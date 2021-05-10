Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Tyler Technologies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TYL   US9022521051

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(TYL)
  Report
Tyler Technologies : to Participate in May and June Investor Conferences

05/10/2021 | 09:18am EDT
Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will participate in four investor conferences in May and June 2021.

Conference

Date

Time

Participant(s)

16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

May 18

8:45 a.m. ET – Fireside Chat

+ virtual meetings by appointment

Brian Miller, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

41st Annual William Blair Virtual Growth Stock Conference

June 2

4:40 p.m. CT – Fireside Chat

+ virtual meetings by appointment

Lynn Moore, President & CEO

Brian Miller

Evercore ISI Inaugural TMT Conference

June 8

12:30 p.m. ET – Fireside Chat

+ virtual meetings by appointment

Brian Miller

Michael Smith, Chief Accounting Officer

Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

 

June 10

12:15 p.m. ET – Fireside Chat

+ virtual meetings by appointment

Brian Miller

A live webcast of the fireside discussions, except for the Baird conference, will be accessible at http://investors.tylertech.com/Presentations.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 508 M - -
Net income 2021 186 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 95,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16 281 M 16 281 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,8x
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,04x
Nbr of Employees 5 579
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 478,33 $
Last Close Price 399,87 $
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
H. Lynn Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
John S. Marr Executive Chairman
Matthew B. Bieri Chief Information Officer
Jeff Green Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-8.40%16 281
MICROSOFT CORPORATION13.51%1 901 421
SEA LIMITED20.71%124 847
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-12.47%86 936
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.48%59 928
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-6.09%55 167