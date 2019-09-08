Log in
CARNIVAL CORP

CARNIVAL : CRUISE LINE RESUMES REGULAR CALLS TO THE BAHAMAS

09/08/2019

Line will make 41 Port-of-Call Stops in September

MIAMI (Sept. 8, 2019) - As Carnival Cruise Line continues to work closely with its partners to deliver relief to the people of Grand Bahama and Abaco islands recovering from Hurricane Dorian, it also plans 41 calls to Nassau, Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays for the remainder of September as those destinations eagerly await cruise guests.

Bahamian officials have expressed great appreciation for the support Carnival and its employees and guests have provided but also stressed that the other parts of The Bahamas are open for business and stand ready to welcome guests.

'Thank you to all who have joined us to support our friends in the Bahamas with donations,' said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. 'Our work to assist and support continues. And as our ships and our guests return to Bahamian ports of call, our visits will make sure that our guests experience the beauty of The Bahamas and that the economy moves forward and jobs will be supported.'

Carnival Corporation and the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation have pledged $2 million in funding and in-kind support for hurricane relief efforts in The Bahamas. Relief shipments on cargo vessels started arriving last week, and Carnival Pride and Carnival Liberty will also drop off supplies to Freeport on Sept. 12 and Sept. 13.

Carnival has also asked employees and guests to join the effort through online giving tools, and this weekend began a donation program at its U.S. homeports as guests board their cruise ships. Organizations supported by these online efforts include Direct Relief and World Central Kitchen. Anyone that would like to donate should visit:
• www.directrelief.org/carnival
https://donate.wck.org/Carnival

About Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is 'The World's Most Popular Cruise Line®' with 26 ships operating two- to 24-day voyages to The Bahamas, Caribbean, Mexican Riviera, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, New England, Bermuda, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and Southeast Asia. The line currently has three new ships scheduled for delivery - Carnival Panorama™ in 2019, Mardi Gras in 2020 and an as-yet-unnamed ship in 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT:
AnneMarie Mathews
+1-305-733-9744
media@carnival.com

Carnival Corporation published this content on 08 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 00:51:07 UTC
