Western Alliance Bank today announced that Paulina Woo has joined the organization as a senior director, treasury management, in the bank’s Corporate Finance and Public and Nonprofit Finance groups.

Woo brings more than 15 years of experience providing investment advisory and treasury management consulting services to institutional and government clients across the western U.S. In her new role, she will lead dedicated teams that tailor banking solutions to meet the unique needs of a broad client base, including municipalities, local governments, nonprofit organizations, corporations and institutional investors.

“Paulina brings a specialized skill set to Western Alliance Bank’s Public and Nonprofit Finance and Corporate Finance groups, with a strong emphasis on cash flow modeling and optimization that will complement the existing strengths of our banking teams,” said Steve Curley, Chief Banking Officer, National Business Lines. “As a dynamic leader with a broad range of industry relationships and expertise, we know Paulina will enhance Western Alliance Bank’s trademark white-glove service to our clients, and we’re very pleased to have her aboard.”

Based in Phoenix, Woo offers experience that includes providing investment advisory services to a broad range of municipalities, institutions of higher education, and nonprofit organizations, encompassing liquidity, high-quality fixed income, and multi-asset class strategies.

“We are pleased to add Paulina to our team. Her hire adds additional bench strength to complement Western Alliance Bank’s robust public finance lending platform, which has a portfolio of $3 billion of direct loans and private placement bonds,” added Monika Suarez, Managing Director, Municipal, Nonprofit and Affordable Housing Finance.

Woo is deeply involved in a variety of associations serving the public finance sector, including the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), National Association of Counties (NACo), Government Finance Officers Association of Arizona (GFOAz), Arizona County Treasurer’s Association (ACTA) and Western Association of College and University Business Officers (WACUBO). She also sits on the Executive Board for the Women in Public Finance Rocky Mountain Region and participates in Women in Public Finance, National Association of Hispanic County Officials and Asian Americans in Public Finance. She is a frequent speaker at municipal conferences and seminars, covering topics such as diversified investment strategies, optimizing banking relationships, bond proceeds investment strategies, building an investment program, developing investment policies and internal controls, and managing risk in public investment.

“Western Alliance Bank provides a distinctive set of products, services and solutions to clients in these essential sectors of our economy. I am excited to turn my focus to directly serving these customers with a tailored suite of banking solutions to help them thrive,” Woo said. “I look forward to working with Western Alliance Bank’s existing and new public, nonprofit and corporate clients in the West and nationwide.”

Woo earned a Bachelor of Arts in Ancient History and History from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Arts in History from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Western Alliance Bank

With more than $70 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, offers a full spectrum of tailored commercial banking solutions and consumer products, all delivered with outstanding service by banking and mortgage experts who put customers first. Major accolades include being ranked as a top U.S. bank in 2023 by American Banker and Bank Director. Serving clients across the country wherever business happens, Western Alliance Bank operates individual, full-service banking and financial brands with offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit Western Alliance Bank.

About Public and Nonprofit Finance

Western Alliance Public and Nonprofit Finance, a national banking group within Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, delivers tailored financing solutions to state and local governments and nonprofit entities across the United States. The relationship banking team offers outstanding, sector-specific expertise paired with superior service and responsiveness. The Public and Nonprofit Finance Group is part of Western Alliance Bancorporation, which has more than $70 billion in assets. Major accolades include being ranked as a top U.S. bank in 2023 by American Banker and Bank Director. With significant national capabilities, the Public and Nonprofit Finance Group delivers the reach, resources and deep industry knowledge that make a difference for customers. For more information, visit Western Alliance Municipal & Local Government and Nonprofit Finance.

About Corporate Finance

Western Alliance Corporate Finance, a national banking group within Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, delivers customized financing solutions and funding structures tailored to corporate clients. With experience spanning a wealth of industry verticals, the relationship banking team provides clients with outstanding, responsive service. Corporate Finance is part of Western Alliance Bancorporation, which has more than $70 billion in assets. Major accolades include being ranked as a top U.S. bank in 2023 by American Banker and Bank Director. With significant national capabilities, the Corporate Finance group delivers the reach, resources and deep industry knowledge that make a difference for customers. For more information, visit Western Alliance Corporate Finance.

