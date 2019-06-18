Alexion Pharmaceuticals : ULTOMIRIS® (ravulizumab) Receives Marketing Authorization from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for the Treatment of Adults with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH)

Alexion
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) today announced that Japan’s
Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has approved ULTOMIRIS®
(ravulizumab), the first and only long-acting C5 complement inhibitor
administered every eight weeks, for the treatment of adult patients with
paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).
PNH is an ultra-rare and severe disease that, when left untreated, may
cause a wide range of debilitating symptoms and complications, including
thrombosis. Thrombosis occurs when a blood clot presents inside a blood
vessel, and slows or blocks the flow of blood through the circulatory
system. Serious cases of thrombosis can occur throughout the body and
result in organ damage, stroke, heart attack, and potentially premature
death.1–8
“As a physician, I am pleased to have a new medication for patients in
Japan facing the burden of living with PNH—both for people naive to
anti-complement therapy and those that are already on SOLIRIS seeking to
make a change without interruption,” said Jun-ichi Nishimura, M.D.,
Ph.D. Assistant Professor, Department of Hematology and Oncology, Osaka
University Graduate School of Medicine, Japan. “When PNH is not treated,
the consequences can be serious.”
PNH can strike men and women of all races, backgrounds and ages without
warning, with an average age of onset in the early 30s.1,9 PNH
often goes unrecognized, with delays in diagnosis ranging from one to
more than five years.10
The Ministry’s approval is based on comprehensive results from two Phase
3 studies, which were published in Blood.11,12 In
these studies, which included 441 patients who had either never been
treated with a complement inhibitor before, or who had been stable on
SOLIRIS, the efficacy of ULTOMIRIS administered every eight weeks was
non-inferior to the efficacy of SOLIRIS administered every two weeks on
all 11 endpoints. The safety profile of ULTOMIRIS was similar to that of
SOLIRIS. Additional data showed that ULTOMIRIS provided immediate and
complete C5 inhibition that was sustained for eight weeks13
and that ULTOMIRIS eliminated breakthrough hemolysis associated with
incomplete C5 inhibition.14 The entire clinical development
program for ULTOMIRIS to date represents more than 800 patient years of
experience.
“Immediate and complete C5 inhibition with ULTOMIRIS can provide
meaningful benefits for patients and their families,” said John Orloff,
M.D., Executive Vice President and Head of Research & Development at
Alexion. “Based on the totality of our compelling data from the largest
Phase 3 program ever conducted in PNH, we believe ULTOMIRIS has the
potential to become the new standard of care for patients with PNH in
Japan. We would like to express our deep gratitude to the patients and
investigators in Japan who supported this study with their
participation.”
About Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH)
Paroxysmal
nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) is a chronic, progressive, debilitating
and life-threatening ultra-rare blood disorder characterized by
hemolysis (destruction of red blood cells) that is mediated by an
uncontrolled activation of the complement system, a component of the
body’s immune system.1,2,15 PNH can strike men and women of
all races, backgrounds and ages without warning, with an average age of
onset in the early 30s.1,9 PNH often goes unrecognized, with
delays in diagnosis ranging from one to more than five years.10
Patients with PNH may experience a wide range of signs and symptoms,
such as fatigue, difficulty swallowing, shortness of breath, abdominal
pain, erectile dysfunction, dark-colored urine and anemia.3–5,7,8,11,15
The most devastating consequence of chronic hemolysis is thrombosis,
which can occur in blood vessels throughout the body, damage vital
organs and cause premature death.16 The first thrombotic
event can be fatal.1,9,17 Despite historical supportive care,
including transfusion and anticoagulation management, 20 to 35 percent
of patients with PNH die within five to 10 years of diagnosis.18,19
Patients with certain types of hemolytic anemia, bone marrow disorders
and unexplained venous or arterial thrombosis are at increased risk of
PNH.15,20–24
About ULTOMIRIS®
ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab),
the first and only long-acting C5 inhibitor administered every eight
weeks, is approved in the U.S. and Japan as a treatment for adults with
paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). ULTOMIRIS works by inhibiting
the C5 protein in the terminal complement cascade, a part of the body’s
immune system. The terminal complement cascade, when activated in an
uncontrolled manner, plays a role in severe ultra-rare disorders like
PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), anti-acetylcholine
receptor (AchR) antibody-positive myasthenia gravis (MG) and
anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) auto-antibody-positive neuromyelitis optica
spectrum disorder (NMOSD). In Phase 3 clinical studies in complement
inhibitor-naïve patients with PNH11 and patients with PNH who
had been stable on SOLIRIS® (eculizumab),12
intravenous treatment with ULTOMIRIS every eight weeks demonstrated
non-inferiority to intravenous treatment with SOLIRIS every two weeks on
all 11 endpoints.
