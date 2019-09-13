Apple : Filing 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

September 10, 2019

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

Apple Inc.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

California 001-36743 94-2404110 (State or other jurisdiction (Commission (I.R.S. Employer of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.) One Apple Park Way Cupertino, California 95014 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (408) 996-1010 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Not applicable (Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the Registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: