Document and entity information
Mar 2024
Company information
Company information
FASF member mark
true
Document name
決算短信〔日本基
準〕(連結)
Filing date
2024-05-10
TSUKISHIMA
Company name
HOLDINGS
CO.,LTD.
Stock exchange listings
Tokyo
true
Tokyo Prime
true
Tokyo Standard
-
Tokyo Growth
-
Tokyo 1st section
-
Tokyo 2nd section
-
Tokyo Mothers
-
Tokyo JASDAQ
-
Tokyo PRO Market
-
Tokyo Others
-
Nagoya
-
Nagoya Premire
-
Nagoya Main
-
Nagoya Next
-
Nagoya Others
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo Ambitious
-
Sapporo Others
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka Q-Board
-
Fukuoka Others
-
Phoenix
-
Japan Securities Dealers Association
-
Securities code
63320
URL
https://www.tsk-
g.co.jp/
Business category
General Business
true
Specific Business
-
Fiscal Year End
2024-03-31
Representative
Title
代表取締役社長
Name
川崎 淳
Inquiries
Title
財務部長
Name
佐藤 光政
Tel
（03）5560－6521
Other
Date of general shareholders'meeting (as planned)
2024-06-25
Dividend payable date (as planned)
2024-06-05
Annual securities report filing date (as planned)
2024-06-25
Supplemental material of annual results
true
Way of getting
-
Convening briefing of annual results
true
（機関投資家、証券ア
Target audience
ナリスト向けウェブ
説明会）
Note to fraction processing method(百万円未満切捨て)
Business Results-Operating results
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2024
Mar 2023
Operating results
Operating results
Consolidated operating results
Consolidated income statements information
Net sales
Net sales
124,205
97,778
% change
27.0
5.1
Operating profit
Operating profit
6,765
5,004
% change
35.2
-12.1
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
7,810
5,649
% change
38.2
-13.1
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
2,675
4,214
% change
-36.5
-48.4
Note to consolidated income statements information
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
9,468
4,357
Change in comprehensive income
117.3
-53.6
Other consolidated operating results
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
62.38
96.16
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
-
-
Rate of return on equity (%)
3.2
5.2
Ordinary profit to total assets ratio (%)
4.4
3.8
Operating profit to net sales ratio (%)
5.4
5.1
Note to consolidated operating results
Investment profit (loss) on equity method
24
-38
Note to operating results
-
Business Results-Financial positions
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2024
Mar 2023
Financial positions
Financial positions
Consolidated financial positions
Total assets
208,014
146,462
Net assets
105,538
82,688
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
42.0
55.4
Net assets per share (Yen)
2,040.89
1,892.18
Note to consolidated financial positions
Owner'sequity
87,349
81,179
Business Results-Cash flows
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2024
Mar 2023
Cash flows
Cash flows
Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from operating activities
-5,632
8,232
Cash flows from investing activities
-2,768
-2,817
Cash flows from financing activities
7,443
-11,564
Cash and equivalents, end of period
27,601
22,998
Note to consolidated cash flows
Note to cash flows
-
Business Results-Note to business results
Mar 2024
Note to business results
Note to business results
Note to consolidated financial results
Note to consolidated financial results
-
Dividends
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2025
Mar 2024
Mar 2023
Dividends
Dividends
Dividends
Dividend per share (Yen)
Dividend per share (Yen)
First quarter
Result
-
-
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Second quarter
Result
21.00
15.00
Forecast
26.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Third quarter
Result
-
-
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Year end
Result
21.00
25.00
Forecast
26.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Annual
Result
42.00
40.00
Forecast
52.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Total dividend paid
Total dividend paid
Annual
Result
1,839
1,765
Payout ratio (consolidated)
Payout ratio (%)
Annual
Result
67.3
41.6
Forecast
50.6
Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (consolidated)
Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (%)
Annual
Result
2.1
2.2
Note to dividends
Note to dividends
(注）2023年３月期の
Annual
期末配当金25円には、
記念配当５円を含ん
でおります。
Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2025
Forecasts
Forecasts
３．2025年３月期の
Title for forecasts
連結業績予想（2024
年４月１日～2025年
３月31日）
Preamble to consolidated forecasts
Preamble to forecasts
-
Main table of consolidated forecasts
Net sales
Net sales
Forecast
130,000
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
4.7
Upper
-
Lower
-
Operating profit
Operating profit
Forecast
7,000
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
3.5
Upper
-
Lower
-
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
Forecast
7,800
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
-0.1
Upper
-
Lower
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Forecast
4,400
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
64.5
Upper
-
Lower
-
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Forecast
102.81
Upper
-
Lower
-
Note to consolidated forecasts
Note to forecasts
-
Notes-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes in scope of
consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries
Mar 2024
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Others
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in
scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
-
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
-
Notes-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates retrospective
restatement
Mar 2024
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting
-
standard
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on
-
revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting estimates
-
Retrospective restatement
-
Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates,
retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates,
-
retrospective restatement
Notes-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
Mar 2024
Mar 2023
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Others
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year
45,625,800
45,625,800
(including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
2,826,354
2,722,918
Average number of shares
42,888,556
43,825,610
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
-
Business Results-Overview of nonconsolidated operating results
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2024
Mar 2023
Non-consolidated operating results
Non-consolidated operating results
Non-consolidated operating results
Non-consolidated income statements information
Net sales
Net sales
8,034
40,204
% change
-80.0
-2.0
Operating profit
Operating profit
2,621
-258
% change
-
-
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
3,388
2,789
% change
21.5
-24.1
Profit
Profit
1,478
2,683
% change
-44.9
-62.7
Other non-consolidated operating results
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
34.47
61.23
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
-
-
Note to non-consolidated operating results
Note to operating results
-
Business Results-Overview of nonconsolidated financial positions
(in millions of yens)
Mar 2024
Mar 2023
Non-consolidated financial positions
Non-consolidated financial positions
Non-consolidated financial positions
Total assets
112,105
111,689
Net assets
69,835
65,901
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
62.3
59.0
Net assets per share (Yen)
1,631.70
1,536.06
Note to non-consolidated financial positions
Owner'sequity
69,835
65,901
Note to financial positions
-
Business Results-Note to overview of nonconsolidated business results
Mar 2024
Note to non-consolidated financial results
Note to non-consolidated financial results
Note to non-consolidated financial results
Note to financial results
-
This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Tsukishima Kikai Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 08:19:05 UTC.