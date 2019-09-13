Apple : Filing 8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934
September 10, 2019
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
Apple Inc.
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)
|
California
|
001-36743
|
94-2404110
|
(State or other jurisdiction
|
(Commission
|
(I.R.S. Employer
|
of incorporation)
|
File Number)
|
Identification No.)
|
|
One Apple Park Way
|
|
|
Cupertino, California 95014
|
|
|
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
|
|
|
(408) 996-1010
|
|
|
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
|
|
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)
|
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the Registrant under any of the following provisions:
-
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
-
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
-
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
-
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
|
Trading
|
|
Title of each class
|
symbol(s)
|
Name of each exchange on which registered
|
Common Stock, $0.00001 par value per share
|
AAPL
|
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
|
1.000% Notes due 2022
|
-
|
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
|
1.375% Notes due 2024
|
-
|
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
|
0.875% Notes due 2025
|
-
|
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
|
1.625% Notes due 2026
|
-
|
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
|
2.000% Notes due 2027
|
-
|
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
|
1.375% Notes due 2029
|
-
|
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
|
3.050% Notes due 2029
|
-
|
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
|
3.600% Notes due 2042
|
-
|
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
|
|
|
Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the Registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
(b)
On September 10, 2019, Bob Iger resigned from the Board of Directors of Apple Inc.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned
hereunto duly authorized.
|
Date:
|
September 13, 2019
|
Apple Inc.
By: /s/ Katherine Adams
Katherine Adams
Senior Vice President,
General Counsel and
Secretary
Disclaimer
Apple Inc. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2019 00:36:01 UTC