The Phase 3 study of ULTOMIRIS, administered intravenously every eight
weeks in adult patients with aHUS, met
its primary objective. Alexion has submitted a supplemental
Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) for approval of ULTOMIRIS as a treatment for
patients with aHUS and plans to submit similar applications in the EU
and Japan later in 2019. ULTOMIRIS is also currently being evaluated in
a Phase 3 clinical study in children and adolescents with aHUS,
administered intravenously every eight weeks. Alexion has initiated a
Phase 3 study of ULTOMIRIS, intravenously administered every eight
weeks, as a potential treatment for patients with generalized MG (gMG),
and is planning to initiate a Phase 3 in patients with NMOSD. In
addition, Alexion has initiated Phase 3 studies of ULTOMIRIS delivered
subcutaneously once per week as a potential treatment for patients with
PNH, aHUS and gMG.
ULTOMIRIS has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for the treatment
of patients with PNH in the U.S. and Japan and for the subcutaneous
treatment of patients with aHUS in the U.S.
U.S. Indication of ULTOMIRIS®
(ravulizumab-cwvz)
ULTOMIRIS is a prescription medicine called
a monoclonal antibody. ULTOMIRIS is used to treat adults with a disease
called paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). It is not known if
ULTOMIRIS is safe and effective in children.
U.S. Important Safety Information for ULTOMIRIS®
(ravulizumab-cwvz)
ULTOMIRIS is a medicine that affects the
immune system. ULTOMIRIS can lower the ability of the immune system to
fight infections. ULTOMIRIS increases the chance of getting serious and
life-threatening meningococcal infections. Meningococcal infections may
quickly become life-threatening and cause death if not recognized and
treated early.
Meningococcal vaccines must be received at least 2 weeks before the
first dose of ULTOMIRIS if one has not already had this vaccine. If
one’s doctor decided that urgent treatment with ULTOMIRIS is needed,
meningococcal vaccination should be administered as soon as possible. If
one has not been vaccinated and ULTOMIRIS therapy must be initiated
immediately, 2 weeks of antibiotics should also be administered with the
vaccinations. If one had a meningococcal vaccine in the past, additional
vaccination might be needed before starting ULTOMIRIS. Call one’s doctor
or get emergency medical care right away if any of these signs and
symptoms of a meningococcal infection occur: headache with nausea or
vomiting, headache with a stiff neck or stiff back, fever and a rash,
muscle aches with flu-like symptoms, headache and fever, fever,
confusion, and eyes sensitive to light.
ULTOMIRIS is only available through a program called the ULTOMIRIS
REMS.
ULTOMIRIS may also increase the risk of other types of serious
infections. People who take ULTOMIRIS may have an increased risk of
getting infections caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae and Haemophilus
influenzae. Certain people may also have an increased risk of
gonorrhea infection. To find out if one is at risk for gonorrhea
infection, about gonorrhea prevention, and regular testing, talk to the
healthcare provider. Call the healthcare provider right away if one has
any new signs or symptoms of infection.
Before one receives ULTOMIRIS, tell the doctor about all of the medical
conditions, including if one: has an infection or fever, is pregnant or
plans to become pregnant, and is breastfeeding or plans to breastfeed.
It is not known if ULTOMIRIS will harm an unborn baby. It is not known
if ULTOMIRIS passes into the breast milk. One should not breast feed
during treatment and for 8 months after one’s final dose of ULTOMIRIS.
