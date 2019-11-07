Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Baidu, Inc.    BIDU

BAIDU, INC.

(BIDU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Baidu Reports Loss Tied to Investment in Travel Company -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 12:36am EST

By Shan Li and Micah Maidenberg

Baidu Inc. reported a loss in the third quarter tied to a write-down on its investment in a travel company, but the search engine showed early signs of recovering from a brutal first half as its revenue beat expectations.

Once known as the Google of China, Baidu has been trailing tech companies such as social-media and gaming behemoth Tencent Holdings Ltd. and e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which both made the leap to smartphones more nimbly. Baidu has been trying to shore up its bread-and-butter search-advertising business while it looks for areas for expansion such as artificial intelligence and driverless cars.

On Wednesday, the Beijing-based company reported a loss of 6.4 billion yuan (about $900 million) in the third quarter, compared with a profit of 12.4 billion yuan a year earlier. The results were dragged down by a noncash impairment loss of 8.9 billion yuan on its equity stake in Trip.com Group Ltd., a Shanghai-based travel-services provider that has seen its shares fall.

Revenue jumped 28.1 billion yuan for the three months ended Sept. 30, flat compared with a year ago and above the 27.6 billion yuan estimated by analysts polled by FactSet. In its fourth quarter, Baidu said revenue is likely to improve, forecasting a range from a loss of 1% to growth of 6%.

"Baidu's business is starting to see some turning point," said Raymond Feng, director of research at Pacific Epoch in Shanghai. "People tend to believe that it reached the bottom after so many negative impacts."

Baidu's core business of advertising, which relies heavily on Chinese companies in areas such as autos and retail, is considered a bellwether for the health of the country's private sector. Although daily active users on the main Baidu app have grown 25% to 189 million compared with a year before, it hasn't given a significant boost to the company's bottom line. Chief Executive Robin Li attributed that to China's slower economic growth and tighter restrictions on the health-care industry, traditionally a heavy advertiser on Baidu.

"As we see the macro environment stabilizing, we do see revenue eventually catching up with traffic," Mr. Li said in a Wednesday call with analysts.

The company has been trying to diversify its business in areas related to artificial intelligence, including smart speakers and autonomous driving. Baidu's research-and-development expenses rose 20% year over year, while total operating costs grew 8%.

In September, Baidu launched a pilot program in the city of Changsha with a fleet of 45 cars operated by its Apollo autonomous-driving system.

Its video-streaming platform iQiyi saw subscribers jump 31% to 105.8 million. That bolstered a segment called "other" that also includes cloud services and smart devices, which had revenue growth of 34% to 7.6 billion yuan.

Write to Shan Li at shan.li@wsj.com and Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 1.19% 184.16 Delayed Quote.34.35%
ALPHABET -0.03% 1291.01 Delayed Quote.23.55%
BAIDU, INC. -0.64% 107.36 Delayed Quote.-32.31%
IQIYI, INC. -1.86% 17.46 Delayed Quote.17.42%
NASPERS LIMITED 0.55% 2196.5 End-of-day quote.-21.55%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.30% 334 End-of-day quote.6.10%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.35% 7.0089 Delayed Quote.1.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAIDU, INC.
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:51aBaidu beats third-quarter estimates fuelled by video streaming growth; shares..
RE
01:22aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:36aBaidu Reports Loss Tied to Investment in Travel Company -- Update
DJ
11/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/06BAIDU : 4Q Revenue Forecast Implies A Potential 1% Decline Up To a 6% Gain
DJ
11/06BAIDU : Reports Loss on Investment Write-Down
DJ
11/06BAIDU INC. : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 034 M
EBIT 2019 78,0 M
Net income 2019 874 M
Finance 2019 12 441 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 47,8x
P/E ratio 2020 27,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,66x
EV / Sales2020 1,41x
Capitalization 37 419 M
Chart BAIDU, INC.
Duration : Period :
Baidu, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAIDU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 137,27  $
Last Close Price 107,36  $
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Hong Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ya Qin Zhang President
Herman Yu Chief Financial Officer
Ji An Ding Independent Director
Brent Callinicos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAIDU, INC.-32.31%37 419
ALPHABET23.55%890 665
NAVER CORP--.--%20 277
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION37.22%15 940
YANDEX25.05%11 234
SOGOU INC.2.10%2 098
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group