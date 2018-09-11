Log in
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP (AAL)
News

American Airlines : Three major storms may impact American Airlines operations this week

09/11/2018 | 12:52am CEST

American is monitoring three separate hurricanes which may impact our operation this week. Hurricane Florence aims to make landfall on the East Coast, while Hurricane Olivia is heading toward Hawaii and Hurricane Isaac is tracking toward the Lesser Antilles. Our thoughts are with those who are in the path of these potentially damaging hurricanes. We are in regular communication with our national partner, the American Red Cross, which has the unique ability to activate immediately and assess critical needs following disaster. We stand ready to activate our disaster response giving platform soon, where our customers and team members can assist those in need.

Storms like these may require customers to change their travel plans and as a result, American has issued a travel alert for more than 30 airports, including our Charlotte, N.C., hub. American has not canceled any flights at this time, however, we will continue to keep news.aa.com updated with the latest operational information. The American Integrated Operations Center (IOC) in Fort Worth, Texas, continues to closely monitor the track of these storms, and is closely coordinating with the National Weather Service, Federal Aviation Administration and local airports.

The current travel alert allows customers to rebook without change fees. Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com by retrieving their reservation, or by contacting American reservations at +1-800-433-7300 in the U.S. or Canada. Customers calling from outside the U.S. or Canada should check aa.com for our worldwide reservation phone numbers. Customers are also encouraged to check the status of their flight on aa.com. If an American flight has been canceled or excessively delayed, customers may cancel their itinerary and request a refund by visiting our website. Customers who booked through a travel agent are requested to contact their agency directly.

Additional updates will be posted on news.aa.com as the storms begin to impact airports we serve.

About American Airlines Group
American Airlines and American Eagle offer an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries. American has hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. American is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members serve more than 1,000 destinations with about 14,250 daily flights to over 150 countries. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. In 2015, its stock joined the S&P 500 index. Connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Disclaimer

American Airlines Group Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 22:51:04 UTC
