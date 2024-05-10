Document and entity information

Mar 2024

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

Document name

決算短信〔日本基

準〕(連結)

Filing date

2024-05-10

TSUKISHIMA

Company name

HOLDINGS

CO.,LTD.

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

true

Tokyo Prime

true

Tokyo Standard

-

Tokyo Growth

-

Tokyo 1st section

-

Tokyo 2nd section

-

Tokyo Mothers

-

Tokyo JASDAQ

-

Tokyo PRO Market

-

Tokyo Others

-

Nagoya

-

Nagoya Premire

-

Nagoya Main

-

Nagoya Next

-

Nagoya Others

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo Ambitious

-

Sapporo Others

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Phoenix

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Securities code

63320

URL

https://www.tsk-

g.co.jp/

Business category

General Business

true

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2024-03-31

Representative

Title

代表取締役社長

Name

川崎 淳

Inquiries

Title

財務部長

Name

佐藤 光政

Tel

0355606521

Other

Date of general shareholders'meeting (as planned)

2024-06-25

Dividend payable date (as planned)

2024-06-05

Annual securities report filing date (as planned)

2024-06-25

Supplemental material of annual results

true

Way of getting

-

Convening briefing of annual results

true

（機関投資家、証券ア

Target audience

ナリスト向けウェブ

説明会）

Note to fraction processing method(百万円未満切捨て)

Business Results-Operating results

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2024

Mar 2023

Operating results

Operating results

Consolidated operating results

Consolidated income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

124,205

97,778

% change

27.0

5.1

Operating profit

Operating profit

6,765

5,004

% change

35.2

-12.1

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

7,810

5,649

% change

38.2

-13.1

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

2,675

4,214

% change

-36.5

-48.4

Note to consolidated income statements information

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

9,468

4,357

Change in comprehensive income

117.3

-53.6

Other consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

62.38

96.16

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

-

-

Rate of return on equity (%)

3.2

5.2

Ordinary profit to total assets ratio (%)

4.4

3.8

Operating profit to net sales ratio (%)

5.4

5.1

Note to consolidated operating results

Investment profit (loss) on equity method

24

-38

Note to operating results

-

Business Results-Financial positions

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2024

Mar 2023

Financial positions

Financial positions

Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

208,014

146,462

Net assets

105,538

82,688

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

42.0

55.4

Net assets per share (Yen)

2,040.89

1,892.18

Note to consolidated financial positions

Owner'sequity

87,349

81,179

Business Results-Cash flows

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2024

Mar 2023

Cash flows

Cash flows

Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities

-5,632

8,232

Cash flows from investing activities

-2,768

-2,817

Cash flows from financing activities

7,443

-11,564

Cash and equivalents, end of period

27,601

22,998

Note to consolidated cash flows

Note to cash flows

-

Business Results-Note to business results

Mar 2024

Note to business results

Note to business results

Note to consolidated financial results

Note to consolidated financial results

-

Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2025

Mar 2024

Mar 2023

Dividends

Dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Second quarter

Result

21.00

15.00

Forecast

26.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Third quarter

Result

-

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Year end

Result

21.00

25.00

Forecast

26.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

42.00

40.00

Forecast

52.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Total dividend paid

Total dividend paid

Annual

Result

1,839

1,765

Payout ratio (consolidated)

Payout ratio (%)

Annual

Result

67.3

41.6

Forecast

50.6

Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (consolidated)

Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (%)

Annual

Result

2.1

2.2

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

(注）2023年３月期の

Annual

期末配当金25円には、

記念配当５円を含ん

でおります。

Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2025

Forecasts

Forecasts

３．2025年３月期の

Title for forecasts

連結業績予想（2024

年４月１日～2025

３月31日）

Preamble to consolidated forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of consolidated forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast

130,000

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

4.7

Upper

-

Lower

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast

7,000

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

3.5

Upper

-

Lower

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast

7,800

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-0.1

Upper

-

Lower

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Forecast

4,400

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

64.5

Upper

-

Lower

-

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

102.81

Upper

-

Lower

-

Note to consolidated forecasts

Note to forecasts

-

Notes-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes in scope of

consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

Mar 2024

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in

scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

-

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

-

Notes-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates retrospective

restatement

Mar 2024

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting

-

standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on

-

revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates

-

Retrospective restatement

-

Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates,

retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates,

-

retrospective restatement

Notes-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

Mar 2024

Mar 2023

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year

45,625,800

45,625,800

(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

2,826,354

2,722,918

Average number of shares

42,888,556

43,825,610

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

-

Business Results-Overview of nonconsolidated operating results

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2024

Mar 2023

Non-consolidated operating results

Non-consolidated operating results

Non-consolidated operating results

Non-consolidated income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

8,034

40,204

% change

-80.0

-2.0

Operating profit

Operating profit

2,621

-258

% change

-

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

3,388

2,789

% change

21.5

-24.1

Profit

Profit

1,478

2,683

% change

-44.9

-62.7

Other non-consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

34.47

61.23

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

-

-

Note to non-consolidated operating results

Note to operating results

-

Business Results-Overview of nonconsolidated financial positions

(in millions of yens)

Mar 2024

Mar 2023

Non-consolidated financial positions

Non-consolidated financial positions

Non-consolidated financial positions

Total assets

112,105

111,689

Net assets

69,835

65,901

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

62.3

59.0

Net assets per share (Yen)

1,631.70

1,536.06

Note to non-consolidated financial positions

Owner'sequity

69,835

65,901

Note to financial positions

-

Business Results-Note to overview of nonconsolidated business results

Mar 2024

Note to non-consolidated financial results

Note to non-consolidated financial results

Note to non-consolidated financial results

Note to financial results

-

This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Tsukishima Kikai Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 08:19:05 UTC.