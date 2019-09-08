Travel Alert: Update on Hurricane Dorian

American Airlines is closely monitoring Hurricane Dorian. Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by this damaging hurricane.

Airport operations continue to be impacted at several airports in the Bahamas, North Carolina and Virginia.

On Sept. 5, American sent a Boeing 737 from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, to deliver more than 14,000 pounds of relief supplies to help those affected by the hurricane. Prior to the arrival of the storm, American had also sent 2,000 pounds of relief supplies to the islands.

In the Bahamas, Envoy Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of American, has 20 team members in Freeport, Grand Bahamas (FPO), and 17 team members in Marsh Harbour, Abaco Islands (MHH). All are reported safe. American is focused on assisting those in need in the Bahamas during this difficult time. We have proudly served the islands for more than 30 years.

'Crew Chief Carlos Caraballo and I, along with our crews, were honored to be given the opportunity to work the first flight full of relief supplies to our colleagues in the Bahamas,' Crew Chief Angel Pares said. 'We are so proud of the quick response and hope what we sent over today will provide some relief to our team.'

American activated the airline's disaster response fundraising platform, where customers and team members can assist those in need. From now through Sept. 20, AAdvantage members can earn 10 miles for every dollar donated to the Red Cross with a minimum $25 donation. In addition, during the month of September, American Airlines will dedicate all funds collected in flight through our UNICEF Change for Good program. These funds will benefit the children in the Bahamas who were recently affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Storms like these may require customers to change their travel plans, and, as a result, American has a travel alert in place for several locations. The travel alert includes capped fares and waived baggage fees through Sept. 7. If a customer chooses not to fly to/from an airport covered by the current waiver, American will waive change fees for future travel. This provides additional flexibility for our customers.

Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com by retrieving their reservation, or by contacting American reservations at 800-433-7300 in the U.S. or Canada. Customers calling from outside the U.S. or Canada should check aa.com for our worldwide reservation phone numbers.

We encourage customers traveling to only go to the airport if they have a confirmed ticket. Customers are also encouraged to check the status of their flight on aa.com.

Fares

We have capped our fares at a maximum of $499 each way for Main Cabin and $699 for premium cabins, on direct, single leg flights from select cities covered under the travel alert in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

These fares will apply for flights out of Florida through Sept. 6 and out of Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia locations through Sept. 7. Additional details are available on aa.com.

Bags and pets

American is waiving fees for two checked bags and in-cabin pets for flights to/from all cities covered under the travel alert in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. These fees are waived through Sept. 9. Additionally, fees are waived to/from all cities covered under the travel in the Bahamas through Sept. 15.

In order to accommodate as many bags as possible on our aircraft, we will accept up to two free checked bags per traveler.

Refunds

If an American flight has been canceled or excessively delayed, customers may cancel their itinerary and request a refund by visiting our website. Customers who booked through a travel agent should contact their agency directly.

Canceled airport operations

Operations have resumed at all airports other than Freeport, Bahamas (FPO) and Marsh Harbour, Bahamas (MHH). American plans to resume operations once local authorities re-open these airports for commercial airlines.