Tell the doctor about all the medicines one takes, including
prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal
supplements. ULTOMIRIS and other medicines can affect each other causing
side effects. Know the medications one takes and the vaccines one
receives. Keep a list of them to show the doctor and pharmacist when one
gets a new medicine.
If one stops receiving ULTOMIRIS, the doctor will need to monitor
closely for at least 16 weeks after one stops ULTOMIRIS. Stopping
ULTOMIRIS may cause breakdown of the red blood cells due to PNH.
Symptoms or problems that can happen due to red blood cell breakdown
include: drop in the number of the red blood cell count, tiredness,
blood in the urine, stomach-area (abdomen) pain, blood clots, shortness
of breath, trouble swallowing, and erectile dysfunction (ED) in males.
ULTOMIRIS can cause serious side effects including infusion reactions.
Infusion reactions may happen during one’s ULTOMIRIS infusion. Symptoms
of an infusion reaction with ULTOMIRIS may include lower back pain, pain
with the infusion, or feeling faint. Tell the doctor or nurse right away
if these symptoms develop, or any other symptoms during the ULTOMIRIS
infusion that may mean one is having a serious infusion reaction,
including: chest pain, trouble breathing or shortness of breath,
swelling of the face, tongue, or throat, and feel faint or pass out.
One’s doctor will treat the symptoms as needed. The most common side
effects of ULTOMIRIS are upper respiratory infection and headache.
For more information, please see the full U.S. Prescribing
Information and Medication
Guide for ULTOMIRIS, including Boxed WARNING regarding serious and
life-threatening meningococcal infections/sepsis, also available at: www.ultomiris.com.
U.S. Important Safety Information for SOLIRIS®
(eculizumab)
SOLIRIS is a medicine that affects the immune
system. SOLIRIS can lower the ability of the immune system to fight
infections. SOLIRIS increases the chance of getting serious and
life-threatening meningococcal infections. Meningococcal infections may
quickly become life-threatening and cause death if not recognized and
treated early.
Meningococcal vaccines must be received at least 2 weeks before the
first dose of SOLIRIS if one has not already had this vaccine. If one’s
doctor decided that urgent treatment with SOLIRIS is needed,
meningococcal vaccination should be administered as soon as possible. If
one has not been vaccinated and SOLIRIS therapy must be initiated
immediately, 2 weeks of antibiotics should also be administered with the
vaccinations. If one had a meningococcal vaccine in the past, additional
vaccination might be needed before starting SOLIRIS. Call one’s doctor
or get emergency medical care right away if any of these signs and
symptoms of a meningococcal infection occur: headache with nausea or
vomiting, headache and fever, headache with a stiff neck or stiff back,
fever, fever and a rash, confusion, muscle aches with flu-like symptoms,
and eyes sensitive to light.
SOLIRIS is only available through a program called the SOLIRIS
REMS.
SOLIRIS may also increase the risk of other types of serious infections.
If one’s child is treated with SOLIRIS, make sure that the child
receives vaccinations against Streptococcus pneumoniae and Haemophilus
influenzae type b (Hib). Certain people may be at risk of serious
infections with gonorrhea. Talk to the doctor about whether one is at
risk for gonorrhea infection, about gonorrhea prevention, and regular
testing. Certain fungal infections (Aspergillus) may also happen if one
takes SOLIRIS and has a weak immune system or a low white blood cell
count.
Before one receives SOLIRIS, tell the doctor about all of the medical
conditions, including if one: has an infection or fever, is pregnant or
plans to become pregnant, and is breastfeeding or plans to breastfeed.
It is not known if SOLIRIS will harm an unborn baby. It is not known if
SOLIRIS passes into the breast milk.
Tell the doctor about all the medicines one takes, including
prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal
supplements. SOLIRIS and other medicines can affect each other causing
side effects.
It is important that one: has all recommended vaccinations before
starting SOLIRIS, receives 2 weeks of antibiotics if one immediately
starts SOLIRIS, and stays up-to-date with all recommended vaccinations
during treatment with SOLIRIS. Know the medications one takes and the
vaccines one receives. Keep a list of them to show the doctor and
pharmacist when one gets a new medicine.
