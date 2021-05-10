Tyler Technologies : to Participate in May and June Investor Conferences

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will participate in four investor conferences in May and June 2021.

Conference Date Time Participant(s) 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference May 18 8:45 a.m. ET – Fireside Chat + virtual meetings by appointment Brian Miller, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer 41st Annual William Blair Virtual Growth Stock Conference June 2 4:40 p.m. CT – Fireside Chat + virtual meetings by appointment Lynn Moore, President & CEO Brian Miller Evercore ISI Inaugural TMT Conference June 8 12:30 p.m. ET – Fireside Chat + virtual meetings by appointment Brian Miller Michael Smith, Chief Accounting Officer Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference June 10 12:15 p.m. ET – Fireside Chat + virtual meetings by appointment Brian Miller

A live webcast of the fireside discussions, except for the Baird conference, will be accessible at http://investors.tylertech.com/Presentations.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector.

