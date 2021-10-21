Volution : 21.10.2021Annual Report and Accounts 2021 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Volution Group plc ("Volution", the "Group" or the "Company", LSE: FAN), a leading international designer and manufacturer of energy efficient indoor air quality solutions, announces that following the release on 7 October 2021 of the Company's Preliminary Announcement of Final Results for the year ended 31 July 2021, it has today posted and made available to shareholders on its website, www.volutiongroupplc.com the documents listed below:

Annual Report and Accounts 2021

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

Form of Proxy for Annual General Meeting 2021

Copies of these documents are also being submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A condensed set of financial statements and information on important events that have occurred during the year ended 31 July 2021 and their impact on the financial statements, were included in the Company's Preliminary Announcement of Final Results made on 7 October 2021, which is available on the Company's website referred to above. That information together with the information set out below in the appendices to this announcement (which is extracted from the Annual Report and Accounts 2021), constitute the material required by Disclosure Guidance & Transparency Rule 6.3.5 which is required to be communicated to the media in full unedited text through a Regulatory Information Service. This announcement is not a substitute for reading the full Annual Report and Accounts 2021.

Enquiries:

Volution Group plc Michael Anscombe, Company Secretary +44 (0) 1293 441562

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800EPT84EQCDHO768.

Note to Editors:

Volution Group plc (LSE: FAN) is a leading international designer and manufacturer of energy efficient indoor air quality solutions. Volution Group comprises 19 key brands across three regions:

UK: Vent-Axia, Manrose, Diffusion, National Ventilation, Airtech, Breathing Buildings, Torin-Sifan.

Continental Europe: Fresh, PAX, VoltAir, Kair, Air Connection, Rtek, inVENTer, Ventilair, ClimaRad, ERI Corporation.

Australasia: Simx, Ventair, Manrose.

For more information, please go to: www.volutiongroupplc.com

