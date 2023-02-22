Advanced search
    TRAK   GB00B0P1RP10

TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC

(TRAK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:10:21 2023-02-22 am EST
16.05 GBX   -5.59%
Trakm8 : Capital Market Event Presentation – 22nd February 2023

02/22/2023 | 10:57am EST
Trakm8's mission: Driving our Greener, Safer, Connected Tomorrow

  • Using market leading AI based algorithms to analyse data collected from vehicles Trakm8 improves the efficiency and risk of customers operations
  • Presents the data analytics in easy to use and interpret formats
  • Uses evergreen software platform to ensure the solution never ages out
  • Agile development
  • Fully integrated business
  • Listed on AIM
  • 119 employees of which 35 are engineers

Disclaimer

Trakm8 Holdings plc published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 15:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 21,2 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
Net income 2023 -0,66 M -0,80 M -0,80 M
Net Debt 2023 6,51 M 7,89 M 7,89 M
P/E ratio 2023 -13,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8,50 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 20,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 17,00 GBX
Average target price 38,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 124%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Edwards Group Financial Controller
John Ferris Watkins Executive Chairman
Mark Richard Watkins Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Penny Susan Searles Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Adam Cowley Director & Strategy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC36.00%10
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.4.30%204 132
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.4.16%44 893
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.10.86%41 219
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.6.21%28 540
NOKIA OYJ1.96%26 288