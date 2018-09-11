American Airlines : Three major storms may impact American Airlines operations this week

American is monitoring three separate hurricanes which may impact our operation this week. Hurricane Florence aims to make landfall on the East Coast, while Hurricane Olivia is heading toward Hawaii and Hurricane Isaac is tracking toward the Lesser Antilles. Our thoughts are with those who are in the path of these potentially damaging hurricanes. We are in regular communication with our national partner, the American Red Cross, which has the unique ability to activate immediately and assess critical needs following disaster. We stand ready to activate our disaster response giving platform soon, where our customers and team members can assist those in need.

Storms like these may require customers to change their travel plans and as a result, American has issued a travel alert for more than 30 airports, including our Charlotte, N.C., hub. American has not canceled any flights at this time, however, we will continue to keep news.aa.com updated with the latest operational information. The American Integrated Operations Center (IOC) in Fort Worth, Texas, continues to closely monitor the track of these storms, and is closely coordinating with the National Weather Service, Federal Aviation Administration and local airports.

The current travel alert allows customers to rebook without change fees. Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com by retrieving their reservation, or by contacting American reservations at +1-800-433-7300 in the U.S. or Canada. Customers calling from outside the U.S. or Canada should check aa.com for our worldwide reservation phone numbers. Customers are also encouraged to check the status of their flight on aa.com. If an American flight has been canceled or excessively delayed, customers may cancel their itinerary and request a refund by visiting our website. Customers who booked through a travel agent are requested to contact their agency directly.

Additional updates will be posted on news.aa.com as the storms begin to impact airports we serve.

