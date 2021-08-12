Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6060   CNE100002QY7

ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO., LTD.

(6060)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance : Stocks take a breather as tapering debate continues

08/12/2021 | 10:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Global stock markets took a breather on Thursday as investors weighed data showing a steady jobs market recovery against a rise in producer prices, with the debate continuing over when the Federal Reserve will start to ease stimulus.

A U.S. Labor Department report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, as expected, while a separate reading showed U.S. producer prices rose more than expected through July.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe, which hit a record high on Tuesday, shed 0.15%.

U.S. stock indices were lower in early trade. The Dow and S&P 500 had closed at record highs on Tuesday.

After an hour of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.81 points, or 0.26%, to 35,394.16, the S&P 500 lost 3.74 points, or 0.08%, to 4,443.96 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.13 points, or 0.06%, to 14,757.01.

European stocks, meanwhile, were attempting to equal their longest winning streak since 2017. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.01%.

Market chatter was still dominated by Wednesday's U.S. consumer price inflation data. A slowdown in the pace of price increases took some heat out of speculation over when the Federal Reserve might taper its massive bond buying program.

"That makes it more likely that inflation will ease back to the 2% target by itself and less likely that the Fed will have to hike interest rates more aggressively than so far assumed," currency analysts at Commerzbank said in a note.

U.S. Treasury yields continued to rise.

Benchmark 10-year notes last /32 in price to yield 1.359%, from 1.359% late on Wednesday.

In the FX market, the dollar was still near a four-month peak against major peers after it, too, retreated after the inflation data. [/FRX]

The dollar index rose 0.117%, with the euro down 0.09% to $1.1726.

Graphic: World stocks power higher:

BEARS IN THE CHINA SHOP

A significant number of U.S. earnings reports were due later in the day. Walt Disney will report, along with Airbnb, Doordash and Chinese internet giant Baidu, whose U.S.-listed shares have more than halved since February as Beijing makes sweeping regulatory changes. [.N]

Asian shares dropped again overnight, dragged down by a 0.8% fall in Chinese blue chips and a 0.5% drop in Hong Kong as weaker-than-expected China lending data triggered liquidity concerns.

Among the biggest sliders was Chinese online insurer ZhongAn, which fell 11.5% after state media said China's banking and insurance regulator would step up scrutiny of online insurance companies. [L4N2PJ14V]

Nervous traders have been quick to respond to remarks from Chinese state media and officials, after many were surprised by last month's tougher-than-expected new rules for the private tutoring sector https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-tal-education-expects-hit-new-private-tutoring-rules-2021-07-25, one of several regulatory crack-downs that have roiled sectors from technology to property https://www.reuters.com/world/china/education-bitcoin-chinas-season-regulatory-crackdown-2021-07-27.

Whereas the main all-world stock indexes have been hitting regular record highs, MSCI's main Asian benchmark is now down more than 10% from its February peak. Some Chinese stocks have lost nearly 90%.

"The money is just in the U.S. and European markets right now, and that's our preferred market too," said Daniel Lam, senior cross-asset strategist at Standard Chartered Wealth Management.

U.S. crude recently rose 0.01% to $69.26 per barrel and Brent was at $71.47, up 0.04% on the day.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday urged the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to boost oil output to tackle rising gasoline prices that they see as a threat to the global economic recovery.

Gold also declined. Spot gold dropped 0.3% to $1,746.44 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.28% to $1,745.50 an ounce.

Graphic: China stocks battered by Beijing's clampdown:

(Additional reporting by Devik Jain and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill, David Holmes and Dan Grebler)

By Matt Scuffham and Marc Jones


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBNB, INC. 0.46% 148.81 Delayed Quote.0.93%
ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO., LTD. -1.39% 42.7 End-of-day quote.17.96%
All news about ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO., LTD.
10:32aZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE : Stocks take a breather as tapering debate conti..
RE
02:08aAsian shares fall as Delta fears eclipse Wall Street uptick
RE
12:44aCHINA EVERGRANDE : HK stocks fall as weak lending data fans liquidity concerns
RE
08/11MARKET CHATTER : China Goes After Online Insurers on Ongoing Crackdown
MT
08/02ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE : Announcement in relation to the receipt of the ..
PU
07/27ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE : Nomura Adjusts ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance's P..
MT
07/20ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. Announces Resignation of Yifan Li as..
CI
07/18China Auctions Off 99% of Insurer Anbang For Over $5 Billion
MT
07/15ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE : Books $1.5 Billion Insurance Premiums in H1; Sh..
MT
07/14ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. Announces Gross Written Premium Resu..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22 618 M 3 492 M 3 492 M
Net income 2021 763 M 118 M 118 M
Net Debt 2021 886 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2021 68,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 46 274 M 7 142 M 7 144 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 3 033
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 35,56 CNY
Average target price 43,34 CNY
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xing Jiang CEO, General Manager & Executive Director
Gao Feng Li Chief Financial & Investment Officer, Vice GM
Ya Ping Ou Chairman
Yuping Wen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yong Bo Zhang Secretary & Chief Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO., LTD.17.96%8 068
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.42.84%46 249
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION23.36%40 097
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.28%38 973
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.3.00%34 119
SAMPO OYJ24.47%28 045