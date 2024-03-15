March 14 (Reuters) - Electronics distributor Ingram Micro is working with lenders Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley on an initial public offering that could launch next month, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ingram Micro, backed by private-equity firm Platinum Equity, is seeking an IPO at a valuation of around $8 billion, the report said.

The California-based company had confidentially filed for a U.S. IPO in 2022, and was valued at about $7.2 billion when Platinum Equity acquired it the year before.

Deliberations are ongoing and details of the listing such as the valuation and timing could change, according to the report.

Ingram Micro, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

