Treasure Factory : Posts Extraordinary Loss (Impairment Loss)

Treasure Factory has posted extraordinary loss (impairment loss) for
the six months ended August 31, 2021.
Details
Treasure Factory posted impairment loss of 56,171 thousand yen for
the six months ended August 31, 2021.
This was due to impairment of goodwill from reviewing the
profitability of subsidiaries.
Inquiries
Mr. Eiji Kobayashi
Phone: +81-3-3880-8822
URL: www.treasurefactory.co.jp/en/
