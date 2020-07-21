Log in
Banco Santander S A : Santander Brasil launches $964 mln credit line for sanitation

07/21/2020 | 02:18pm EDT

SAO PAULO, July 21 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA said on Tuesday it has launched a 5 billion reais ($963.58 million) credit line for new investments in the water and sewage sectors.

Santander Brasil's move comes as a new law passed in June is expected to prompt states and municipalities to privatize water and sewage companies and to universalize services in Brazil.

Brazil's government estimates that the sanitation sector will lure roughly 600 billion reais in investments in the coming years.

"Banks' loans for sanitation in Brazil are currently much lower than credit lines for energy and mobility projects," said Santander Brasil Vice President Jean Pierre Dupui. "We expect it to change."

Investors and companies with environmentl, social and governance, or ESG, certificates will pay lower interest rates in loans, the bank said, without disclosing how much cheaper lines may get. Santander's credit lines for sanitation project have maturities of up to 16 years. ($1 = 5.1890 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -0.23% 2.21 End-of-day quote.-40.75%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -2.31% 5.9706 Delayed Quote.34.65%
Financials
Sales 2020 45 183 M 52 117 M 52 117 M
Net income 2020 2 552 M 2 944 M 2 944 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
Yield 2020 1,31%
Capitalization 36 457 M 41 899 M 42 051 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 194 948
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco Santander, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 2,74 €
Last Close Price 2,21 €
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Antonio Álvarez Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Ana Patricia Botín-Sanz de Sautuola O'Shea Executive Chairman
Dirk Kudwig Marzluf Group Head-Technology & Operations
José Antonio Garcia Cantera Group Chief Financial Officer
Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.-40.75%41 954
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.20%296 531
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.83%252 598
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.05%204 299
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.96%197 668
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.12%134 421
