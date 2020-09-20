Log in
XINYANG MAOJIAN GROUP LIMITED

(362)
Xinyang Maojian : (1) NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING; AND (2) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

09/20/2020 | 06:40am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XINYANG MAOJIAN GROUP LIMITED

信 陽 毛 尖 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 362)

    1. NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING; AND
  2. DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Xinyang Maojian Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), and Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that a Board meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 30 September 2020 at 4:30 p.m. for the following purposes:

  1. to consider and approve the unaudited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 30 June 2020 (the "Unaudited Annual Results") and to approve the draft announcement thereto to be published on the websites of the Stock Exchange and the Company; and
  2. to transact any other business (if any).

D E L A Y I N P U B L I C A T I O N O F T H E A U D I T E D A N N U A L R E S U L T S ANNOUNCEMENT

Pursuant to Rule 13.49(1) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish an announcement in relation to the annual results of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2020 (the "2020 Annual Results") on or before 30 September 2020.

The Board hereby announces that, due to the outbreak of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (the "COVID-19") in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") and the corresponding restriction on travel and mandatory quarantine measures imposed by the PRC authorities (the "Restrictions"), there will be a delay in the release of the 2020 Annual Results. In particular, two of the Group's key operation regions located in the Heilongjiang Province had been seriously affected, and the Restrictions in Mudanjiang City had only relaxed in mid-July. As a result, (i) the Company required extra time to provide the preliminary information for the 2020 Annual Results to the Company's auditors (the "Auditors") for their preparation works; and (ii) the Auditors were not able to attend the Group's branch offices in Mudanjiang City and Heihe, respectively, to commence their audit on site until the Restrictions had been relaxed.

The Board acknowledges that the delay in publication of the 2020 Annual Results constitutes non-compliance with Rule 13.49(1) of the Listing Rules. The Company has applied to and is in the course of seeking approval from the Stock Exchange for the extension of publication of the 2020 Annual Results. The Board wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") that the Company will publish an announcement by 30 September 2020 to inform the Shareholders of the Unaudited Annual Results. The expected date of the publication of the 2020 Annual Results will be on or before 31 October 2020.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Xinyang Maojian Group Limited

Chan Yuk Foebe

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 20 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Chan Yuk Foebe, Mr. Gao Ran, Mr. Law Tze Ping Eric, Mr. Yu Defa and Mr. Chen Lei are the executive Directors and Mr. Ma Wing Yun Bryan, Mr. Tam Ching Ho and Mr. Hau Chi Kit are the independent non-executive Directors.

