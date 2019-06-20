Log in
BANK OF MONTREAL

BANK OF MONTREAL

(BMO)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of Montreal : Canadian lender Desjardins says personal data of 2.9 million members breached

0
06/20/2019 | 02:57pm EDT

(Reuters) - Canadian lender Desjardins Group said on Thursday an unauthorized use of internal data by an employee led to breach of personal information including social insurance number, address and details of banking habits of more than 2.9 million members.

The issue came to light after Quebec's Laval police contacted the company confirming that personal details of its members had been shared with individuals outside the organization.

Desjardins, the largest association of credit unions in North America, said the concerned employee has been fired and as a precautionary measure it will offer affected members a credit monitoring plan and identity theft insurance for 12 months.

Last month, Bank of Montreal and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said that cyber attackers may have stolen data of nearly 90,000 customers in what appeared to be the first significant assault on financial institutions in the country.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF MONTREAL -0.06% 100.18 Delayed Quote.12.69%
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 0.51% 104.83 Delayed Quote.2.63%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 23 100 M
EBIT 2019 8 833 M
Net income 2019 6 111 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,05%
P/E ratio 2019 10,61
P/E ratio 2020 10,15
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,77x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,66x
Capitalization 64 036 M
Chart BANK OF MONTREAL
Duration : Period :
Bank of Montreal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF MONTREAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 109  CAD
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darryl White Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Robert S. Prichard Chairman
Steven Tennyson Chief Operations Officer & CTO
Thomas E. Flynn Chief Financial Officer
George Alexander Cope Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF MONTREAL12.69%46 729
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY13.41%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA9.26%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA16.15%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION17.11%214 502
WELLS FARGO0.04%200 088
