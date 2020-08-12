Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  S&P/ASX 200    XJO   XC0006013624

S&P/ASX 200

(XJO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Australian Stock Exchange - 08/12 02:11:15 am
6132 PTS   -0.11%
02:49aVirus resurgence drives New Zealand shares lower, Australia falls
RE
08/11Australia, NZ shares fall as virus fears deepen
RE
08/11TRACKINSIGHT : Risk appetite shows no sign of slowing
TI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Virus resurgence drives New Zealand shares lower, Australia falls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 02:49am EDT

Aug 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand stocks registered their worst close in a month on Wednesday after the country reported its first set of coronavirus cases in 102 days, while losses among miners and gold stocks weighed down on the Australian bourse.

The New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.3% to 1,491.91 at the end of trade, hurt by losses across almost all sectors.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delayed a key step toward next month's general election as the country was plunged into lockdown on discovering its first COVID-19 cases in more than three months.

"The lockdown has come as a big shock to citizens and investors alike... there was a real sense earlier that New Zealand had beaten the virus," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand expanded its bond-buying programme and warned that policy rates might have to go below zero to revive its economy.

Among stocks, dairy processor Synlait Milk fell 0.9% and utilities company Meridian Energy dropped 2.7%.

The Australian benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.1% to 6,132.0 at the close of trade, as data showed wages grew at their slowest pace on record in the second quarter, while a measure of consumer sentiment fell sharply in August.

Heavyweight miners BHP Group, Fortescue Metals Group and Rio Tinto fell between 0.7% and 1.4% after iron ore prices slumped.

The subindex for gold stocks dropped more than 4%, as prices of the yellow metal continued to fall against a resurgent dollar, with the country's largest-listed gold miner Newcrest Mining tumbling 3.2%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia fell 0.5% after Australia's largest lender slashed its annual dividend by more than half, even as its full-year cash profit fell 11%.

Three of the other "big four" banks - Westpac Banking , National Australia Bank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group - rose between 2% and 2.3%.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on S&P/ASX 200
02:49aVirus resurgence drives New Zealand shares lower, Australia falls
RE
08/11Australia, NZ shares fall as virus fears deepen
RE
08/11TRACKINSIGHT : Risk appetite shows no sign of slowing
TI
08/10Australian shares hit 3-week high as COVID-19 cases stabilise
RE
08/10Asian stocks set for cautious start amid renewed U.S.-China tensions
RE
08/10Australia shares end near 3-week high, buoyed by financials
RE
08/09Australia shares firm on U.S. stimulus hopes, NZ rises
RE
08/06Australia shares fall as resurgent virus spurs fears of unemployment
RE
08/06Australia shares end higher as mining, energy stocks firm
RE
08/05Australia shares advance as miners, Wall Street surge
RE
More news
Chart S&P/ASX 200
Duration : Period :
S&P/ASX 200 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/ASX 200
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/ASX 200
PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 2.28 End-of-day quote.8.06%
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 32.22 End-of-day quote.6.83%
NRW HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.815 End-of-day quote.6.76%
FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 11.7 End-of-day quote.5.98%
WEBJET LIMITED 3.42 End-of-day quote.5.56%
SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.66 End-of-day quote.-4.87%
PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 0.385 End-of-day quote.-4.94%
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 15.32 End-of-day quote.-5.02%
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 5.85 End-of-day quote.-5.34%
CHALLENGER LIMITED 4.01 End-of-day quote.-7.60%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group