If one has PNH, the doctor will need to monitor closely for at least 8
weeks after stopping SOLIRIS. Stopping treatment with SOLIRIS may cause
breakdown of the red blood cells due to PNH. Symptoms or problems that
can happen due to red blood cell breakdown include: drop in the number
of the red blood cell count, drop in the platelet counts, confusion,
kidney problems, blood clots, difficulty breathing, and chest pain.
If one has aHUS, the doctor will need to monitor closely for at least 12
weeks after stopping SOLIRIS for signs of worsening aHUS symptoms or
problems related to abnormal clotting (thrombotic microangiopathy).
Symptoms or problems that can happen with abnormal clotting may include:
stroke, confusion, seizure, chest pain (angina), difficulty breathing,
kidney problems, swellings in arms or legs and a drop in platelet count.
SOLIRIS can cause serious side effects including serious allergic
reactions. Serious allergic reactions can happen during one’s SOLIRIS
infusion. Tell the doctor or nurse right away if one gets any of these
symptoms during the SOLIRIS infusion: chest pain, trouble breathing or
shortness of breath, swelling of the face, tongue, or throat, and
feeling faint or pass out. If one has an allergic reaction to SOLIRIS,
the doctor may need to infuse SOLIRIS more slowly, or stop SOLIRIS. The
most common side effects in people with PNH treated with SOLIRIS
include: headache, pain or swelling of the nose or throat
(nasopharyngitis), back pain, and nausea. The most common side effects
in people with aHUS treated with SOLIRIS include: headache, diarrhea,
high blood pressure (hypertension), common cold (upper respiratory
infection), stomach-area (abdominal pain), vomiting, pain or swelling of
the nose or throat (nasopharyngitis), low red blood cell count (anemia),
cough, swelling of legs or feet (peripheral edema), nausea, urinary
tract infections, and fever. The most common side effects in people with
gMG treated with SOLIRIS include: muscle and joint (musculoskeletal)
pain.
Please see the accompanying full U.S. Prescribing
Information and Medication
Guide for SOLIRIS, including Boxed WARNING regarding serious and
life-threatening meningococcal infections, also available at: www.soliris.net.
About Alexion
Alexion is a global biopharmaceutical company
focused on serving patients and families affected by rare diseases
through the discovery, development and commercialization of
life-changing therapies. As the global leader in complement biology and
inhibition for more than 20 years, Alexion has developed and
commercializes two approved complement inhibitors to treat patients with
paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) as well as the first and only
approved complement inhibitor to treat atypical hemolytic uremic
syndrome (aHUS) and anti-acetylcholine receptor (AchR) antibody-positive
generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and is also developing it for
patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). Alexion
also has two highly innovative enzyme replacement therapies for patients
with life-threatening and ultra-rare metabolic disorders,
hypophosphatasia (HPP) and lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D). In
addition, the company is developing several mid-to-late-stage therapies,
including a second complement inhibitor, a copper-binding agent for
Wilson disease and an anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) antibody for rare
Immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated diseases as well as several early-stage
therapies, including one for light chain (AL) amyloidosis and a second
anti-FcRn therapy. Alexion focuses its research efforts on novel
molecules and targets in the complement cascade and its development
efforts on the core therapeutic areas of hematology, nephrology,
neurology, and metabolic disorders. Alexion has been named to the Forbes
list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies seven years in a row and
is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts’ Innovation District. The
company also has offices around the globe and serves patients in more
than 50 countries. This press release and further information about
Alexion can be found at: www.alexion.com.
