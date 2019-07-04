Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Coca-Cola Company (The)    KO

COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)

(KO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Illycaffe chairman says open to partnership to expand cafe network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 09:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Andrea Illy, Chairman of Illycaffe, talks to Reuters at the World Coffee Producers Forum in Medellin

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian premium coffee maker illycaffe is open to a strategic partnership to help accelerate the growth of its retail network and could consider selling a minority stake for the first time in its 86-year history, Chairman Andrea Illy told Reuters.

The group wants to expand its network of branded cafes at home and abroad, especially in the United States where bigger rivals like Starbucks and JAB are jumping on a trend away from regular coffee bars toward high-end cafes.

Illycaffe - which serves up 7 million cups of its brew in restaurants and cafes each day - has 219 illy-branded outlets outside Italy, including 23 in North America.

In comparison, Seattle-based Starbucks has around 14,000 U.S. outlets and recently unveiled a new up-market "roastery" in New York. JAB owns several chains, including hipster favorite Intelligentsia Coffee, with well over 10,000 U.S. stores.

In a phone interview, Illy said the premium roaster had so far used a cautious approach to expanding retail outlets globally, with 20 openings every year, net of closures.

"If we find a traveling companion who knows the retail industry very well we could speed up growth," Illy said, adding a partner with a U.S. expertise could be valuable.

"We are bombarded with proposals from investors and banks ... if the right partner shows up we could even open up our capital to let them get a return on their investment," he said, adding the group could sell a "small slice" of its equity.

The remarks by Illy, grandson of founder Francesco Illy, hint to a potential shift in the future for the company, which is 100% owned by the family's holding company. In October, Andrea Illy poured cold water on the idea of selling a minority stake.

BOARD OVERHAUL

Matthew Barry, senior beverages analyst at market research firm Euromonitor International, said illycaffe needed to look beyond its home turf which was small and slow-growing.

The premium brand of illycaffe, which produces a blend made by nine varieties of Arabica beans, gives it an edge over rivals, the analyst said.

"Though pretty crowded, I think it is easier for Illy to distinguish itself (in the U.S.) coffee shop business since its offerings are very different than a Starbucks, a Dunkin, or an independent third-wave shop," Barry said.

Illy made clear the roaster was not in need of financial support and would not open its capital to private equity firms or competitors, such as JAB, with which the group signed a licensing deal on pods last year.

No concrete talks with a partner were under way, he said, adding that, with or without an ally, the company would open up more to attract talent from outside the founding family.

To meet this goal, illycaffe recently overhauled its governance, appointing seven directors who are not family members to its 10-member board. Six of them are independent.

Illy also set up a board committee on sustainability issues and the group plans to become carbon free by 2033.

"Sustainability is an endless effort embracing all our activities, from the lamp bulbs to the cars we use," Illy said.

The group posted sales of 483 million euros ($545 million), up 5% at constant exchange rates in 2018. Adjusted core profit rose 10.7% to 75.3 million euros.

(Editing by Deepa Babington)

By Francesca Landini

Stocks treated in this article : Coca-Cola Company (The), Starbucks Corporation, Nestlé
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 0.23% 52.1 Delayed Quote.10.03%
NESTLÉ 0.20% 102.52 Delayed Quote.28.22%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 2.67% 87.79 Delayed Quote.32.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
09:01aIllycaffe chairman says open to partnership to expand cafe network
RE
04:12aUK shares flat in thin deals, stocks trading ex-dividend tumble
RE
07/01Coca-Cola and Monster Resolve Energy Drink Dispute--2nd Update
DJ
07/01Coke Can Launch Monster Energy Rival, Arbitrator Rules--Update
DJ
07/01Correction to Coke Can Launch Rival to Monster Energy Drink
DJ
07/01Coke Can Launch Monster Energy Rival, Arbitrator Rules
DJ
07/01COCA COLA : gets green signal to sell energy drink under Monster contract
RE
07/01COCA COLA : gets green signal to sell energy drink under Monster contract
RE
07/01THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : and Monster Beverage Corporation Announce Decision by Ar..
BU
07/01COCA COLA : North America to Launch Digital Marketplace with Leading Foodservice..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 34 833 M
EBIT 2019 10 326 M
Net income 2019 8 876 M
Debt 2019 34 574 M
Yield 2019 3,04%
P/E ratio 2019 25,5x
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
EV / Sales2019 7,37x
EV / Sales2020 7,03x
Capitalization 222 B
Chart COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Company (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 51,9  $
Last Close Price 52,1  $
Spread / Highest target 9,40%
Spread / Average Target -0,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Quincey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian John S. Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
Ahmet Muhtar Kent Chairman
Kathy N. Waller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy W. Quan Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)10.03%222 265
KEURIG DR PEPPER17.78%42 482
COCA-COLA HBC AG25.37%14 027
COCA COLA HBC AG - ADR14.80%14 027
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-3.27%13 588
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-6.58%9 476
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About