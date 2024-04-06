Srinivas Pallia, who was the CEO for the company's Americas 1 area, will take over as the new CEO and Managing Director from April 7, the company added.
(Reporting by Haripriya Suresh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
(Reuters) - Thierry Delaporte, the Chief Executive Officer of India's No 4 IT services company Wipro, resigned on Saturday, the company said in a statement.
