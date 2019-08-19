Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AT&T    T

AT&T

(T)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AT&T : Lower-Rated Bonds Benefit As Big Companies Slash Debt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Sam Goldfarb

AT&T Inc. has opened each of its earnings calls this year by raising a topic that has been much on investors' minds: debt reduction.

Making that subject a top priority is somewhat unorthodox in corporate America but has been much appreciated on Wall Street, where assessing the economic fundamentals of a handful of giant, heavily indebted companies has consumed investors and analysts for months.

While corporate leverage remains a topic of concern, companies including AT&T -- triple-B borrowers whose credit ratings cling to the lowest rung for investment-grade bonds -- have earned plaudits by raising cash, setting plans to reduce debt and generally trying to reduce their perceived risk profiles.

AT&T's unusual effort is a sign that "even their shareholders are focused on their ability to pay down debt," said John Sheehan, a fixed-income portfolio manager at Osterweis Capital Management.

The newfound restraint of these firms is behind one of the most surprising developments in financial markets: BBB-rated corporate debt this year has outpaced other grades, belying fears that a sector that has ballooned during a recent boom in mergers and buybacks was vulnerable to a wave of potential downgrades.

AT&T, the world's largest nonfinancial corporate borrower, has sold assets and used free cash flow to reduce its net debt by roughly $9 billion since the start of the year. The beer company Anheuser-Busch InBev SA has both cut its dividend and announced a deal to sell its Australian unit in an effort to free up cash that can be used to reduce its more than $100 billion debt load. And CVS Health Corp. paid down $3.6 billion in the second quarter after completing its acquisition of Aetna.

Overall, triple-B bonds have delivered 14.2% in total returns, outpacing both higher-rated, single-A bonds, which have returned 12.7%, and lower-rated double-B bonds, which have returned 10.9%, according to Bloomberg Barclays data.

There has been a strong wind at the back of triple-Bs. Both safer than speculative-grade debt and higher-yielding than other investment-grade bonds, triple-Bs have been a sweet spot for investors facing slowing economic growth and a sharp decline in U.S. Treasury yields.

The steps taken by some high-profile triple-B companies have added to the rally because they have "allowed investors to feel more comfortable" owning their bonds, said Rajeev Sharma, director of fixed income at Foresters Investment Management Co.

Over the past decade, triple-Bs have grown from roughly 40% of the investment-grade market to about half of it as companies bulk up on debt in an era of low interest rates.

Some investors have said the increase in triple-B bonds is worrisome because it means an unusually large number could be downgraded to speculative grade in an economic downturn. That, in turn, could lead to further economic disruption as businesses face a big jump in their borrowing costs.

With little pressure on them to move faster, some companies such as AB InBev have for years been slow to reduce debt-to-earnings ratios after making large debt-funded acquisitions. Often, they have tried to meet leverage targets more by growing earnings than reducing debt.

That, according to investors, is why recent developments have been so welcome as some companies take a more aggressive approach to deleveraging.

At least in some cases, companies have been pushed in that direction. AB InBev's dividend cut last October came after Moody's Investors Service placed its credit ratings on review for a downgrade.

Even so, Moody's lowered the company's ratings one level to Baa1, a move some investors interpreted as a sign that the ratings firm was becoming less tolerant of companies that drag their feet on deleveraging.

Investors, too, have applied pressure. Before AT&T announced a new deleveraging plan at an analyst meeting last fall, a broad consensus had emerged that it needed to reduce debt to insure its investment-grade status and the long-term viability of its dividend. Though prioritizing debt reduction can sometimes come at the expense of shareholders, AT&T shares rose 2.2% in the first trading session after the meeting, easily outpacing the gains of the broader market.

In total, AT&T has reduced net debt by $18 billion since it closed its acquisition of Time Warner Inc. Another $12 billion of net debt reduction is expected by the end of the year, and Chief Executive Randall Stephenson has said the company will consider share buybacks if they can reduce its net debt below its target of 2.5 times a measure of earnings.

There are definitely cases in which companies are "finding leverage religion," typically if they have unusually large debt loads or if their credit ratings have been lowered, said Josh Lohmeier, head of North American investment-grade credit at Aviva Investors.

Still, some investors and analysts say it's too soon to applaud triple-B companies for reducing debt. There has been little evidence of broad deleveraging. And if anything, aggregate leverage ratios have ticked higher this year. That is a sign that not all companies are being pushed to reduce debt and that even those that are feeling pressure still have work to do.

While "there has been a pickup in rhetoric on debt management," there is less evidence of widespread deleveraging across the triple-B sector, said Vishwas Patkar, an investment-grade strategist at Morgan Stanley.

Drew FitzGerald contributed to this article.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AT&T
02:48aAT&T : Lower-Rated Bonds Benefit As Big Companies Slash Debt
DJ
08/15AT&T : Invests More Than $700 Million Over 3-Year Period to Boost Local Networks..
PR
08/15DELL TECHNOLOGIES : and AT&T Collaborate on Open Source Edge Computing and 5G So..
PR
08/15Samsung Tests How 5G Can Improve Chip-Making
DJ
08/14Samsung Tests How 5G Can Improve Chip-Making
DJ
08/14AT&T : Invests More Than $250 Million Over 3-Year Period to Boost Local Networks..
PR
08/14AT&T : T-Mobile and AT&T Work Together to Give Customers New Call Authentication..
BU
08/14CenturyLink holds the top spot in the 2019 IHS Markit North American SIP Trun..
AQ
08/14Stocks: Dividends in Spotlight as Bond Yields Drop -- WSJ
DJ
08/13SUMNER REDSTONE : Viacom-CBS is just the beginning of Shari Redstone's media dea..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 183 B
EBIT 2019 30 533 M
Net income 2019 18 316 M
Debt 2019 156 B
Yield 2019 5,85%
P/E ratio 2019 14,1x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,25x
EV / Sales2020 2,20x
Capitalization 256 B
Chart AT&T
Duration : Period :
AT&T Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AT&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 35,38  $
Last Close Price 34,97  $
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Stephenson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Stephens CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior EVP
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Laura D'Andrea Tyson Independent Director
Matthew K. Rose Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AT&T22.53%250 922
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-11.28%172 601
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-30.09%96 574
NTT DOCOMO INC8.15%80 945
T-MOBILE US22.23%66 024
KDDI CORP3.29%58 463
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group