-related claims as vaccines roll out.

Adjusted after-tax income attributable to AIG's common shareholders rose to $1.33 billion in the quarter ended June 30, from $561 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, AIG earned $1.52 per share, exceeding analysts' estimates of $1.20, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The company's general insurance accident year combined ratio - which excludes catastrophe losses - was 91.1 for the quarter, compared with 94.9 a year earlier.

A ratio below 100 means the insurer earns more in premiums than it pays out in claims.

Gross premiums written rose 12% to $9.5 billion in the general insurance business.

AIG's life and retirement unit posted a 26% jump in adjusted pre-tax income to $1.12 billion, driven partly by higher private equity returns.

The life insurance business reported an adjusted pre-tax profit of $20 million, compared to $2 million a year earlier, largely reflecting fewer deaths from the virus outbreak.

AIG plans to use an initial public offering to sell part of its life and retirement business, while Blackstone Group last month agreed to buy a sizeable stake.

AIG said on Thursday that it believes the IPO is the next step in the separation.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Alwyn Scott in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
01:21pAnalysis-Private equity struggles to get in on $1 trillion U.S. infrastructur..
RE
08/04Financials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
08/04ESR to buy ARA for $5.2 bln to create No.3 listed property asset manager
RE
08/04Callon Petroleum to buy Delaware Basin assets from Primexx for $788 mln (Aug ..
RE
08/04MGM Resorts to Divest MGM Growth Properties to VICI Properties in $17.2 Billi..
MT
08/04Apollo second-quarter earnings more than double on strong asset sales
RE
08/04CARLYLE : Apollo second-quarter earnings more than double on strong asset sales
RE
08/04BLACKSTONE RESOURCES : Partners Germany's IBU-tec on Lithium Iron Phosphate Prod..
MT
08/03BLACKSTONE MINERALS : Board Approves Pilot Plant Work, Definitive Feasibility St..
MT
08/02BLACKSTONE : Insider Selling in Blackstone Group (BX) Shares Continues
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 827 M - -
Net income 2021 4 643 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 917 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,3x
Yield 2021 2,77%
Capitalization 84 115 M 84 115 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,97x
EV / Sales 2022 8,86x
Nbr of Employees 3 165
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Blackstone Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 116,75 $
Average target price 113,77 $
Spread / Average Target -2,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey Iverson Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.80.14%84 115
KKR & CO. INC.63.08%38 498
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC1.99%22 399
AMUNDI22.01%19 523
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.53.85%17 145
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.22.45%15 387