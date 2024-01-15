Official THE ST. JOE COMPANY press release

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) releases a new publication providing information on the Company’s vision, history and current operations. The publication includes details on St. Joe’s residential, commercial and hospitality developments and assets, as well as conservation efforts and land holdings.

“Over its 88-year history, St. Joe has significantly evolved as a company and continues to do so,” says Jorge Gonzalez, President and CEO for St. Joe. “This publication offers a look at that history and tells the story of who we are today.”

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including statements regarding St. Joe’s plans for continued growth and developments. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in St. Joe’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent current report filings.

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida. The Company intends to use existing assets for residential, hospitality and commercial ventures. St. Joe has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements. The Company actively seeks higher and better uses for its real estate assets through a range of development activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. On a regular basis, the Company releases a video showing progress on projects in development or under construction. See https://www.joe.com/video-gallery for more information.

