Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boeing Company (The)    BA

BOEING COMPANY (THE)

(BA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Canada's WestJet Airlines schedule without Boeing 737 MAX until Nov. 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 02:43pm EDT
WestJet airline signage is pictured at Vancouver's international airport in Richmond,

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Canada's WestJet Airlines on Monday said it has removed the Boeing 737 MAX jet from its network schedule through Nov. 4, as the plane's grounding drags on longer than carriers previously expected.

The country's second-largest carrier, which operated 13 MAX jets, said in a blog post it would reduce frequencies, and suspend certain domestic and international routes like Halifax to Paris for the rest of the summer season. The carrier had previously taken the 737 MAX out of its schedule until August.

The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in March after an Ethiopian Airlines plane plunged to the ground soon after take-off, five months after a similar Lion Air fatal crash off the coast of Indonesia.

Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg told analysts last week he was confident the MAX would be back in service as early as October after a certification flight with regulators in September.

North American airlines have canceled thousands of flights because of the grounding, with Southwest Airlines Co last week extending its MAX-related cancellations until Jan. 5, 2020, and announcing it would end operations at Newark Liberty International airport.

Since the March grounding, WestJet said it was able to maintain "98 per cent of our total planned departures, meaning of approximately 175,000 flights, we canceled only 3,661."

WestJet, which is being taken private by buyout firm Onex Corp, last week reported a surprise quarterly profit and better-than-expected revenue despite the grounding.

The country's largest carrier Air Canada has taken the plane out of its schedule until Sept. 2.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Tom Brown)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -1.56% 44.89 Delayed Quote.75.46%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP -1.78% 30.7 Delayed Quote.-2.71%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.31% 340.52 Delayed Quote.6.98%
ONEX CORPORATION -0.93% 80.02 Delayed Quote.8.63%
RLI CORP -0.28% 88.93 Delayed Quote.29.27%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES -0.40% 53.07 Delayed Quote.14.57%
WESTJET AIRLINES LTD. 0.10% 30.73 Delayed Quote.70.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOEING COMPANY (THE)
02:43pCanada's WestJet Airlines schedule without Boeing 737 MAX until Nov. 4
RE
02:29pRyanair's Profits Hit by Lower Fares, Higher Costs -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:07pRyanair's Profits Hit by Lower Fares, Higher Costs -- Update
DJ
12:35pEurope stocks inch higher on UK merger action
RE
10:20aBOEING : Ils - khrunichev and boeing extend cooperation khrunichev receives qual..
AQ
09:28aRyanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:55aRyanair says delays may leave it with no MAX jets next summer
RE
08:42aBOEING : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 85 740 M
EBIT 2019 4 014 M
Net income 2019 3 371 M
Debt 2019 11 625 M
Yield 2019 2,30%
P/E ratio 2019 59,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,40x
EV / Sales2020 1,64x
Capitalization 194 B
Chart BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Boeing Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOEING COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 420,05  $
Last Close Price 345,00  $
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis A. Muilenburg Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Corporate Development & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Gregory L. Hyslop CTO, Senior VP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOEING COMPANY (THE)6.98%194 135
AIRBUS SE56.03%113 272
DASSAULT AVIATION4.38%11 675
TEXTRON8.81%11 515
EMBRAER-10.66%3 776
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD15.82%3 708
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group