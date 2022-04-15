Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toppan Printing Co Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7911   JP3629000005

TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD

(7911)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/15 02:00:00 am EDT
2133.00 JPY   -0.84%
04/15TOPPAN PRINTING : Acquires Thai Packaging Manufacturer |
PU
04/14TOPPAN : Research Paper on Original Tissue Modeling Technology Using 3D Printing Named in Nature Communications 2021 Top 25 Life and Biological Sciences Articles | TOPPAN
PU
04/12HataLuck and Person Inc. announced that it has received funding from Toppan Inc., Toshiba Tec Corporation, Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., Venture Co-creation Department
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toppan Printing : Acquires Thai Packaging Manufacturer |

04/15/2022 | 09:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tokyo - April 15, 2022 -Toppan (TYO: 7911), a global leader in communication, security, packaging, décor materials, and electronics solutions, entered into a share transfer agreement with Majend Makcs Co., Ltd. (Majend Makcs), a manufacturer and supplier of flexible packaging headquartered in Ayutthaya, Thailand, on March 31, 2022. Procedures to make Majend Makcs a consolidated subsidiary of Toppan are scheduled to be completed in May 2022. The acquisition will enable Toppan to produce flexible packaging in Thailand for supply to markets in Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia.

Toppan set out a key concept of "Digital & Sustainable Transformation" in the Medium Term Plan (April 2021 to March 2023) published in May last year. Priority measures identified include meeting sustainability-related demand and accelerating establishment of a network facilitating local production for local consumption.

Toppan has expanded its packaging business in Asia, including Indonesia, Thailand, and China, and is strengthening global production and sales with an eye on North America, Europe, and Latin America. Toppan bolstered its capability to manufacture and supply transparent GL BARRIER1 film for markets in North America and Europe with the launch of Toppan USA's Georgia Plant in April 2016 and acquired the InterFlex Group, a packaging manufacturer with locations in the United States and United Kingdom, last year. Most recently, Toppan has also made leading Indian film producer Max Speciality Films a consolidated subsidiary.

Majend Makcs was founded in Thailand in 2002 and manufactures and sells flexible packaging for food, consumer, and medical goods. Thailand is a major production location for global food and consumer brands serving North American, European, and Southeast Asian markets. By acquiring Majend Makcs, Toppan will be able to produce and provide its sustainable packaging to leading markets as it aims to be a global packaging provider, delivering an end-to-end service throughout the world from manufacture of barrier films and other packaging materials to supply of finished products.

It has become essential for global brands with worldwide businesses to address the environmental impact of their products. Thailand, where a large number of such brands have bases producing goods supplied to Europe, North America, and Japan, is also expected to see increased demand for more eco-friendly packaging and advanced functionality. Synergies generated by the acquisition of Majend Makcs are expected to include enhancing the Toppan Group's global supply capability for sustainable packaging. This will be achieved by leveraging Majend Makcs as a base for the manufacture of sustainable packaging that takes advantage of Toppan products such as barrier film for functional mono-material packaging, part of the GL BARRIER lineup.

In addition, sharing and combining Majend Makcs's flexible packaging production technology and know-how with Toppan's converting technologies centered on GL BARRIER, while collaborating on raw material sourcing, will drive enhanced productivity and a stable procurement system to strengthen price competitiveness. Majend Makcs will also function as a hub for development and analysis of customer and technology trends in the global market.

"We are very excited to have Majend Makcs joining the Toppan Group," said Masahiko Tatewaki, Managing Executive Officer of Toppan's Global Packaging business. "Not only does it afford us greater capacity to manufacture and market more price-competitive packaging materials to customers throughout the world, but also strengthens our ability to meet the sustainable packaging needs of global brands and of society as a whole."

Majend Makcs plant at Amata City Rayong
Overview of Majend Makcs Co., Ltd.
Location Ayutthaya, Thailand
Managing Director Nobuyuki Takahashi
Business Manufacture and sale of processed films and film products
focused on packaging materials (food, FMCG, industrial materials, etc.)
Main locations Headquarters: Ayutthaya, Thailand
Manufacturing: Amata City Rayong Industrial Estate, Rayong, Thailand
Date of acquisition Procedures scheduled to be completed on May 16, 2022
Stake acquired 90%
1. GL BARRIER is Toppan's proprietary range of transparent barrier films. With world-class barrier performance enabled by unique vapor deposition and coating technologies and an extensive lineup for diverse applications, GL BARRIER is a leading transparent barrier film brand recognized in markets throughout the world, including Japan, Europe, the Americas, and Asia.
For more information, visit https://www.toppan.co.jp/living-industry/packaging/english/products/barrier_film/.
About Toppan

Established in Tokyo in 1900, Toppan is a leading and diversified global provider committed to delivering sustainable, integrated solutions in fields including printing, communications, security, packaging, décor materials, electronics, and digital transformation. Toppan's global team of more than 50,000 employees offers optimal solutions enabled by industry-leading expertise and technologies to address the diverse challenges of every business sector and society and contribute to the achievement of shared sustainability goals.

For more information, visit https://www.toppan.com/en/ or follow Toppan on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/toppan/.

RELATED INFORMATION

Disclaimer

Toppan Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 01:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD
04/15TOPPAN PRINTING : Acquires Thai Packaging Manufacturer |
PU
04/14TOPPAN : Research Paper on Original Tissue Modeling Technology Using 3D Printing Named in ..
PU
04/12HataLuck and Person Inc. announced that it has received funding from Toppan Inc., Toshi..
CI
04/07TOPPAN PRINTING : Adds Light-Shielding GL-ME-RC to the GL BARRIER Range |
PU
04/07TOPPAN PRINTING : Named to FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index |
PU
04/01TOPPAN PRINTING : Humanitarian Assistance for the Ukraine Emergency | TOPPAN
PU
04/01Toppan Carves Out Semiconductor Photomask Business to Launch New Company
CI
04/01Australian Shares Post Small Loss Amid Decline in Business Confidence
MT
04/01Integral Corporation acquired a 49.9% stake in Toppan Photomask Co., Ltd from Toppan In..
CI
03/30TOPPAN INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 484 B 11 739 M 11 739 M
Net income 2022 75 550 M 598 M 598 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,49x
Yield 2022 1,88%
Capitalization 715 B 5 659 M 5 659 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 52 401
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Toppan Printing Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 133,00 JPY
Average target price 2 695,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hideharu Maro President & Representative Director
Takashi Kurobe Director, Managing Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Shingo Kaneko Chairman
Masanori Saito GM-Information Communications & Head-IR Promotions
Jin Endo Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOPPAN PRINTING CO LTD-0.23%5 729
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-6.22%5 797
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-23.33%2 930
CIMPRESS PLC-15.57%1 578
DELUXE CORPORATION-8.28%1 267
DE LA RUE PLC-28.19%284