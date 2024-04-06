Wipro Limited is one of the worldwide largest IT services companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - IT services (98.8%): consulting services in IT systems architecture, engineering services, development and integration of management applications (customer relationship management, enterprise resources planning, logistics chain management, etc.), outsourcing services, maintenance, etc.; - sale of hardware (1.2%): PC, laptops, servers, storing products, software, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Asia/Pacific/Middle East/Africa (13.2%), Americas (57.5%), Europe (26.6%) and other (2.7%).