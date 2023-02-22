Trakm8 : Capital Market Event Presentation – 22nd February 2023
Trakm8's mission: Driving our Greener, Safer, Connected Tomorrow
Using market leading AI based algorithms to analyse data collected from vehicles Trakm8 improves the efficiency and risk of customers operations
Presents the data analytics in easy to use and interpret formats
Uses evergreen software platform to ensure the solution never ages out
Agile development
Fully integrated business
Listed on AIM
119 employees of which 35 are engineers
Disclaimer
Trakm8 Holdings plc published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 15:56:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC
Sales 2023
21,2 M
25,6 M
25,6 M
Net income 2023
-0,66 M
-0,80 M
-0,80 M
Net Debt 2023
6,51 M
7,89 M
7,89 M
P/E ratio 2023
-13,1x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
8,50 M
10,3 M
10,3 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,71x
EV / Sales 2024
0,48x
Nbr of Employees
165
Free-Float
20,6%
Chart TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TRAKM8 HOLDINGS PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
17,00 GBX
Average target price
38,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target
124%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.