Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Apple : Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 Kicks Off in June with an All-New Online Format

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

WWDC 2020 to Feature an Online Format with a Keynote and Sessions Connecting Millions of Developers Around the World

Apple® today announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Now in its 31st year, WWDC 2020 will take on an entirely new online format packed with content for consumers, press and developers alike. The online event will be an opportunity for millions of creative and innovative developers to get early access to the future of iOS, iPadOS®, macOS®, watchOS® and tvOS®, and engage with Apple engineers as they work to build app experiences that enrich the lives of Apple customers around the globe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005308/en/

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 kicks off in June with an entirely new online format. (Photo: Business Wire)

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 kicks off in June with an entirely new online format. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are delivering WWDC 2020 this June in an innovative way to millions of developers around the world, bringing the entire developer community together with a new experience,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world. We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead.”

“With all of the new projects and technologies we’ve been working on, WWDC 2020 is going to be big,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “I look forward to our developers getting their hands on the new code and interact in entirely new ways with the Apple engineers building the technologies and frameworks that will shape the future across all Apple platforms.”

The WWDC 2020 program will provide Apple’s entire global developer community — which now includes more than 23 million registered developers in more than 155 countries and regions — and the next generation of app developers with the insights and tools needed to turn their ideas into a reality. Additional program information will be shared between now and June by email, in the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website.

Apple also announced it will commit $1 million to local San Jose organizations to offset associated revenue loss as a result of WWDC 2020’s new online format.

The App Store® is the world’s safest and most vibrant app marketplace, with over half a billion people visiting each week. It remains the safest place for users to find software and provides developers of all sizes access to customers in 155 countries and regions. Developers have earned over $155 billion since the App Store launched in 2008. With an active installed base of more than 1.5 billion Apple devices, WWDC 2020 will allow developers to learn about the new technologies and frameworks they rely on as they create new app experiences in areas including augmented reality, machine learning, health and fitness, home automation and more.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Apple’s four software platforms — iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

®2020 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS and App Store are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom (www.apple.com/newsroom), or call Apple’s Media Helpline at (408) 974-2042.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APPLE INC.
12:16pAPPLE : shifts annual developers conference to online-only format
RE
12:01pAPPLE : Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 Kicks Off in June with an All-New O..
BU
07:00aVietnam lets Samsung Display engineers from South Korea skip quarantine - emb..
RE
03:29aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed Chinese EV maker BYD says making 5 million masks..
RE
03/12APPLE : says reopening all its branded stores in China
RE
03/12APPLE : says reopening all its branded stores in China
RE
03/12APPLE : Broadcom withdraws 2020 revenue forecast on coronavirus worries
RE
03/12ALPHABET : French watchdog to fine Apple over anti-competitive behaviour, source..
RE
03/12ALPHABET : French watchdog to fine Apple over anti-competitive behaviour, source..
RE
03/12THE LATEST : Dow decline led by Boeing, Apple, Home Depot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 278 B
EBIT 2020 68 062 M
Net income 2020 58 842 M
Finance 2020 78 755 M
Yield 2020 1,29%
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,62x
EV / Sales2021 3,27x
Capitalization 1 086 B
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 329,87  $
Last Close Price 248,23  $
Spread / Highest target 61,1%
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.-15.47%1 086 125
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-4.05%279 405
XIAOMI CORPORATION-2.33%34 218
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD30.05%19 239
FITBIT, INC.-6.24%1 634
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-2.46%887
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group