09 April 2024, 7:00 am CET, Antwerp, Belgium

The shareholders of VGP NV (the “Company”) are hereby invited to attend the annual shareholders’ meeting and the special shareholders’ meeting of the Company which shall consecutively take place at The General, Business Centre, Generaal Lemanstraat 61, 2018 Antwerp, Belgium, on Friday 10 May 2024 at 10:00 am.

Please consult the website link: www.vgpparks.eu/en/investors/shareholder-meetings/ for further information concerning the annual report (including portfolio overview, financial review and the corporate responsibility report), agenda, admission conditions and voting modalities for the Meetings.

The board of directors

Investor Relations Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433

investor.relations@vgpparks.eu Karen Huybrechts

(Head of Marketing) Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1432





VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of circa 368 FTE’s today owns and is active in 17 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 7.19 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.3 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu





