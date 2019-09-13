Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple    AAPL

APPLE

(AAPL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/13 04:00:00 pm
218.75 USD   -1.94%
08:37pAPPLE : Filing 8-K
PU
07:44pDisney CEO Bob Iger resigns from Apple board as TV battle looms
RE
07:14pDisney CEO Bob Iger resigns from Apple board as TV battle looms
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : Filing 8-K

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 08:37pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

September 10, 2019

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

Apple Inc.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

California

001-36743

94-2404110

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission

(I.R.S. Employer

of incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

One Apple Park Way

Cupertino, California 95014

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(408) 996-1010

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the Registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Trading

Title of each class

symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, $0.00001 par value per share

AAPL

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

1.000% Notes due 2022

-

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

1.375% Notes due 2024

-

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

0.875% Notes due 2025

-

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

1.625% Notes due 2026

-

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

2.000% Notes due 2027

-

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

1.375% Notes due 2029

-

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

3.050% Notes due 2029

-

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

3.600% Notes due 2042

-

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the Registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(b)

On September 10, 2019, Bob Iger resigned from the Board of Directors of Apple Inc.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned

hereunto duly authorized.

Date:

September 13, 2019

Apple Inc.

By: /s/ Katherine Adams

Katherine Adams

Senior Vice President,

General Counsel and

Secretary

Disclaimer

Apple Inc. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2019 00:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APPLE
08:37pAPPLE : Filing 8-K
PU
07:44pDisney CEO Bob Iger resigns from Apple board as TV battle looms
RE
07:14pDisney CEO Bob Iger resigns from Apple board as TV battle looms
RE
06:31pDisney CEO departs Apple's board with video showdown looming
AQ
05:52pTech Down as Rotation Into Value Stocks Continues -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:24pWALT DISNEY : Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger Resigns from Apple's Board--4th..
DJ
05:13pAT&T, ORACLE, WENDY'S, APPLE : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
05:09pWALT DISNEY : Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger Resigns from Apple's Board--3rd..
DJ
04:50pWALT DISNEY : Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger Resigns from Apple's Board--2nd..
DJ
04:46pS&P edges lower as Apple weighs, trade tensions ease
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 259 B
EBIT 2019 63 312 M
Net income 2019 54 130 M
Finance 2019 102 B
Yield 2019 1,37%
P/E ratio 2019 18,8x
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,43x
EV / Sales2020 3,34x
Capitalization 989 B
Chart APPLE
Duration : Period :
Apple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 221,75  $
Last Close Price 218,75  $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE41.43%1 008 161
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%265 594
XIAOMI CORP--.--%28 803
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD240.09%6 469
MEITU INC--.--%1 042
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group