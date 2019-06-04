Log in
BASF SE

(BAS)
BASF : Takes Stake in U.K. Health-Care Startup

By Nathan Allen

Germany's BASF SE (BAS.XE) said Tuesday that it has invested in health-care startup siHealth Ltd. and has formed a strategic alliance with the U.K.-based company.

SiHealth uses various technologies, including satellite imagery, to measure environmental conditions and advise patients and medical professionals how to optimize their skin care. It also produces a platform for diagnostics and skin-cancer therapy.

Neither company disclosed the financial terms of BASF's investment.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

