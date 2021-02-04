Buttigieg: Talks ongoing on additional U.S. transportation sector assistance

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - New U.S. Transportation
Secretary Pete Buttigieg told Reuters on Thursday there are
"very active" conversations between the White House, Congress
and stakeholders about including assistance to the struggling
transportation sector, which has sought more than $130 billion
in a COVID-19 relief bill.
President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion proposal includes only
$20 billion for public transit systems.
Airline unions are seeking $15 billion in payroll assistance
while bus and ferry companies want $40 billion, state
transportation departments have asked for $18 billion, Amtrak
wants $1.5 billion, airports want $17 billion and public transit
has asked for $39.3 billion.
"They should be all taken seriously because this is about
making sure we get the transportation sector back on its feet,"
Buttigieg said in a phone interview. "Just about everybody needs
help getting back to pre-COVID levels."
Buttigieg referred to Biden's $20 billion transit proposal
as the "initial conversations but those conversations are
ongoing because we do want to make sure we're supporting a
robust return for the sector and supporting workers."
Democratic leaders in Congress are likely to back $14
billion to extend the airline payroll support program for six
months which would keep nearly 30,000 airline workers after the
existing program expires on March 30 as well as additional
funding for the sector, congressional aides and industry
officials say.
Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight
Attendants-CWA representing workers at 17 airlines, confirmed at
a House Transportation and Infrastructure hearing on Thursday
that $14 billion was being discussed for airlines and $1 billion
for contractors.
"Congress has to come up with more funds to support these
workers," Nelson said. "It is urgent that we get this done."
Asked if Biden supports new airline assistance, White House
spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday, "the
priorities of the president are already in the bill," but added
it could change as Congress debates it.
House Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio
referenced Psaki's comments and said he has been "very vocal"
about the need for new funding for airline workers, transit,
private bus companies, contractors and others.
"Congress is an independent entity so we are going to
accomplish (Biden's) goals and some of our own," DeFazio added.
American Airlines on Wednesday said 13,000 employees
are at risk of furlough starting on April 1; United
Airlines sent new furlough warnings to 14,000 employees.
Congress previously approved $40 billion in two rounds of
prior payroll support.
Buttigieg said government needs to rebuild the
transportation sector post-COVID-19 "with an eye to the future
because every form of travel is evolving and the 2020s
specifically I think will be a decade that has some of the
swiftest changes and transformations that we've seen really in
modern times."
