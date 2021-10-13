Log in
    3093   JP3637270004

TREASURE FACTORY CO.,LTD.

(3093)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Treasure Factory : Announces Differences Between Forecast and Actual Results

10/13/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
October 13, 2021

Treasure Factory Announces Differences Between Forecast and Actual Results

Name

Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 3093)

Fiscal year

March 1 to February 28 (February 29 in leap year)

Differences between Forecast and Actual Results for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2021

Profit

Net Sales

Operating

Ordinary

attributable

Profit per

Income

Income

to owners of

Share

[mn yen]

[mn yen]

[mn yen]

parent

[yen]

[mn yen]

Previous forecast

10,572

97

107

46

4.07

(Apr. 14, 2021) (A)

Actual results (B)

Net change (B)-(A)

Change (%)

Reasons for revision

10,736

155

181

45

4.03

+164

+58

+74

0

+1.6

+60.0

+69.3

−1.8

During the six months ended August 31, 2021, while the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remained, the reuse business recorded stable performance across the board with strong consumer demand for reuse items. Supported by favorable purchases, consolidated net sales increased by 28.2%, non-consolidated net sales increased by 17.1%, and the number of existing stores increased by 11.3%, all on a year-on-year basis. While there were factors including large increase in cost for opening of new stores, operating income and ordinary income largely recovered from the previous year.

Inquiries

Mr. Eiji Kobayashi

Phone: +81-3-3880-8822

URL: www.treasurefactory.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer: Corporate Flash is a service provided by Transpacific Enterprises as part of Japan Market Flash services. Any inquiries concerning the content of the posted information should be made directly to the contact at the concerned company. The information provided herein does not constitute business, legal, investment or tax advice, and is presented without any representation or warranty whatsoever as to the accuracy or completeness of the information, or whether it reflects the most current developments. Parties seeking advice should consult with business, legal, investment or tax counsel familiar with their particular circumstances. The sole purpose of this service is to provide information for the users of the service, and is not to solicit investment, or to recommend an investment in a specific issue, etc.

1/1

Disclaimer

Treasure Factory Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 03:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
