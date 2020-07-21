Banco Santander S A : Santander Brasil launches $964 mln credit line for sanitation

SAO PAULO, July 21 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA
said on Tuesday it has launched a 5 billion reais
($963.58 million) credit line for new investments in the water
and sewage sectors.
Santander Brasil's move comes as a new law passed in June is
expected to prompt states and municipalities to privatize water
and sewage companies and to universalize services in Brazil.
Brazil's government estimates that the sanitation sector
will lure roughly 600 billion reais in investments in the coming
years.
"Banks' loans for sanitation in Brazil are currently much
lower than credit lines for energy and mobility projects," said
Santander Brasil Vice President Jean Pierre Dupui. "We expect it
to change."
Investors and companies with environmentl, social and
governance, or ESG, certificates will pay lower interest rates
in loans, the bank said, without disclosing how much cheaper
lines may get. Santander's credit lines for sanitation project
have maturities of up to 16 years.
($1 = 5.1890 reais)
