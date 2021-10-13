Treasure Factory : Announces Differences Between Forecast and Actual Results

During the six months ended August 31, 2021, while the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remained, the reuse business recorded stable performance across the board with strong consumer demand for reuse items. Supported by favorable purchases, consolidated net sales increased by 28.2%, non-consolidated net sales increased by 17.1%, and the number of existing stores increased by 11.3%, all on a year-on-year basis. While there were factors including large increase in cost for opening of new stores, operating income and ordinary income largely recovered from the previous year.

Inquiries Mr. Eiji Kobayashi Phone: +81-3-3880-8822 URL: www.treasurefactory.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer: Corporate Flash is a service provided by Transpacific Enterprises as part of Japan Market Flash services. Any inquiries concerning the content of the posted information should be made directly to the contact at the concerned company. The information provided herein does not constitute business, legal, investment or tax advice, and is presented without any representation or warranty whatsoever as to the accuracy or completeness of the information, or whether it reflects the most current developments. Parties seeking advice should consult with business, legal, investment or tax counsel familiar with their particular circumstances. The sole purpose of this service is to provide information for the users of the service, and is not to solicit investment, or to recommend an investment in a specific issue, etc.

1/1