[ALXN-G]
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains
forward-looking statements, including statements related to: the belief
that ULTOMIRIS has the potential to become the new standard of care for
patients with PNH (including those in PNH patients in Japan); the
Company’s plans to make future regulatory filings for approval of
certain products and product candidates and the timing of such filings,
including applications for approval of ULTOMIRIS in the EU and Japan
later in 2019 for patients with aHUS; ULTOMIRIS intravenously
administered every eight weeks is a potential treatment for patients
with gMG; the Company’s plans for future clinical trials and studies
(including plans to initiate a Phase 3 trial in patients with NMOSD),
the timing for the commencement of future clinical trials and the
expected timing of the receipt of results of certain clinical trials and
studies; ULTOMIRIS subcutaneously administered once per week is a
potential treatment for patients with PNH, aHUS and gMG; and the
potential benefits of current products and products under development
and in clinical trials (including ULTOMIRIS as a treatment for patients
with PNH). Forward-looking statements are subject to factors that may
cause Alexion's results and plans to differ materially from those
forward-looking statements, including for example: any potential
post-approval restrictions that the MHLW or any other regulatory agency
may impose on Ultomiris; Ultomiris and other products and product
candidates do not gain regulatory approval from the MHLW, FDA, EMA or
other regulatory authorities; delays (expected or unexpected) in the
time it takes regulatory agencies to review and make determinations on
applications for the marketing approval of our products; inability to
timely submit (or failure to submit) future applications for regulatory
approval for our products and product candidates; our products,
including ULTOMIRIS do not gain acceptance among patients and/or
physicians and do not become the standard of care for certain
indications; inability to timely initiate (or failure to initiate) and
complete future clinical trials due to safety issues, IRB decisions,
CMC-related issues, expense or unfavorable results from earlier trials
(among other reasons); our dependence on sales from our principal
product (Soliris); our inability to facilitate the timely conversion of
PNH patients (and any future indications) from Soliris to Ultomiris;
payer, physician and patient acceptance of Ultomiris as an alternative
to Soliris; appropriate pricing for Ultomiris; future competition from
biosimilars and novel products (and such future competition causes
ULTOMIRIS not to be the standard of care for certain indications);
decisions of regulatory authorities regarding the adequacy of our
research, marketing approval or material limitations on the marketing of
our products; delays or failure of product candidates to obtain
regulatory approval; delays or the inability to launch product
candidates due to regulatory restrictions, increased expense or other
matters; interruptions or failures in the manufacture and supply of our
products and our product candidates; failure to satisfactorily address
matters raised by the MHLW, FDA and other regulatory agencies regarding
products and product candidates; results in early stage clinical trials
may not be indicative of full results or results from later stage or
larger clinical trials (or in broader patient populations) and do not
ensure regulatory approval; the possibility that results of clinical
trials are not predictive of safety and efficacy and potency of our
products (or we fail to adequately operate or manage our clinical
trials) which could cause us to halt trials, discontinue sales of our
products, delay or prevent us from making regulatory approval filings or
result in denial of approval of our product candidates; unexpected
delays in clinical trials; unexpected concerns regarding products and
product candidates that may arise from additional data or analysis
obtained during clinical trials (or following commercialization); future
product improvements may not be realized due to expense or feasibility
or other factors; the possibility that current rates of adoption of our
products are not sustained; the adequacy of our pharmacovigilance and
drug safety reporting processes; failure to protect and enforce our
data, intellectual property and proprietary rights and the risks and
uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims, lawsuits and
challenges against us (including intellectual property lawsuits relating
to ULTOMIRIS brought by third parties and inter partes review petitions
submitted by third parties); the risk that third party payors (including
governmental agencies) will not reimburse or continue to reimburse for
the use of our products at acceptable rates or at all; the possibility
that expected tax benefits will not be realized; potential declines in
sovereign credit ratings or sovereign defaults in countries where we
sell our products; delay of collection or reduction in reimbursement due
to adverse economic conditions or changes in government and private
insurer regulations and approaches to reimbursement; uncertainties
surrounding legal proceedings, company investigations and government
investigations, including investigations of Alexion by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and U.S. Department of Justice;
the risk that estimates regarding the number of patients with PNH, aHUS,
gMG, HPP and LAL-D and other indications we are pursuing are inaccurate;
the risks of changing foreign exchange rates; and a variety of other
risks set forth from time to time in Alexion's filings with the SEC,
including but not limited to the risks discussed in Alexion's Quarterly
Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and in our
other filings with the SEC. Alexion disclaims any obligation to update
any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or
circumstances after the date hereof, except when a duty arises under law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005436/en/