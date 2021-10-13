October 13, 2021 Treasure Factory Posts Extraordinary Loss (Impairment Loss) Name Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 3093) Fiscal year March 1 to February 28 (February 29 in leap year) Overview Treasure Factory has posted extraordinary loss (impairment loss) for the six months ended August 31, 2021. Details Treasure Factory posted impairment loss of 56,171 thousand yen for the six months ended August 31, 2021. This was due to impairment of goodwill from reviewing the profitability of subsidiaries. Inquiries Mr. Eiji Kobayashi Phone: +81-3-3880-8822 URL: www.treasurefactory.co.jp/en/

