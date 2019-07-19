Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock Inc    BLK

BLACKROCK INC

(BLK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BlackRock : CEO Larry Fink says ECB must buy equities to stimulate euro zone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 02:10pm EDT
Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, takes part in the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink said on Friday the European Central Bank will need to purchase equities to stimulate Europe's economy, and that leaders should find ways to have investors embrace an "equity culture" there.

"I don't see how if they (the ECB) do more easing, which means - deeper negative rates - I don't know how that transmission (works) in the economy," Fink told Reuters in a telephone interview, following BlackRock's earnings results.

BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager, and Fink is widely followed by investors, traders and economists for his views on financial markets and the global economy.

"European equities trade at multiple points below the U.S. because they don't have an equity culture," he said. "I am a big believer that Europe needs to find ways to have the Europeans focusing on investing for the long term through equities."

German news magazine Der Spiegel cited central bank sources on Friday as saying ECB President Mario Draghi planned to restart purchases of government bonds by November to support the fragile euro zone economy.

The magazine also said Draghi hoped the move would encourage companies to invest more and consumers to spend more.

Fink said loose monetary policy has been most effective in the United States because of Americans' longstanding embrace of equities and their exposure to that market.

“It makes sense in the U.S. economy," he said. "It makes much less sense in economies where most of the pool of assets of individuals are sitting in a bank account. I see negative impact. That is why I’ve always questioned monetary policy without a large, I would say, equity culture. That’s really what’s happened in Japan and in Europe."

Fink said the monetization of financial assets in Europe, especially now with over 50% of its debt yielding below zero, "actually harms the psychology of savers. So this is why I believe Europe has not grown to the extent of the U.S."

He also said Europe has been "so reliant on monetary policy and so little fiscal policy. That will be one of the long-term mistakes of Europe.

"Unfortunately, the only name in town is the ECB," Fink said. "They’re trying to do whatever they can do to do it. I think now with all the negative rates, and with 82% of savings in a bank account, I just don’t see how that transmission works as well as lowering rates in the United States.”

(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Tom Brown)

By Jennifer Ablan and Trevor Hunnicutt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLACKROCK INC
02:10pBLACKROCK : CEO Larry Fink says ECB must buy equities to stimulate euro zone
RE
01:40pState Street Loses Market Share as BlackRock Extends Lead
DJ
12:43pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Steady Mid-session Friday As Investors Ponder Corpora..
DJ
10:19aBlackRock profit misses estimates, hit by lower fees for lending stocks
RE
10:09aBlackRock profit misses estimates, hit by lower fees for lending stocks
RE
09:55aBLACKROCK : Cash Engine Gets Boost, but Its Profit Falls --Update
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:15aBLACKROCK : Earnings Release
PU
09:15aBLACKROCK : Earnings Supplement
PU
07:57aBLACKROCK INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14 377 M
EBIT 2019 5 547 M
Net income 2019 4 366 M
Finance 2019 1 942 M
Yield 2019 2,80%
P/E ratio 2019 17,2x
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales2019 5,10x
EV / Sales2020 4,70x
Capitalization 75 251 M
Chart BLACKROCK INC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 521,53  $
Last Close Price 475,14  $
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK INC20.96%75 251
UBS GROUP-2.57%44 864
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-4.70%42 288
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.75%21 005
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.42.25%20 096
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION7.54%19 841
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group