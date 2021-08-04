Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels : 04 Aug 2021 - Unaudited Operating Statistics - Second Quarter of 2021
08/04/2021 | 12:26am EDT
THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00045)
Unaudited Operating Statistics - Second Quarter of 2021
The unaudited quarterly operating statistics of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (the "Company") for 2021 and 2020 are as follows:
THE PENINSULA HOTELS
RevPAR (HK$) *
2021
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Hong Kong
791
937
616
352
760
1,173
Other Asia
506
944
1,038
516
1,048
1,152
USA and Europe
1,066
2,215
2,944
975
1,213
964
Average Room Rate (HK$)
2021
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Hong Kong
2,642
3,283
4,395
2,804
2,929
2,975
Other Asia
2,549
2,922
2,887
2,456
2,737
3,103
USA and Europe
4,784
5,737
5,711
4,930
5,047
5,019
Occupancy Rate
Number of
2021
2020
(%) *
Rooms
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
(as at 30 Jun 2021)
Hong Kong
300
30
29
14
13
26
39
Other Asia
1,500
20
32
36
21
38
37
USA and Europe
969
22
39
52
20
24
19
From mid/end of March 2020, six of the Peninsula hotels in New York (reopened in June 2021), Chicago (reopened in July 2020), Paris (reopened in March 2021), Tokyo (reopened in June 2020), Bangkok (reopened in November 2020 and closed again in April 2021) and Manila (reopened in November 2020) were temporarily closed due to public health concerns, government advisories, travel bans and community lockdowns as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus. RevPAR and occupancy rates of these hotels have been adjusted to reflect the reduction in room inventory during the closure periods.
LEASING
Average Monthly Rent
2021
2020
per square foot leased (HK$)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Residential
50
49
51
51
50
50
Shopping Arcades
140
140
158
166
170
149
Office
68
61
67
69
69
68
Occupancy Rate (%)
2021
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Residential
81
80
94
92
87
83
Shopping Arcades
89
89
83
82
82
90
Office
98
93
95
95
95
98
Note for All Operations:
1. All amounts are expressed in HK$
Notes for The Peninsula Hotels:
Number of rooms is the total number of guestrooms in a hotel, whether available for sale or not. Rooms available for sale is the total room inventory less rooms unavailable for an extended period of time and / or permanent house use rooms
RevPAR is the total rooms revenue / rooms available for sale
Average Room Rate is the total rooms revenue / number of rooms sold
Occupancy Rate is the number of rooms sold / rooms available for sale
RevPAR, average room rates and occupancy rates are weighted averages for the hotels in each grouping
The Peninsula Hotels are located in:
Hong Kong:
Hong Kong
Other Asia:
Shanghai, Beijing, Tokyo, Bangkok and Manila
USA and Europe:
New York, Chicago, Beverly Hills and Paris
Notes for Leasing:
Average Monthly Rent per square foot leased is the total rental income / area leased
Occupancy Rate is the area leased / area available for lease
Average monthly rent per square foot leased are weighted averages based on the area leased in each grouping and occupancy rates are weighted averages based on the area available in each grouping
The Group's most significant shopping arcades are located in The Peninsula Hotels in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, New York, as well as The Repulse Bay Complex and The Peak Tower
The operating statistics do not include information for operations whose results are not material in the Group context: The Landmark, Vietnam; The Peninsula Residences, Shanghai; and 21 avenue Kléber, Paris
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are reminded that the above operating information has not been reviewed or audited by the Company's independent auditor. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
