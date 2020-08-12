Virus resurgence drives New Zealand shares lower, Australia falls

Aug 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand stocks registered their worst
close in a month on Wednesday after the country reported its
first set of coronavirus cases in 102 days, while losses among
miners and gold stocks weighed down on the Australian bourse.
The New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.3%
to 1,491.91 at the end of trade, hurt by losses across almost
all sectors.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delayed a key step toward next
month's general election as the country was plunged into
lockdown on discovering its first COVID-19 cases in more than
three months.
"The lockdown has come as a big shock to citizens and
investors alike... there was a real sense earlier that New
Zealand had beaten the virus," said Michael McCarthy, chief
market strategist at CMC Markets.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand expanded its
bond-buying programme and warned that policy rates might have to
go below zero to revive its economy.
Among stocks, dairy processor Synlait Milk fell
0.9% and utilities company Meridian Energy dropped
2.7%.
The Australian benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.1%
to 6,132.0 at the close of trade, as data showed wages grew at
their slowest pace on record in the second quarter, while a
measure of consumer sentiment fell sharply in August.
Heavyweight miners BHP Group, Fortescue Metals
Group and Rio Tinto fell between 0.7% and 1.4%
after iron ore prices slumped.
The subindex for gold stocks dropped more than 4%,
as prices of the yellow metal continued to fall against a
resurgent dollar, with the country's largest-listed gold miner
Newcrest Mining tumbling 3.2%
Commonwealth Bank of Australia fell 0.5% after
Australia's largest lender slashed its annual dividend by more
than half, even as its full-year cash profit fell 11%.
Three of the other "big four" banks - Westpac Banking
, National Australia Bank and Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group - rose between 2% and 2.3%.
(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)