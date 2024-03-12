TP ICAP Group plc is a United Kingdom-based electric market infrastructure and information provider. The Company provides broking services, data and analytics and market intelligence around the world. Its divisions include Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution and Parameta Solutions. Global Broking division covers rates, credit, equities, foreign exchange and money markets, and emerging markets. Energy & Commodities division offers services to commodities markets including oil, gas, power, renewables, ferrous metals, base metals, precious metals and soft commodities. Its Agency Execution division provides broking, execution and electronic trading services to a range of global investment institutions, covering a range of asset classes. Parameta Solutions division provides independent over-the-counter (OTC) real-time pricing data to enable clients to analyze, record, trade and manage their portfolios, and offers a range of fintech post-trade solutions.