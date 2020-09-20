Xinyang Maojian : (1) NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING; AND (2) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

D E L A Y I N P U B L I C A T I O N O F T H E A U D I T E D A N N U A L R E S U L T S ANNOUNCEMENT

Pursuant to Rule 13.49(1) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish an announcement in relation to the annual results of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2020 (the "2020 Annual Results") on or before 30 September 2020.

The Board hereby announces that, due to the outbreak of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (the "COVID-19") in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") and the corresponding restriction on travel and mandatory quarantine measures imposed by the PRC authorities (the "Restrictions"), there will be a delay in the release of the 2020 Annual Results. In particular, two of the Group's key operation regions located in the Heilongjiang Province had been seriously affected, and the Restrictions in Mudanjiang City had only relaxed in mid-July. As a result, (i) the Company required extra time to provide the preliminary information for the 2020 Annual Results to the Company's auditors (the "Auditors") for their preparation works; and (ii) the Auditors were not able to attend the Group's branch offices in Mudanjiang City and Heihe, respectively, to commence their audit on site until the Restrictions had been relaxed.

The Board acknowledges that the delay in publication of the 2020 Annual Results constitutes non-compliance with Rule 13.49(1) of the Listing Rules. The Company has applied to and is in the course of seeking approval from the Stock Exchange for the extension of publication of the 2020 Annual Results. The Board wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") that the Company will publish an announcement by 30 September 2020 to inform the Shareholders of the Unaudited Annual Results. The expected date of the publication of the 2020 Annual Results will be on or before 31 October 2020.

By order of the Board

Xinyang Maojian Group Limited

Chan Yuk Foebe

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 20 September 2020

